AI innovation propels quantum communication into a new era

Scientists have developed AI-powered forecasting and adaptive optics to overcome atmospheric turbulence, paving the way for robust free-space quantum communication. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Weather forecasting has long been a crucial tool for modern society, shaping agriculture, energy management, climate science, and public health. Traditional forecasts rely on parameters like temperature, wind speed, and precipitation. However, one of the most complex and less understood atmospheric phenomena—turbulence—has posed a significant challenge for free-space optical communications.

This turbulence results from rapid fluctuations in weather conditions, causing light signals to experience constant changes in refractive index as they pass through the atmosphere. This, in turn, leads to signal distortion, loss of data integrity, and reduced reliability in optical and quantum communications.

How Atmospheric Turbulence Impacts Quantum Networks

Optical communication systems, both classical and quantum, suffer from turbulence effects such as beam wandering, wavefront distortion, and signal scintillation.

The structure parameter quantifies turbulence intensity and serves as a key metric in assessing communication reliability. High turbulence levels result in significant signal degradation, leading to reduced power transmission and increased crosstalk in quantum communication channels.

Channel path. The path over which the turbulence data was collected from July 2023 to March 2024. The receiver is on the University of Ottawa campus, while the sender is on the Canadian National Research Council 5.4 km East-North-East. (CREDIT: University of Ottawa)

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a method of encrypting data using quantum mechanics principles, relies on secure photon transmission between two parties. However, turbulence-induced distortions introduce noise, which reduces efficiency and compromises security by allowing unintended signals to be misinterpreted as eavesdropping attempts.

To address these challenges, researchers have been working on predictive models and corrective technologies that can mitigate the disruptive effects of turbulence.

AI-Powered Turbulence Forecasting with TAROQQO

A major breakthrough in overcoming turbulence challenges comes from researchers at the University of Ottawa, led by Professor Ebrahim Karimi, in collaboration with the National Research Council Canada (NRC) and the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light. Their newly developed AI-powered turbulence forecasting tool, TAROQQO, provides real-time atmospheric turbulence predictions to enhance free-space quantum communications.

TAROQQO utilizes Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) to analyze weather data—including humidity, solar radiation, temperature, and pressure—while incorporating as a turbulence indicator. This enables the system to predict turbulence strength up to 12 hours in advance, with a time resolution as precise as one minute.

By anticipating when atmospheric conditions will be optimal, researchers can schedule quantum experiments accordingly, reducing data losses and improving transmission rates.

Beyond basic forecasting, TAROQQO allows scientists to simulate the effects of turbulence on different quantum communication experiments. This predictive modeling helps refine network deployment strategies, ensuring that secure quantum links remain stable. The software has been made publicly available on GitHub, allowing researchers worldwide to integrate this technology into their own work.

“By enhancing efficiency, cutting costs, and ensuring improved resource allocation, TAROQQO will serve as an invaluable tool for experimental physicists,” said Dr. Francesco Di Colandrea, one of the developers behind the system.

A photo taken at the roof of the University of Ottawa. (CREDIT: University of Ottawa)

Real-Time Turbulence Correction with Adaptive Optics

While TAROQQO enables preemptive scheduling of quantum communication, another solution is needed for real-time correction of turbulence-induced distortions. The University of Ottawa team has addressed this by developing an advanced Adaptive Optics (AO) system designed to restore photonic quantum states in free-space quantum channels.

Adaptive optics technology uses a deformable mirror capable of reshaping itself up to 3,000 times per second to counteract fast turbulence fluctuations. By rapidly adjusting the mirror’s shape, the system can correct wavefront distortions before quantum signals are measured, restoring data integrity and ensuring secure transmission.

In a controlled experiment, researchers simulated a turbulent quantum channel to assess the AO system’s performance. “Without adaptive optics, turbulence introduced errors that exceeded the security threshold, making quantum key distribution impossible,” explained PhD student Lukas Scarfe. “However, with adaptive optics enabled, we successfully restored the channel, performing high-dimensional QKD and encoding up to three bits per photon—significantly boosting the key generation rate.”

These results demonstrate that adaptive optics not only recovers lost information but also enables more efficient and secure quantum communication, even under extreme atmospheric conditions.

The Path to Scalable Quantum Communication

Together, TAROQQO and adaptive optics present a comprehensive solution for overcoming atmospheric turbulence in free-space quantum communication. TAROQQO’s AI-driven forecasting minimizes disruptions by optimizing experiment scheduling, while adaptive optics actively corrects turbulence effects in real-time, ensuring secure and efficient data transmission.

These advancements are critical for the future of quantum networks, particularly in applications like ground-to-satellite communication, urban free-space quantum links, and even underwater quantum communication. As the demand for ultra-secure communication grows, the ability to predict and correct atmospheric interference will be essential in making quantum technologies more practical and scalable.

Neural network architecture. The network processes 12 hours of input data. The data is fed through a series of gated recurrent unit (GRU) layers, allowing the network to learn long-term trends through time in the input series. (CREDIT: Optica)

By combining predictive modeling with real-time optical corrections, the University of Ottawa team is paving the way for a new era of reliable and robust quantum communication networks.

As these technologies continue to evolve, they will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of quantum encryption and securing global data transmissions against potential cyber threats.

Research findings are available in the journal Optics Express.

