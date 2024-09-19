Coffee and caffeine consumption linked to lower risk of heart disease

New research highlights that regular, moderate consumption of coffee and caffeine could offer protection against developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases (CM), which include conditions like type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the study suggests that these common beverages may play a key role in reducing the risk of CM, a growing public health issue as populations continue to age.

The research team found that those who drank about three cups of coffee per day had a 48.1% reduced risk of developing new-onset CM. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity, or CM, refers to the coexistence of at least two cardiometabolic diseases. As the global population grows older, the prevalence of individuals dealing with multiple cardiometabolic conditions increases, making CM a major concern for healthcare systems around the world.

Researchers behind this study believe that coffee and caffeine consumption could provide significant protection throughout all stages of CM development.

“Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200-300 mg of caffeine per day, might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity in individuals without any cardiometabolic disease,” says Dr. Chaofu Ke, the lead author of the study.

Dr. Ke is affiliated with the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Soochow University in Suzhou, China. This finding is important, as the study reports that individuals who consume moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine have a significantly lower risk of developing CM compared to those who consume less.

The research team found that those who drank about three cups of coffee per day had a 48.1% reduced risk of developing new-onset CM, while those who consumed 200-300 mg of caffeine per day (equivalent to approximately three cups of coffee) had a 40.7% reduced risk. These findings are particularly striking when compared to non-consumers or individuals who consumed less than 100 mg of caffeine daily.

The study’s results are based on data from the UK Biobank, a vast and detailed longitudinal dietary study that tracked over 500,000 participants aged 37-73 years. Of this large pool, researchers analyzed data from 172,315 participants who were free from any cardiometabolic diseases at the outset to study caffeine’s impact, and 188,091 participants for the analysis of coffee and tea consumption. Researchers excluded those with ambiguous caffeine intake data to ensure the accuracy of their findings.

Dose-response associations of coffee (A), tea (B), and caffeine (C) consumption with the risk of new-onset CM. (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism)

The UK Biobank provided comprehensive data on participants’ medical conditions through self-reports, primary care data, hospital records, and death registry information, which were used to identify cardiometabolic disease outcomes.

The detailed nature of this data allowed researchers to observe an inverse relationship between coffee and caffeine consumption and the risk of developing CM. Moderate coffee and caffeine intake were linked to the lowest risk of new-onset CM across almost all stages of the disease's development.

"The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM," Dr. Ke explains.

Addressing a Research Gap

Although prior studies have investigated the protective effects of coffee, tea, and caffeine consumption on individual cardiometabolic diseases, the potential impact of these drinks on CM was less understood. This study aimed to address that knowledge gap by analyzing how moderate coffee or caffeine intake affects the development of CM specifically, rather than just individual conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

Associations of coffee (A), tea (B), and caffeine (C) consumption with transitions from baseline (healthy) to type 2 diabetes, stroke, coronary heart disease, and then to cardiometabolic multimorbidity. (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism)

The researchers reviewed existing studies and noted that people diagnosed with a single cardiometabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes or coronary heart disease, have a two-fold higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those without any cardiometabolic diseases.

However, the findings indicated that people suffering from CM have an even higher risk of mortality, nearly 4 to 7 times greater than those without cardiometabolic conditions. Moreover, individuals with CM are at increased risk of experiencing a loss of physical function and mental health challenges compared to those with just one cardiometabolic disease.

The potential impact of CM on public health is alarming. As more individuals develop these interconnected diseases, the strain on healthcare systems grows, making prevention more critical. Encouraging moderate coffee or caffeine consumption could become a simple yet effective strategy to reduce the burden of CM on populations worldwide.

Coffee, Caffeine, and Cardiometabolic Disease Prevention

The connection between coffee, caffeine, and cardiometabolic disease prevention is not entirely new. Numerous epidemiological studies have previously demonstrated that coffee and caffeine offer protective benefits against individual cardiometabolic diseases. However, this research provides fresh insights by showing that moderate consumption could prevent the development of CM altogether, making it an important addition to the existing body of knowledge.

Associations between coffee (3 drinks/d), tea (5 or more drinks/d) and caffeine (200-300 mg/d)-related metabolites and the risk of CM. (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism)

Given the alarming rise in CM prevalence, especially as populations age, these findings may prompt further investigation into how coffee and caffeine can be incorporated into preventative healthcare strategies. For now, the study offers a promising outlook for those who already enjoy coffee and those looking for simple, effective ways to reduce their long-term risk of multiple health conditions.

The benefits of coffee and caffeine extend beyond just keeping you alert or focused. By consuming these beverages in moderation, you may not only enjoy your morning routine but also significantly lower your risk of developing serious and complex cardiometabolic diseases.

As researchers continue to explore the connections between diet and long-term health outcomes, this study offers compelling evidence that coffee and caffeine, consumed at moderate levels, can serve as a protective factor against cardiometabolic multimorbidity. For individuals free of cardiometabolic diseases, integrating moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine into their daily routine could provide far-reaching benefits, significantly lowering their risk of developing CM.

The findings provide new insights into the prevention of CM and underscore the importance of dietary habits in promoting long-term health. As more studies build on this research, coffee and caffeine might become key components in preventing the rise of cardiometabolic diseases worldwide.

Other study authors include: Xujia Lu, Guochen Li, Luying Wu, Liping Shao, Yulong Fan, and Chen-Wei Pan of Soochow University; Xiaohong Zhu of Suzhou Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Suzhou, China; Ying Wu of the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China; and Yan Borné of Lund University in Malmö, Sweden.

