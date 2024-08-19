Mars lander finds liquid water on Mars

This is NASA InSight’s first full selfie on Mars. It displays the lander’s solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna. (CREDIT: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Recent data from the Mars InSight lander suggests that Mars' planetary crust may contain liquid water, a finding that could have significant implications for the planet’s habitability and the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

Vashan Wright, a geophysicist at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, led the analysis that offers the most compelling evidence yet that Mars may have liquid water in its crust, in addition to the frozen water found at its poles. If confirmed, this discovery could redefine how we think about Mars, particularly regarding its potential to support life.

“Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface, and interior,” Wright emphasized. He added that identifying the location and quantity of water on Mars is a crucial first step in this process.

Image from NASA's InSight Mars lander. (CREDIT: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, received support from several institutions, including the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, the National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Office of Naval Research. Wright’s collaborators on this research include Matthias Morzfeld from Scripps Oceanography and Michael Manga from the University of California, Berkeley.

During its four-year mission, which ended in 2022, the InSight lander collected data from beneath the Martian surface, focusing on variables such as the speed of Marsquake waves. By analyzing these waves, scientists can infer the substances that make up the planet’s interior.

Wright’s team used this data, applying a model based on a mathematical theory of rock physics, to determine the most plausible explanation for the findings. Their conclusion? The data is best explained by the presence of liquid water in the Martian crust.

“While available data are best explained by a water-saturated mid-crust, our results highlight the value of geophysical measurements and better constraints on the mineralogy and composition of Mars’ crust,” the study’s authors noted.

This discovery opens new avenues for research into Mars' climate history and its potential to harbor life. Water, as you know, is essential for life as we understand it. The potential presence of liquid water below Mars' surface brings us closer to answering the long-standing question of whether life could exist on another planet.

Cutaway view of Mars InSight lander and data it collected. (CREDIT: James Tuttle Keane and Aaron Rodriquez)

By continuing to analyze the data from InSight and other missions, scientists can build a clearer picture of Mars' geological history and assess its potential as a habitable environment. This research not only deepens our understanding of Mars but also broadens our knowledge of planetary science and the factors that contribute to a planet's ability to support life.

The implications of these findings are profound. If Mars does indeed have liquid water beneath its crust, it may be more similar to Earth than previously thought, offering new hope in the search for life beyond our planet.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.