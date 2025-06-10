3,000-year-old biblical structure unearthed in Jerusalem’s City of David

British archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon uncovered part of the trench and determined that the moat lay just east of the area now known as the Givati Parking Lot. (CREDIT: Maya Margit)

Archaeologists have uncovered a vast ancient structure in one of the oldest urban centers on Earth. In Jerusalem’s City of David, researchers revealed the remains of a massive moat—first mentioned over 3,000 years ago in biblical texts. This striking find offers fresh insight into the city’s early layout and defensive design.

For 150 years, scholars have searched for proof that the city had once been split into two zones. The newly exposed moat provides that long-sought evidence. It clearly separates the southern residential quarter from the elevated northern district, matching accounts found in the Bible.

The moat itself was no small barrier. It plunged nearly 30 feet deep and stretched close to 100 feet across. With sheer cliffs lining both sides, it would have been almost impossible to cross. Researchers believe the structure dates to the Iron Age—the same era as the books of Kings and Samuel, which reference this very division.

The moat measured about 30 feet deep and nearly 100 feet wide with perpendicular cliffs on each side, making it impassable. (CREDIT: Eliyahu Yanai, City of David)

“This is a dramatic discovery that opens up a renewed discussion about the terms from the biblical literature that refer to the topography of Jerusalem, such as the Ophel and the Millo,” said experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority. These ancient names are believed to describe distinct areas within the City of David.

One key passage appears in the first Book of Kings (11:27). It credits King Solomon with building the “Millo” and sealing a gap in the city’s wall. The verse reads: “…Solomon built up the 'Millo' and closed up the breach in the wall of the City of David his father.”

Founded by King David, the city later became the heart of Jerusalem and the capital of a unified Israel. Built atop a narrow ridge with steep slopes, the city’s natural geography made movement between areas difficult. The moat only strengthened that division, turning the landscape into a powerful line of defense.

Dr. Yiftah Shalev, the excavation director, noted, "It is not known when the moat was originally cut, but evidence suggests it was used during the centuries when Jerusalem was the capital of the Kingdom of Judah, almost 3,000 years ago, beginning with King Josiah." He further explained that during this time, the moat separated the southern residential part of the city from the ruling acropolis in the north, where the palace and temple were located.

The IAA has confirmed that construction plans of this magnitude typically date back to the Middle Bronze Age, approximately 3,800 years ago. Dr. Shalev added, "We are confident that [the moat] was used at the time of the First Temple and the Kingdom of Judah [in the ninth century BC]."

Yuval Gadot, a professor from Tel Aviv University’s Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that "the moat separated the southern residential part of the city from the ruling acropolis in the north, the upper city where the palace and the temple were located."

Dr. Yiftah Shalev of the Israel Antiquities Authority pictured at a section of a moat that was used to fortify the Temple Mount and the king's palace in biblical-era Jerusalem. (CREDIT: Eliyahu Yanai, City of David)

The researchers believe that the moat was designed not just as a defensive feature but also as a symbol of the City of David's altered topography. It was meant to showcase the rulers' power and their ability to defend the city against those who dared to enter its gates.

Back in the 1960s, a section of this trench was uncovered by British archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon. She observed that the moat was slightly east of today's Givati Parking Lot but initially concluded it was part of a natural valley rather than a man-made defensive structure.

Now, with the rest of the moat uncovered, archaeologists can assert with confidence that this trench was indeed constructed to defend the ancient city’s vulnerable northern border. Kenyon’s initial assumption that the formation was a natural valley has been proven incorrect, as her discovery was actually a continuation of the moat curving westward.

"Once again, discoveries are being revealed that shed new and vivid light on the biblical literature," said Eli Escusido, Director of the IAA. He added, "When you stand at the bottom of this giant excavation, surrounded by enormous hewn walls, it is impossible not to be filled with wonder and appreciation for those ancient people who, about 3,800 years ago, literally moved mountains and hills."

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.