Children’s brains learn language in ways AI can’t imitate, study finds

New science explains why children outlearn AI in language—and what it means for tech, childhood, and the future of learning. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Children are astonishing language learners. Long before they can read or write, they begin to pick up words, patterns, and rules from the world around them. What makes this achievement even more incredible is that they do it far better and faster than even the most advanced artificial intelligence systems. A new scientific framework may finally explain how kids manage this—and what it means for both language research and the future of technology.

A new paper in Trends in Cognitive Sciences, led by Professor Caroline Rowland from the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics and her colleagues at the ESRC LuCiD Centre in the UK, lays out a fresh way to understand how language develops in young minds. Their proposal, based on a constructivist theory, goes beyond simply saying kids “soak up” language. It focuses on how children interact with the world, make sense of it, and build their language systems piece by piece.

How Children Build Language From the Ground Up

Unlike artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT, which train on enormous text databases, children don't passively take in information. They actively explore. They crawl, touch, point, babble, and ask questions. Their learning process is closely tied to their physical, social, and emotional growth. This deep interaction with their environment gives them a kind of learning advantage that computers still can’t replicate.

Children learn language faster than AI—so fast that it would take a machine 92,000 years to match a child’s pace. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Children rely on a mix of senses—sight, hearing, touch, even smell—to understand the world. These sensory inputs help them make connections between words and objects, between actions and meanings. For example, a toddler hearing the word “dog” while seeing and touching a furry pet learns more than just the word. They link sound, texture, motion, and emotion into one experience. That rich, layered data is something most machines aren’t built to handle.

Rowland explains it this way: “AI systems process data ... but children really live it.” In other words, children don’t just receive language; they experience it in the full context of their lives. Whether pointing at a bird, hugging a teddy bear, or being read to by a parent, their brains are constantly connecting what they sense to what they hear.

Why Machines Still Struggle

If a machine like ChatGPT tried to learn language the same way a human child does, it would need 92,000 years. That’s the shocking estimate used by researchers to highlight the gap. Even with faster processors and huge databases, AI systems still fall behind in areas like creativity, nuance, and adaptability.

Related Stories

One key reason is that AI tends to learn from static data—mostly written text—and usually lacks context. It doesn’t know what the speaker was feeling, what gestures were being made, or what objects were present in the room. But human children gather this kind of information constantly. It’s part of every learning moment.

The framework Rowland and her team present in the journal brings together evidence from psychology, neuroscience, linguistics, and computer science. It shows that language development doesn’t rely on raw input alone. Instead, it depends on how children actively shape their experiences and adjust their behavior based on feedback.

The Constructivist Approach: Learning as Building

The research team calls their idea a “constructivist” framework. It’s based on the belief that learning happens through action and interaction, not passive observation. Children construct their language system step by step, adjusting and refining as they grow.

Schematic of how the components work together in language acquisition. (CREDIT: Trends in Cognitive Science / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The framework includes four key ideas. First, children are born ready to learn but not with a full language system in place. Second, they build knowledge through engagement—watching others, asking questions, and experimenting with sounds and meanings. Third, their learning is influenced by culture and the specific language they hear. And fourth, development happens over time and in stages, not all at once.

This approach helps explain how kids understand complex rules without being directly taught. For instance, English-speaking children eventually learn that adding “-ed” to a verb makes it past tense—even if they’ve never heard the rule spoken aloud. They figure it out through exposure and trial-and-error, gradually building an internal system that works.

A Bigger Picture for Science and Technology

These discoveries don’t just help parents or teachers—they also give new direction to researchers in artificial intelligence and brain science. By studying how children learn so efficiently, scientists may be able to design smarter machines. These could learn through interaction, not just data input, and respond to new environments more flexibly.

The feedforward–feedback process of language acquisition. Information received as the child actively learns from the multimodal environment is fed into the child’s structure-building (learning and processing) mechanisms, which build knowledge representations. (CREDIT: Trends in Cognitive Science / CC BY-SA 4.0)

“If we want machines to learn language as well as humans,” Rowland says, “perhaps we need to rethink how we design them—from the ground up.” That might mean giving robots bodies that let them move, touch, and explore. Or it could involve programming them to notice emotional cues, like facial expressions or tone of voice.

The implications go even further. This child-focused learning model may help explain how human language evolved in the first place. If interaction and exploration are central to language learning, then early humans may have developed speech not just to share facts—but to connect, play, and teach. Understanding these roots could shift how we think about language in adults, too.

One reason scientists can now make these claims is because of new tools. Head-mounted eye-trackers allow researchers to follow exactly where a child is looking during conversations. AI-powered speech recognition tools can analyze how children talk and respond in real-time. These advances have opened a window into the messy, lively process of learning that used to be hard to measure.

Still, the technology has moved faster than the theories. While we can now gather massive amounts of data about how kids behave, we’ve been slower to explain what it means or how it connects to language growth. This new framework helps close that gap by showing how kids take those experiences and turn them into knowledge.

Looking Ahead

Understanding how children build language isn’t just about early childhood anymore. It’s a question that touches many areas—from how we train AI to how we teach languages in schools to how we treat speech delays. The more we learn about how children think and grow, the better we can design systems—human or machine—that communicate more naturally and effectively.

The research led by Rowland doesn’t give us all the answers, but it does offer a strong place to start. By focusing on how children build their own systems through action, feedback, and experience, the framework encourages scientists to think more deeply about what language really is—and what it takes to learn it.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.