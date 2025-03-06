World’s oldest meteorite crater discovered, reshaping Earth’s history

A massive meteorite strike 3.5 billion years ago left behind the world’s oldest known impact crater, challenging previous ideas about Earth’s ancient history.

Researchers from Curtin University and the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) uncovered evidence in the North Pole Dome region of the Pilbara, Western Australia, revealing that meteorite impacts played a major role in shaping the planet’s surface and possibly even the origins of life.

A Discovery Billions of Years in the Making

Until now, the oldest confirmed meteorite impact crater dated back 2.2 billion years. This new finding extends that timeline by more than a billion years. Professor Tim Johnson, co-lead of the study, explained the significance of this discovery:

“Before our discovery, the oldest impact crater was 2.2 billion years old, so this is by far the oldest known crater ever found on Earth.”

Field photographs of rocks on the flanks on the North Pole Dome. (CREDIT: Tim Johnson/Curtin University)

The team identified ‘shatter cones,’ unique rock formations that only form under the immense pressure of a meteorite impact. These geological signatures, found about 40 kilometers west of Marble Bar in Western Australia, confirmed the existence of a crater that once stretched over 100 kilometers wide.

The meteorite, traveling at more than 36,000 kilometers per hour, struck with enough force to send debris across the globe.

Geologists have long suspected that large meteorite impacts were common in the early solar system. Evidence of these events is visible on the Moon and other planetary bodies. However, Earth’s active geology, including plate tectonics and erosion, has erased much of this ancient impact history. This discovery offers a rare glimpse into that violent past.

The Impact’s Role in Earth’s Evolution

Meteorite impacts are more than just cataclysmic events; they can fundamentally reshape a planet’s surface. Professor Chris Kirkland, another co-lead author, explained how this discovery refines the understanding of crust formation.

“The tremendous amount of energy from this impact could have played a role in shaping early Earth’s crust by pushing one part of the Earth's crust under another, or by forcing magma to rise from deep within the Earth's mantle toward the surface,” he said.

Such processes may have contributed to the formation of cratons, the large, stable landmasses that serve as the foundations of continents today. Without these early meteorite strikes, Earth’s landmasses might not have developed in the way they did, altering the course of geological history.

Geological map of a (northeastern) part of the Moon around the Atlas crater, a complex impact structure with a heavily fractured crater floor and a central peak complex. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

A Link to Life’s Origins?

Beyond geology, this discovery has implications for understanding the origins of life. Some scientists believe that meteorite impacts helped create conditions suitable for microbial life by generating hydrothermal systems—hot water pools rich in minerals. These environments, similar to those found in deep-sea hydrothermal vents today, may have provided the right mix of heat, water, and nutrients for life to emerge.

“Uncovering this impact and finding more from the same time period could explain a lot about how life may have got started,” said Professor Kirkland.

If future research uncovers additional ancient craters, scientists may better understand the conditions that made life possible on Earth and, potentially, on other planets.

Schematic stratigraphic log through North Pole Dome crater and overlying sequence. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

A New Chapter in Earth’s Impact History

This study highlights the need to reassess Earth’s impact history. Until now, the absence of truly ancient impact craters led many geologists to overlook the role of meteorite strikes in shaping the planet. This discovery suggests that there may be many more ancient craters waiting to be found, each with its own story to tell.

“We know large impacts were common in the early solar system from looking at the Moon,” Professor Johnson said. “This study provides a crucial piece of the puzzle of Earth's impact history and suggests there may be many other ancient craters that could be discovered over time.”

With advances in geoscience and improved field exploration techniques, more of Earth’s hidden impact history could soon come to light. Each discovery could refine the timeline of planetary evolution and deepen the understanding of life’s earliest origins.

