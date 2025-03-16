Breakthrough study reveals connection between Alzheimer’s and intermittent fasting

More than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that slowly erodes memory and thinking skills. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

More than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that slowly erodes memory and thinking skills. Among its many effects, the disease often disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm, worsening cognitive decline, particularly at night. These disruptions also cause persistent sleep problems, further complicating patients' daily lives.

For years, scientists viewed these sleep and circadian disturbances as mere symptoms of the disease. But emerging research suggests they might play a more active role in its progression. This shift in perspective is prompting a closer look at how managing circadian rhythms could influence the course of Alzheimer’s.

A recent study from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine explores one potential intervention: time-restricted feeding. This approach involves eating only within a specific daily window, aligning food intake with the body’s internal clock. Researchers believe this method could help stabilize disrupted rhythms and, in turn, ease some of Alzheimer’s most challenging symptoms.

Senior study author Paula Desplats, PhD, and her team found that daily eating habits might be more significant than previously thought. Their findings challenge long-held views about Alzheimer’s, shifting attention to how lifestyle factors could influence the disease’s trajectory.

Senior study author Paula Desplats, PhD. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

The body’s circadian rhythm serves as an internal clock, regulating essential functions such as hormone release, metabolism, and the sleep-wake cycle. When this rhythm is thrown off balance, it can disrupt nearly every system in the body.

For Alzheimer’s patients, circadian dysfunction is especially common. Estimates suggest up to 80% experience significant sleep disturbances, which not only interfere with rest but also accelerate cognitive decline. These disruptions often intensify at night, leaving patients disoriented and more vulnerable to confusion and agitation.

Scientists once assumed these circadian issues were just another consequence of neurodegeneration. However, mounting evidence suggests the relationship may be more complex. Rather than being a passive byproduct of the disease, circadian dysfunction could actively contribute to its progression.

This discovery has sparked fresh interest in potential treatments that target the body’s internal clock. If stabilizing circadian rhythms can slow cognitive decline, interventions like time-restricted feeding could become valuable tools in Alzheimer’s care.

Dr. Paula Desplats, the senior author of the study and a professor in the Department of Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine, has highlighted the significance of these findings.

“For many years, we assumed that the circadian disruptions seen in people with Alzheimer’s are a result of neurodegeneration,” Desplats said. "But now, evidence suggests that circadian disruption might be a primary driver of Alzheimer's pathology."

Time-Restricted Feeding: A Potential Solution

Time-restricted feeding (TRF) is a subset of intermittent fasting. Unlike other fasting methods that may restrict calorie intake, TRF solely limits the window of eating. The recent study, published in Cell Metabolism, explored the potential of TRF in mice models mimicking Alzheimer's disease.

This confocal microscopy image shows amyloid plaques (blue and red) in the brain of a mouse. The accumulation of amyloid plaques is the most well-documented biochemical hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

The mice on a TRF schedule were restricted to eat within a six-hour window, translating to about 14 hours of fasting daily for humans. The outcomes were promising.

Compared to their counterparts who had unrestricted access to food, the TRF mice showcased enhanced memory, reduced nighttime hyperactivity, and exhibited a consistent sleep pattern. Moreover, these mice outperformed the control group in cognitive assessments, emphasizing that TRF might curb the behavioral manifestations of Alzheimer’s.

Delving deeper, the researchers discovered molecular-level improvements in the TRF mice. There was differential expression of multiple genes related to Alzheimer’s and neuroinflammation. Most notably, TRF reduced the accumulation of amyloid proteins in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The capability of a mere adjustment in feeding schedules to modify Alzheimer’s progression at the molecular level is nothing short of revolutionary. The beauty of this approach lies in its simplicity – it mandates a lifestyle change instead of drug-based interventions.

Daniel Whittaker, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher in the Desplats Lab at UC San Diego School of Medicine, led the mouse experiments and data analysis for the study. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

“If we can reproduce our results in humans, this approach could be a simple way to dramatically improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them,” remarked Desplats.

The Bigger Picture: Implications for Healthcare and Caregiving

Such a treatment avenue could substantially transform how we approach Alzheimer's, especially given that circadian disruptions are a primary reason many Alzheimer's patients are moved to nursing homes.

"Anything we can do to help patients restore their circadian rhythm will make a huge difference in how we manage Alzheimer’s," Desplats pointed out.

The potential for TRF to modify the course of Alzheimer’s holds significant promise. Should these results be replicated in human clinical trials, we might be on the cusp of a paradigm shift in Alzheimer’s treatment. And the solution could be as simple as changing when we eat.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.