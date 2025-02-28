What do people think about AI replacing human jobs? Major study yields surprising results

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, replacing repetitive tasks and optimizing workflows. While many welcome this shift, concerns about AI assuming roles traditionally held by humans persist.

These concerns vary across cultures and professions, as shown by a recent study examining global perceptions of AI in six key occupations: doctors, judges, managers, caregivers, religious leaders, and journalists.

With over 10,000 participants from 20 countries, the findings, published in the journal American Psychologist, highlight how cultural and psychological factors shape AI acceptance and resistance.

How People Perceive AI in Human Roles

AI in warehouses and customer service no longer shocks people. However, the idea of an AI doctor diagnosing illnesses or an AI judge ruling on legal cases raises deep concerns.

An Overview of the Occupations and Countries in the Present Study. (CREDIT: American Psychologist)

Unlike past technological advancements—such as nuclear energy or genetically modified foods—AI uniquely mirrors human intelligence, creating both excitement and fear. Many hesitate to trust AI in positions requiring empathy, fairness, and moral judgment, despite AI’s potential advantages.

The study found that AI fears stem from the gap between the traits people associate with a profession and AI’s perceived ability to embody those traits.

Participants rated each of the six occupations based on psychological traits like sincerity, warmth, fairness, competence, determination, intelligence, tolerance, and imagination.

They then assessed AI’s potential to replicate these traits and expressed their comfort levels regarding AI entering these fields. A greater mismatch between human expectations and AI capabilities correlated with stronger fears.

Cultural Differences in AI Fears

Fear of AI varies significantly between countries. India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States reported the highest levels of concern, especially about AI doctors and judges. In contrast, Japan, Turkey, and China showed the lowest fear levels, suggesting different cultural attitudes toward automation. Germany fell in the middle, demonstrating cautious optimism about AI integration.

A possible explanation for these differences lies in historical experiences with technology, media narratives, and national policies. Some countries have embraced AI’s role in daily life, while others approach it with skepticism. The findings emphasize that AI adoption is not just a technological challenge but also a cultural one.

Occupation-specific fears also emerged in the study. AI replacing judges was the most concerning across nearly all countries, as fairness and moral reasoning are perceived as inherently human traits.

The average levels of fear expressed in 20 Countries (n = 500 respondents per country) about the deployment of AI in each of the six target occupation. Please note: Figure may only be shared unaltered. (CREDIT: American Psychologist)

AI-driven journalists, however, raised fewer fears, possibly because people retain control over how they engage with AI-generated news. Concerns about AI doctors and caregivers were linked to doubts about AI’s ability to display empathy and emotional intelligence.

Addressing Public Concerns About AI

The study suggests practical strategies to reduce AI-related fears and increase acceptance. AI developers and policymakers should design culturally sensitive AI systems that align with public expectations.

For example, if people distrust AI doctors due to a perceived lack of sincerity, AI should be positioned as a support tool rather than a replacement for human practitioners. Similarly, concerns about AI judges could be addressed by enhancing algorithmic fairness and increasing transparency in AI decision-making.

Bootstrap Analyses That Show Substantial Country Variations Across the Measures of Fears About AI, Psychological Requirements, and AI Potential. (CREDIT: American Psychologist)

"Adverse effects can follow whenever AI is deployed in a new occupation. An important task is to find a way to minimize adverse effects, maximize positive effects, and reach a state where the balance of effects is ethically acceptable," says Mengchen Dong, research scientist at the Center for Human and Machines at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development.

The study highlights the importance of moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach. "A one-size-fits-all approach overlooks critical cultural and psychological factors, potentially adding barriers to the adoption of beneficial AI technologies across different societies and cultures," says Iyad Rahwan, Director of the Center for Humans and Machines at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development.

The Future of AI in the Workplace

Dong and her colleagues continue to investigate how utopian and dystopian visions of AI shape perceptions across cultures. These ongoing efforts aim to refine strategies for ethical and culturally aware AI deployment.

Comparison Between the Perceived Potential of AI to Display Each of the Eight Psychological Traits and the Degree to Which Each of These Traits Is Perceived to be Required for Each Occupation. (CREDIT: American Psychologist)

As AI technology advances, the key to acceptance lies not only in making AI systems more efficient but also in ensuring they align with human values and societal expectations.

By understanding and addressing AI-related fears, developers and policymakers can foster trust in AI, allowing societies to benefit from its potential while respecting cultural differences.

This research provides a foundation for thoughtful AI integration, ensuring that its expansion into new occupations is met with informed acceptance rather than fear.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.