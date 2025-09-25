Weight loss drugs linked to eating disorders and mental health issues

These findings are especially timely given the increasing availability and media attention surrounding GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Prescription weight loss medications have become more popular in recent years, including medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. Medications that were created to treat diabetes or obesity are now being used by many who don't have those diseases. A new study is sounding the alarm about their effects on teenage boys and young men. Researchers found links between the medications and disordered eating or mental issues.

Researchers surveyed 1,543 men between the ages of 15 and 35 years old in the United States and Canada. They were interested in learning how many were taking prescription weight loss drugs and whether the use was associated with unhealthy eating behaviors. The survey revealed some disturbing patterns among the men who had taken the drugs in the previous year.

A Small Percentage, a Big Problem

Only 1.2% of the respondents—a total of 19 individuals—said they had used prescription weight loss medication in the past 12 months. This may seem like a low number on the surface. But the attitudes and behaviors in this group were significant.

Not only were the users older on average than the non-users, they also had higher body mass indexes, or BMIs. That is, they were more likely to be overweight or obese. But the psychological and behavioral differences were where they really stood out.

Young men using weight loss medication were more likely to report binge eating and purging in the past month. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Individuals who had taken the drugs were more likely to report symptoms of eating disturbances. They reported episodes of binge eating, loss of control over eating, and even purging through vomiting in the past 28 days. These behaviors were significantly more common than in people who hadn't taken the drugs. They also scored higher on measures of eating disorder psychopathology, meaning the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors related to eating disorders.

Drugs Like Ozempic Are Changing the Conversation

The study's lead author and assistant professor in the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, Kyle T. Ganson, believes the findings are timely. "These findings are especially timely given the increasing availability and media attention surrounding GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy," Ganson says. "Even though these medications are typically prescribed for obesity or diabetes, their off-label utilization for weight loss has become increasingly popular. Our study identifies potential psychological effects on young men."

This drug class, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, works by mimicking a hormone that controls appetite and blood sugar. While it might be helpful for people with medical needs, the rising trend of taking it just to lose weight has been concerning. As more and more people, especially under social pressure, desire slimmer physiques, these medications are now being considered a quick fix. That change has mental implications, especially when added to ongoing struggles with body image, control, and eating.

Only 1.2% of participants used weight loss medication, but they showed higher rates of eating disorder symptoms and body image concerns. (CREDIT: Freepik)

Boys and Men Being Left Behind in the Discussion of Eating Disorders

Perhaps the most surprising element of the research is its focus on males. The general public's understanding of eating disorders focuses mainly on girls and women. However, based on this research, boys and young men are also at grave risk. "Boys and men are usually left out of the conversation regarding eating disorders and body image pressures, yet it is clear from this study that they are not immune from the threats," Ganson states.

The study states that eating disorder behaviors may be more common in men who take weight loss medications. The connection between drug use and eating disorders is still not fully clear. However, the strong link calls for more research and attention.

Young men are believed by some experts to possibly feel compelled to look a certain way—lean and muscular—but without positive role models or outlets for body image concerns. Instead, they may try crash dieting, over-exercising, or prescription drugs to change their look.

The study states that eating disorder behaviors may be more common in men who take weight loss medications. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A Call for Awareness, Research, and Policy Changes

While this was a pilot study with a relatively small sample of users, the findings offer a glimpse into a larger issue. The authors call for more research to understand how these drugs affect young men physically and psychologically. They also call for increased screening, education, and public policy to catch warning signs early.

Prescription diet aids are gaining popularity, especially among young people. Doctors must weigh the benefits against the risks. Doctors must also screen for eating disorders and query the patient's motivation for weight loss.

The findings indicate that medication by itself cannot repair more profound problems related to body image and self-esteem. What is required is a wider dialogue—one in which all genders are involved—and improved mental health support networks for individuals grappling with these issues.

Healthcare professionals, educational institutions, and families are all responsible. By acknowledging the pressures that young men encounter and comprehending the dangers of fast fixes such as prescription medications, society can embark on the path to safer and healthier options for all.

Research findings are available online in the journal Eating Behaviors.

Related Stories