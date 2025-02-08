Scientists find major link between intermittent fasting and Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating neurodegenerative disorder affecting over six million Americans, is often linked to disruptions in the body’s circadian rhythm. These disruptions can severely impact cognitive function, particularly at night, and lead to persistent sleep issues.

While these symptoms have long been considered a consequence of the disease, new research suggests they may play a more active role in its progression.

A recent study from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has provided fresh insight into the potential benefits of time-restricted feeding in managing these circadian disruptions.

This approach, which involves eating within a specific daily window, could offer a novel way to address Alzheimer's symptoms and possibly alter the course of the disease itself. The findings challenge traditional perspectives on the disorder, shifting attention to the importance of daily eating habits.

The circadian rhythm functions as the body's internal biological clock, regulating numerous physiological processes, including the sleep-wake cycle. Disruptions to this rhythm are particularly common among Alzheimer’s patients, with recent estimates suggesting that up to 80% experience these disturbances. These disruptions not only interfere with sleep but also contribute to increased cognitive impairment, particularly during nighttime hours.

This confocal microscopy image shows amyloid plaques (blue and red) in the brain of a mouse. The accumulation of amyloid plaques is the most well-documented biochemical hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

Researchers have long assumed that circadian dysfunction in Alzheimer's patients was simply a byproduct of neurodegeneration. However, emerging evidence points to a different possibility—circadian disruption may be a key driver of the disease itself.

This revelation has opened new avenues for research into whether interventions that stabilize the body's internal clock could slow or even prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Paula Desplats, the senior author of the study and a professor in the Department of Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine, has highlighted the significance of these findings. Understanding the role of circadian disruptions in Alzheimer’s could lead to groundbreaking shifts in treatment strategies.

“For many years, we assumed that the circadian disruptions seen in people with Alzheimer’s are a result of neurodegeneration,” Desplats said. "But now, evidence suggests that circadian disruption might be a primary driver of Alzheimer's pathology."

Daniel Whittaker, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher in the Desplats Lab at UC San Diego School of Medicine, led the mouse experiments and data analysis for the study. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

Time-Restricted Feeding: A Potential Solution

Time-restricted feeding (TRF) is a subset of intermittent fasting. Unlike other fasting methods that may restrict calorie intake, TRF solely limits the window of eating. The recent study, published in Cell Metabolism, explored the potential of TRF in mice models mimicking Alzheimer's disease.

The mice on a TRF schedule were restricted to eat within a six-hour window, translating to about 14 hours of fasting daily for humans. The outcomes were promising.

Compared to their counterparts who had unrestricted access to food, the TRF mice showcased enhanced memory, reduced nighttime hyperactivity, and exhibited a consistent sleep pattern. Moreover, these mice outperformed the control group in cognitive assessments, emphasizing that TRF might curb the behavioral manifestations of Alzheimer’s.

Delving deeper, the researchers discovered molecular-level improvements in the TRF mice. There was differential expression of multiple genes related to Alzheimer’s and neuroinflammation. Most notably, TRF reduced the accumulation of amyloid proteins in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The capability of a mere adjustment in feeding schedules to modify Alzheimer’s progression at the molecular level is nothing short of revolutionary. The beauty of this approach lies in its simplicity – it mandates a lifestyle change instead of drug-based interventions.

Senior study author Paula Desplats, PhD. (CREDIT: UC San Diego Health Sciences)

“If we can reproduce our results in humans, this approach could be a simple way to dramatically improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them,” remarked Desplats.

The Bigger Picture: Implications for Healthcare and Caregiving

Such a treatment avenue could substantially transform how we approach Alzheimer's, especially given that circadian disruptions are a primary reason many Alzheimer's patients are moved to nursing homes.

"Anything we can do to help patients restore their circadian rhythm will make a huge difference in how we manage Alzheimer’s," Desplats pointed out.

The potential for TRF to modify the course of Alzheimer’s holds significant promise. Should these results be replicated in human clinical trials, we might be on the cusp of a paradigm shift in Alzheimer’s treatment. And the solution could be as simple as changing when we eat.

Disclaimer: While these findings are promising, readers are advised against making drastic lifestyle changes without consulting healthcare professionals.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.