Groundbreaking new drug successfully reduces weight and cholesterol levels

The importance of this technique becomes even clearer when considering the larger context. An astonishing 100 million Americans are affected by obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders, notes S. Thai Thayumanavan, a distinguished biomedical engineer and chemist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "We were really excited about this work," he says.

The brilliance of this method lies in the nanogel itself. These tiny carriers are packed with a synthetic thyroid hormone drug called a thyromimetic. While thyroid hormones are crucial for liver metabolism, they often prove ineffective and cause adverse side effects when taken systemically.

"We came up with a very simple approach, using our unique invention – nanogels that we can direct selectively to different targets," Thayumanavan continues, underscoring the customized nature of their method. "They were custom-designed for hepatocyte delivery in the liver."

The outcomes were nothing short of remarkable. "The treated mice completely lost their gained weight, and we did not see any untoward side effects," reports Thayumanavan.

A scanning electron micrograph of a section through a vein in the liver, showing red blood cells surrounded by hepatocytes (green). (CREDIT: PNAS Nexus)

Yet, it wasn't just about shedding weight. The mice, who continued their rich diets, saw normalized cholesterol levels and a significant reduction in liver inflammation. "We found that we are activating the reverse cholesterol transport pathway, which lowers cholesterol," Thayumanavan elaborates.

He further theorizes, "We believe that activation of fat oxidation and an increase in metabolic rate are causing the loss in weight, but more work needs to be done to prove that point."

Delving into the mechanics, once these nanogels permeate the hepatocytes, the liver cell environment disintegrates the bonds within the nanogel, releasing axitirome. This drug subsequently latches onto proteins pivotal for gene expression regulation.

The apparent effectiveness of the ANG-delivered axitirome, which reversed weight gain without disrupting thyroid hormone levels, indicates a promising avenue for thyromimetics in addressing metabolic diseases like obesity.

An interesting observation emerged: mice on axitirome retained their appetite for high-calorie food. This is in stark contrast to human subjects using other weight loss drugs.

"There is a significant amount of development work to be conducted between mice and humans," Thayumanavan cautions, "but we are hoping it will eventually become a drug."

Driven by the promise of the nanogel technology his lab birthed, Thayumanavan has launched a startup, Cyta Therapeutics. Their primary mission? To spearhead cutting-edge delivery platforms ensuring drugs are dispatched to their intended bodily destinations.

The exciting potential of this discovery cannot be understated. It not only offers a beacon of hope for those grappling with obesity and associated disorders but also paves the way for further advancements in drug delivery, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of metabolic diseases.

In vivo lipid-regulating effects of CGS-ANG in GAN diet-induced disease model. A) Schematic illustration of protocol for fully developed disease establishment in C57BL/6J mice and therapeutic study of CGS-ANG. (CREDIT: PNAS Nexus)

Other health benefits of thyromimetic drugs

Thyromimetic drugs mimic the action of thyroid hormones, and their health benefits extend beyond traditional thyroid hormone replacement therapies. These drugs can have a range of effects due to their influence on metabolism, cardiovascular function, and lipid regulation. Here are other potential health benefits of thyromimetic drugs:

Cardiovascular Health

Improvement of Lipid Profiles: Thyromimetic drugs can reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. This makes them promising in managing dyslipidemia and reducing cardiovascular risk.

A graphic depicting how the drug targets the liver. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

Weight Management and Metabolism

Increased Energy Expenditure: These drugs can stimulate metabolic pathways, potentially aiding in weight management and combating obesity by increasing basal metabolic rate.

Liver Health

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): Thyromimetic drugs, particularly those targeting thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ), have shown promise in reducing liver fat content, improving liver function, and addressing NAFLD and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Bone and Muscular Health

Bone Health: Thyromimetics may enhance bone remodeling by influencing osteoblast and osteoclast activity, which can be beneficial in treating conditions like osteoporosis.

Neurological and Cognitive Function

Neuroprotection: Thyroid hormones are critical for brain development and function. Thyromimetics might support neural regeneration and cognitive function, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases.

Improved Glucose Metabolism

Enhanced Insulin Sensitivity: Thyromimetics can improve glucose metabolism, which may benefit individuals with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Systemic Inflammation Reduction: These drugs may help reduce inflammation markers, contributing to overall health improvements in conditions associated with chronic inflammation.

Potential Anti-Aging Properties

Cellular Metabolism Support: By stimulating mitochondrial activity and cellular energy production, thyromimetics may have anti-aging benefits, supporting cellular repair and longevity.

Ongoing Research

Researchers are investigating the selective activation of thyroid hormone receptors (TRα and TRβ) to maximize these benefits while minimizing side effects, such as cardiac risks. Targeting TRβ, for example, is particularly promising in lipid metabolism and liver disease without significant effects on the heart.

While these additional benefits are promising, it is important for patients to use thyromimetic drugs under medical supervision to avoid side effects or interactions with other medications. Each patient's overall health condition determines which drugs will provide the most comprehensive benefits.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.