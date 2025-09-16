We could see such a black hole explosion in the next 10 years, scientists find

This illustration offers a whimsical take on primordial black holes, though in reality such tiny objects are unlikely to develop the bright accretion disks shown here. (CREDIT: NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center)

A decade ago, the first gravitational waves confirmed that black holes collide. Telescopes soon revealed shadows of giants lurking at galaxy cores. The next frontier is stranger: tiny black holes from the first heartbeat of the universe. These primordial remnants might be far lighter than collapsed stars, and some could die today in brilliant bursts. A new study lays out how that could happen and why you might actually catch one with current telescopes.

Why small black holes can end with a bang

Black holes are not truly black. They glow faintly with Hawking radiation, a thermal trickle that gets hotter as mass drops. Think of temperature scaling roughly as one divided by mass. Stellar or supermassive holes stay cold and quiet for unimaginable ages. But a primordial black hole with the right mass can heat up, radiate faster, and run away to a final flash.

In the standard picture, the ones finishing now were born near 5.6 × 10^14 grams. Their integrated glow would add to the x-ray and gamma haze across the sky. That haze—the extragalactic gamma-ray background—severely restricts how many such objects can exist. The tightest bound allows only about 10^-10 of dark matter in those masses. Fold in realistic mass spreads, and you expect fewer than 0.01 final explosions per cubic parsec per year locally. With instruments able to see out only about a tenth of a parsec, you would wait about 100,000 years for a single burst. Not great odds.

This artist’s concept takes a fanciful approach to imagining small primordial black holes. In reality, such tiny black holes would have a difficult time forming the accretion disks that make them visible here. (CREDIT: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)

A simple twist: a hidden charge stalls the burn

The new work proposes a modest extension to physics. Add a “dark” version of electromagnetism and a very heavy “dark electron.” Now imagine some primordial black holes formed with a small dark charge—around a one-percent charge parameter in the examples. Early on, the hole radiates in the usual way and shrinks. But it cannot easily spit out those heavy dark electrons to neutralize itself. As mass drops, the charge-to-mass ratio rises toward an extremal limit, and the temperature plunges. Evaporation crawls.

This long, cool stall—called a quasiextremal phase—lets much lighter holes endure to the present. Over eons, the dark electric field near the horizon strengthens. Eventually, it becomes powerful enough to tear dark electron–positron pairs from the vacuum by a Schwinger-like process. The charge drains in a rush. Temperature spikes. The black hole dumps the last of its mass and explodes like a neutral one.

That three-act arc—early burn, long stall, late discharge—does two big things. It lowers the birth mass needed to be dying today and suppresses past photon output that would dark-charged primordial black hole explosion otherwise show up in the gamma background. More survivors now, less trouble then.

What the numbers say

The study follows black hole mass, temperature, and charge using standard Hawking emission with graybody factors. It treats the dark photon as massless and the dark electron as very heavy. In a representative case, a hole born at 9.6 × 10^12 grams and carrying a 0.01 dark charge parameter would have vanished in about 10^4 years if neutral. With dark charge, it instead cools into near-extremality and lingers until roughly 10^10 years, when dark Schwinger pair production finally switches on and the last act begins.

Constraints from cosmology still matter. The authors check energy injection during big bang nucleosynthesis, late-time heating that affects the cosmic microwave background, and the extragalactic gamma-ray background across 1 MeV to 10^6 GeV. Using a power-law fit with an index near 2.6 to describe the observed gamma background, they translate allowed black hole fractions into present-day burst rates.

Real populations likely span masses, so the team adopts a log-normal distribution with width 0.3 and evolves it forward. The picture changes dramatically compared with the neutral case. Instead of a ceiling near 0.01 events per cubic parsec per year, the maximum allowed local rate can reach about 10^4 in parts of dark-sector parameter space. There is a trade-off: discharging later means a faster, shorter final burst, so each event yields fewer very-high-energy photons. The sweet spot—where many events still deliver enough TeV photons to see—lands near 1,000 per cubic parsec per year.

PBH mass (blue), charge (red), and temperature (orange) evolution for mᴰ = 10¹⁰ GeV and eᴰ = 10⁻³ eˢᴹ. We also show τ_Schw (the lifetime of a Schwarzschild PBH of the same initial mass), t_CMB (the time of recombination), and t_universe (the age of the Universe today). (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

What HAWC and LHAASO could realistically catch

High-altitude gamma observatories already search for brief TeV bursts. HAWC has set a direct upper limit on neutral black hole explosions of about 3,400 per cubic parsec per year locally. LHAASO can push that direct limit to around 1,200 per cubic parsec per year. Those limits weaken in the dark-charged scenario because the final pops are shorter and dimmer at lower masses, which shrinks the search volume.

