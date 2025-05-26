ADHD in adults may increase risk of dementia, study finds

New research links adult ADHD with brain changes tied to dementia, offering clues for prevention and early intervention. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

An adult brain with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be more vulnerable to damage linked to dementia. That’s what a recent study from researchers in Switzerland has uncovered. It found key brain changes in people with ADHD that resemble early signs of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The results suggest that untreated or poorly managed ADHD may increase the risk of memory and thinking problems later in life.

This research brings new insight into a possible link between a common mental health condition and one of the world’s most devastating neurological diseases. It also opens the door to strategies that may reduce future cognitive decline for millions of people.

ADHD and the adult brain

ADHD doesn’t just affect children. About 3.5% of adults worldwide live with this condition, based on a World Health Organization (WHO) report. It shows up as trouble focusing, being easily distracted, impulsive behavior, and sometimes hyperactivity. Many adults struggle with daily routines, work, and relationships because of it.

Example of the segmented ROI positions based on Freesurfer aseg-atlas. (CREDIT: Professor Paul G. Unschuld, et al.)

In the past, ADHD was mostly seen as a childhood issue. But symptoms can last into adulthood and continue to affect brain function. Now, scientists are learning that ADHD might also leave behind changes in the brain that increase the chances of developing dementia in later years.

Researchers from the University of Geneva looked into this connection. They studied whether the brains of adults with ADHD show signs similar to those seen in people with Alzheimer’s and related diseases.

What the study found

Using a special brain imaging method called quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM), researchers scanned the brains of 32 adults aged 25 to 45 diagnosed with ADHD. They also scanned 29 adults of the same age without ADHD. At the same time, they measured blood levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL), which rises when nerve cells are damaged.

The scans showed adults with ADHD had more iron in certain brain areas compared to the healthy group. One key area was the precentral cortex, involved in movement and attention. They also found that more brain iron matched higher NfL levels in blood.

Too much brain iron can be harmful. Iron supports brain function, but high levels can cause oxidative stress. This stress damages neurons, the brain’s communication cells. Over time, that damage may trigger or speed up brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Professor Paul G. Unschuld, who led the study, said, “Excess iron in certain regions of the brain is often observed and is associated with increased oxidative stress that furthers neuronal degeneration.”

High NfL levels also signal harm to neurons, especially their long fibers called axons. Axons carry signals through the brain and spinal cord. When they break down, brain function starts to fail. Elevated NfL levels often appear in early dementia.

Quantitative susceptibility maps for (a) a healthy control (42-year-old female) and (b) a subject with ADHD (26-year-old female). Increased susceptibility values are visible in iron-rich deep gray matter structures, such as the caudate nucleus, precuneus and caudal anterior cingulate on ADHD population. (CREDIT: Professor Paul G. Unschuld, et al.)

The study found a strong link between higher brain iron and NfL levels in people with ADHD. That suggests their brains may show early signs of long-term damage—damage that could raise the risk of dementia later in life.

Dementia by the numbers

Dementia is one of the biggest health challenges facing the world today. According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide. Nearly 10 million new cases appear each year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, making up 60 to 70% of all cases.

For decades, researchers have searched for early warning signs that might help catch or prevent these diseases before they become severe. Finding a link between ADHD and dementia could become a game-changer.

“Recent epidemiological studies show that adults suffering from ADHD have an increased risk of dementia at an advanced age,” noted Professor Unschuld. “But the mechanism through which ADHD constitutes a risk is not known.”

Magnetic susceptibility values (in ppm) of the controls (white) and ADHD patients (black). Error bars represent standard error of mean (SEM). (CREDIT: Professor Paul G. Unschuld, et al.)

This new study is the first to provide evidence of a neurological pathway that might explain that risk.

A new path for prevention

Understanding how ADHD connects to dementia could lead to major changes in how doctors manage the disorder. It also gives people with ADHD and their families more reason to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

Professor Unschuld says the findings “will enable targeted prevention strategies to be developed to reduce the risk of dementia in persons affected by ADHD.”

One promising area is lifestyle. Scientists already know that diet, exercise, and sleep affect brain iron levels. If doctors can help people with ADHD control those levels, they might also lower their risk for dementia. More studies are needed to explore that idea. In particular, researchers want to track ADHD patients over many years to see whether managing brain iron early can reduce later brain decline.

Scatterplot of quantitative susceptibility mapping values of the right precentral cortex (ppm) and serum NfL (pg/mL) for healthy controls and ADHD patients. (CREDIT: Professor Paul G. Unschuld, et al.)

Professor Unschuld adds that “additional longitudinal studies are required in order to determine if a reduction of iron levels in the brain is a potential treatment pathway for preventing dementia at an advanced age in persons with ADHD.” Until then, the study strongly supports the need for more attention to adult ADHD—not just to help people now, but to protect their future brain health.

Why early treatment matters

This research makes clear that ADHD isn’t just a childhood concern. For many, it continues into adulthood, where it affects mental focus, emotions, and now possibly long-term memory.

Early diagnosis and effective treatment may do more than improve daily life. They could also be a tool for guarding against dementia. That means both doctors and patients should take ADHD seriously at every age.

While much is still unknown, this study shows that looking after brain health in young and middle adulthood might be one of the keys to preventing disease decades later. And that’s a discovery with powerful potential.

Research findings are available online in the journal Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences.

