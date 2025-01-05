World’s most advanced hypergravity lab redefines time and space

Preliminary completion of the CHIEF in Hangzhou is being called a milestone in the field of hypergravity research. (CREDIT: ifeng)

Set to redefine the future of hypergravity research, the Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF) in Hangzhou, China, is approaching completion.

Developed under the leadership of Zhejiang University, this state-of-the-art facility promises to deliver unprecedented experimental capabilities, expanding the frontiers of scientific exploration in hypergravity conditions.

Backed by a budget of over 2 billion yuan (approximately $286.6 million), CHIEF is poised to become the world's most advanced hypergravity research center.

Construction of the Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF) with the largest capacity worldwide kicked off in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang. (CREDIT: ifeng)

Expanding Hypergravity Research

Hypergravity, an environment where gravitational forces far exceed Earth's natural gravity, offers unique opportunities for scientific exploration.

CHIEF’s centerpiece is its massive hypergravity centrifuges, which can generate forces thousands of times stronger than Earth's gravity. These machines create extreme conditions by spinning experimental chambers at high speeds, forcing heavier materials outward.

The facility will host three major centrifuges and 18 onboard units, offering a platform for diverse scientific applications. The first centrifuge, featuring two enormous arms that hold experimental baskets, has already been installed. Additional centrifuges and units are under construction.

According to local reports, these centrifuges represent a significant leap forward in engineering. They allow researchers to simulate physical conditions that are impossible to replicate under normal gravity, such as deep-earth geological processes and material behaviors under high stress.

Multidisciplinary Applications

The potential uses for CHIEF are vast and span several scientific and engineering disciplines. The facility will feature six specialized hypergravity experiment chambers dedicated to specific research areas, including seismic geotechnics, slope and dam engineering, deep-sea exploration, geological studies, and advanced materials processing.

In deep-sea engineering, for example, CHIEF will support the study of natural gas hydrates—an abundant clean energy source found in seabeds and beneath permafrost.

Schematic of the Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF) supergravity geotechnical high-speed centrifuge. (CREDIT: MDPI)

By mimicking extreme underwater pressures, researchers can optimize extraction methods, reduce risks, and enhance efficiency. This research has implications for energy sustainability and environmental protection.

In the field of seismic geotechnics, CHIEF’s hypergravity capabilities will allow scientists to study the stability of structures like dams and slopes under extreme stress. These insights could improve the resilience of critical infrastructure in earthquake-prone regions.

Revolutionary Technology

CHIEF's capabilities set it apart from similar facilities worldwide. Currently, the most advanced hypergravity center outside China, operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers, has a capacity of 1,200 g-t (gravity acceleration multiplied by tonnes). In comparison, CHIEF will reach 1,900 g-t, enabling more ambitious experiments.

ZJU400 ultra-gravity centrifuge. (CREDIT: MDPI)

"CHIEF will fill a void in super-large hypergravity experiment facilities in China. As an indispensable experimentation device, it will provide an advanced experiment platform and offer immense support for the development and verification of major engineering technologies as well as research into cutting-edge matter-related sciences," the Hangzhou government stated.

The system’s ability to compress time and space and accelerate phase separation promises transformative advancements in fields like energy, materials science, and environmental engineering.

The facility reflects China’s commitment to advancing scientific infrastructure. Approved in 2018 by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), CHIEF is part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016–2020), which identified 10 critical scientific projects for national development. Hangzhou’s government has celebrated CHIEF’s progress as a major milestone in Chinese science and technology.

Professor Chen Yunmin, a leading figure in the project and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasized CHIEF’s role in solving complex physics problems. Its ability to simulate extreme conditions, such as deep-earth and deep-sea environments, aligns with the broader goal of expanding China's technological and scientific frontiers. He also believes that facilities like this could "compress" time and space, allowing for research into many complex physics problems and serving a wide range of engineering purposes.

Dimensions of the CHIEF high-speed machine and simplified model, where (a) represents the lateral dimensioned view, (b) is the top plan with dimensions, (c) is the simplified model side view, and (d) is the simplified model top view. (CREDIT: MDPI)

Shaping the Future

Beyond addressing immediate research challenges, CHIEF positions China as a global leader in hypergravity technology. Its interdisciplinary approach brings together experts in physics, engineering, geology, and environmental science to tackle some of humanity’s most pressing problems.

As the facility prepares for full operation, the global scientific community watches closely. With its unparalleled capabilities, CHIEF is poised to become a hub for groundbreaking discoveries and technological innovation.

From clean energy solutions to resilient infrastructure, the research enabled by this hypergravity facility promises to shape the future of science and engineering.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.