To estimate discovery chances, the team asks a practical question: out to what distance would at least ten photons above 10^3 GeV arrive from a single event? That defines the search volume. Multiply by the local rate and the observing time, and you get the expected count. A simple Poisson rule then gives the probability to see at least one. In the most promising slice of parameter space, both HAWC and LHAASO collect a meaningful chance over a decade of operation.

A bold claim from Amherst

The narrative aligns with a separate statement from University of Massachusetts Amherst, where the authors report the paper in Physical Review Letters. They argue that chances may be far better than once in 100,000 years. “We believe that there is up to a 90% chance of witnessing an exploding PBH in the next 10 years,” says Aidan Symons, a co-author and graduate student in physics at UMass Amherst. The pitch is straightforward: you already have the hardware; prepare the pipelines.

Indirect bounds on fPBH from BBN (red), CMB (blue), and the EGRB (gray) during the initial evaporation phase, and from both the CMB and EGRB (black) during the final explosion for three different benchmark points (A, B, and C). (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

The team underscores what a detection would prove. “We can see it with our current crop of telescopes, and because the only black holes that can explode today or in the near future are these PBHs, we know that if we see Hawking radiation, we are seeing an exploding PBH,” says Joaquim Iguaz Juan, a postdoctoral researcher in physics at UMass Amherst.

Andrea Thamm, assistant professor of physics at UMass Amherst, adds the basic logic: “The lighter a black hole is, the hotter it should be and the more particles it will emit. As PBHs evaporate, they become ever lighter, and so hotter, emitting even more radiation in a runaway process until explosion. It’s that Hawking radiation that our telescopes can detect.”

Their model uses a “dark-QED toy model,” essentially a copy of ordinary electromagnetism that includes a heavy dark electron. Michael Baker, also at UMass Amherst, explains the key twist. “We make a different assumption. We show that if a primordial black hole is formed with a small dark electric charge, then the toy model predicts that it should be temporarily stabilized before finally exploding.” He adds a measured note: “We’re not claiming that it’s absolutely going to happen this decade,” but the probability could be high. The message is to get ready.

How initial charge and parameters matter

You might wonder how realistic a small initial dark charge is. The study argues that results do not hinge on a single number. If the dark electron is very heavy, radiating it is hard. Accreting charge from the environment is slow for tiny horizons, and a cooled dark sector would leave few charges to swallow anyway. Even allowing a spread of initial charges, the predicted burst rate shifts only by a factor of order one, as long as typical charges sit near values that trigger today’s discharges.

Maximum burst rates consistent with the CMB and EGRB constraints for a log-normal mass distribution of PBHs with σₘ = 0.3 and QD*ᵢ = 0.01, along with the corresponding probability of an observation at HAWC (yellow) and LHAASO (magenta) with 10 years of data. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

A useful rule of thumb emerges: the critical birth mass for a “today” explosion falls as the dark coupling divided by the dark electron mass squared, while it remains well below the neutral benchmark near 5.6 × 10^14 grams. Lower critical mass means more objects per unit dark matter, lifting present-day rates without wrecking cosmological bounds, because the quasiextremal plateau throttles past photon output.

Beyond one model

Other knobs could mimic the stall. Pushing spin toward the extremal limit, adding magnetic charge, or invoking extra dimensions might all slow evaporation in midlife and end in a late discharge. The details would differ, yet the core lesson stands: a long near-extremal pause reshapes both event rates and constraints.

The authors note edges where calculations grow fuzzy—very strong dark coupling where perturbation theory strains, or corners where standard approximations break. Those limits sit outside the broad region that drives the main predictions. Wider mass spreads still keep the headline result, provided the distribution does not pile up far above about 2 × 10^13 grams.

What it would mean if you see one

A single detection would do three things at once. It would show that primordial black holes exist. It would finally confirm Hawking radiation in the cosmos. And it would fingerprint every particle lighter than the black hole’s temperature, including new, weakly interacting species far beyond collider reach.

Even a null result, interpreted with this stall-and-discharge lens, would carve deep limits on dark couplings, dark electron masses, and early-universe formation paths.

Practical Implications of the Research:



Catching one of these explosions would confirm Hawking radiation, reveal primordial black holes, and inventory light particles in nature. The data could expose hints of dark sectors and sharpen dark matter ideas. Better constraints would guide models of the infant universe, particle physics, and black hole thermodynamics.

Observatories like HAWC and LHAASO can optimize burst searches now, refine time-window triggers, and coordinate with space telescopes. Even a non-detection after focused searches will narrow theory and focus instrument upgrades toward the most promising energies and timescales.

The work also motivates new burst classifiers for short TeV events and community alerts to coordinate rapid follow-ups across wavelengths.

