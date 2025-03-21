The surprising impact of weight loss on health – even after it’s regained

A major study finds that even if you regain some weight after bariatric surgery, your initial weight loss still delivers significant long-term health benefits. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

When people undergo surgery to lose weight, keeping the weight off is often difficult. Many gain back some of their lost weight, which can feel discouraging. Yet, recent research shows that even partial weight regain after surgery still provides significant health benefits. A long-term study from Sweden sheds new light on the relationship between weight regain, disease risk, and overall life expectancy.

This research focused on individuals who underwent weight-loss surgery and then regained some weight. Scientists studied the health effects over 30 years, examining rates of heart disease, cancer, diabetes-related conditions, and overall lifespan. The findings surprised even the researchers.

Understanding Weight Loss and Regain

Obesity dramatically increases your risk for several serious health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers. While lifestyle changes, medication, and surgery can lead to significant weight loss, regaining lost weight remains common. Many people lose weight initially but see it return in the following years.

Changes in body mass index, both absolute (A) and relative (B), over 20 years following bariatric surgery for the weight regain and weight maintenance groups. The comparison between the regain and the maintenance group was adjusted for age and sex. (CREDIT: The Lancet Regional Health Europe)

Medication treatments, such as semaglutide, have effectively helped many individuals lose substantial weight. Unfortunately, stopping or reducing the medication often leads to quick weight regain. Lifestyle changes like diet and exercise are helpful, but studies show these effects also typically fade over time.

For decades, weight-loss surgery, known as bariatric surgery, was seen as the best solution for lasting weight loss. The surgery significantly reduces the risk of diabetes, heart problems, and certain cancers, also boosting life expectancy. Still, many patients experience partial weight regain within a few years of their surgery.

Until now, scientists were unsure whether this weight regain after surgery erased its long-term health benefits. A new Swedish study tackled this critical question, providing clarity about the long-term impact on patients who regain weight after surgery.

Insights from a Major Weight-Loss Study

The Swedish study, whose findings are published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health Europe, involved 1,346 adults who had undergone weight-loss surgery. Researchers tracked their health outcomes over 30 years, focusing specifically on people who initially lost weight but later regained a significant portion.

On average, participants lost around 30 kilograms (about 66 pounds) within one year following surgery. However, by four years post-surgery, over half had regained at least 20 percent of the weight they'd originally lost.

Scientists divided participants into two groups. The first included individuals who regained 20 percent or more of their lost weight. The second group maintained their lower weight or gained very little back.

Researchers compared how often people in each group developed heart disease, cancer, or small blood vessel (microvascular) diseases. They also tracked mortality rates to see if regaining weight impacted lifespan.

Self-reported energy intake (A), leisure-time physical activity (B), and work-related physical activity (C) in the weight regain and weight maintenance groups over 10 years following bariatric surgery. The comparisons between the regain and the maintenance group were adjusted for age and sex. (CREDIT: The Lancet Regional Health Europe)

Surprising Health Outcomes Despite Weight Regain

Interestingly, partial weight regain did not impact cancer risk or lifespan. Individuals who regained significant weight still experienced the same rates of cancer and lived just as long as those who kept the weight off. This result showed that even short-term significant weight loss can offer lasting health benefits, despite later regain.

Kajsa Sjöholm, associate professor at the University of Gothenburg and a lead researcher on the study, emphasized this unexpected finding. "Until now, the effects of weight regain following major weight loss on long-term health and mortality have remained unknown," she explained. "What we're now seeing is that even those who regain some of their weight loss experience long-lasting positive effects with the same life expectancy as those who maintain their lower weight."

However, researchers found important differences when it came to other diseases. Individuals who regained weight faced a higher risk of microvascular diseases, such as damage to the eyes or kidneys. These conditions happened at a rate of 11 per 1,000 people each year in the group regaining weight, compared to 8.7 per 1,000 in those who stayed lighter.

Kaplan–Meier cumulative incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure) (A), cancer (B), and microvascular disease (C) in the weight regain and maintenance groups after bariatric surgery, including both fatal and non-fatal events. (CREDIT: The Lancet Regional Health Europe)

For heart diseases like stroke and heart attack, there was a similar trend. Those who regained more weight had higher rates of cardiovascular issues, at 15.7 per 1,000 annually. Those who kept the weight off had lower rates, at 13 per 1,000 per year. Though less drastic than the difference in microvascular diseases, this still highlighted the importance of preventing substantial weight regain.

Sjöholm emphasized the significance of this point. "As for cardiovascular disease, we see that weight regain worsens the risk factors, underlining the need for patients to receive effective support to prevent significant weight gain," she said. "Weight regain also leads to other challenges that can reduce quality of life, such as hip and knee pain and the stigma associated with obesity."

What This Means for Patients and Doctors

These findings send a hopeful message to patients who struggle with weight regain. Even if you regain some weight, your initial weight loss still provides meaningful long-term health benefits. This message can ease the emotional burden many feel after weight regain and encourage continued efforts toward healthy living.

Survival in weight regain and maintenance groups. Shown are the Kaplan–Meier estimate of survival (opaque lines) and the estimate of survival from an unadjusted Gompertz regression model (fainter lines). (CREDIT: The Lancet Regional Health Europe)

At the same time, doctors must support patients better after surgery. Reducing weight regain can further lower risks of microvascular diseases and heart problems. More personalized support for patients, focusing on lifestyle adjustments after surgery, could help achieve this goal.

In Sweden alone, more than 5,000 people have weight-loss surgery each year. Gastric bypass surgery remains the most common procedure. Despite its popularity, patients often wait long periods, with significant differences across regions in access and availability. Nearly one in four patients pay out-of-pocket due to these challenges, showing that demand for better support systems after surgery remains strong.

Moving Forward with Better Support

The findings highlight two critical insights: significant weight loss can deliver lasting health benefits, but ongoing support after surgery is vital. Hospitals and clinics may need to rethink how they guide patients through weight-loss journeys. Improved follow-up care might include more counseling, better nutrition education, and regular health monitoring to catch regain early and help manage it.

For now, knowing the benefits of initial weight loss remain strong, even after regain, can empower patients. Rather than feeling defeated by regained weight, patients can focus on maintaining as much of their loss as possible. They can also understand the importance of ongoing health management to reduce the risks of future complications.

This study opens new doors to understanding obesity treatment. It shows the critical role of initial significant weight loss in reducing long-term health risks. It also emphasizes the importance of continued care and support for maintaining a healthier lifestyle after surgery.

As Sjöholm concludes, the goal remains clear: helping patients not just lose weight but sustain healthier lives. "Weight regain worsens the risk factors," she stressed. "This underlines the need for patients to receive effective support to prevent significant weight gain."

