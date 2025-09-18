Daily obesity pill Orforglipron helped adults lose up to 20% of their body weight in global trial

The primary goal was to measure changes in body weight, while secondary outcomes included waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall quality of life. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Obesity is one of the most stubborn health challenges of our time, linked with diabetes, heart disease, sleep problems, and shortened lifespans. Doctors have long sought treatments that not only help with weight loss but are also safe and practical for everyday use. A new study points to an oral medication that could be a game-changer: Orforglipron.

What makes this drug stand out is simple—it comes in pill form. While many similar medications must be injected, Orforglipron is swallowed once daily, making it more appealing and easier to stick with. Researchers put it to the test in a large-scale, carefully controlled trial and the results have been described as striking.

How the Trial Was Designed

The trial was a phase 3, double-blind, randomized trial—the gold standard for clinical research. Over 72 weeks, participants were randomly assigned to take either a daily dose of Orforglipron (6 mg, 12 mg, or 36 mg) or a placebo. Importantly, all participants were asked to follow a healthy diet and engage in physical activity during the trial.

The primary goal was to measure changes in body weight, while secondary outcomes included waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall quality of life. Safety was closely monitored, with researchers noting side effects and any serious health events.

The model-based estimate with 95% confidence intervals for the percent change in body weight from baseline to week 72 in the orforglipron groups and the placebo group, along with the estimated treatment difference (ETD) between groups, as calculated by means of analysis of covariance (ANCOVA), according to the treatment-regimen estimand. (CREDIT: New England Journal of Medicine)

The study, led by Dr. Sean Wharton of McMaster University and Wharton Weight Management Clinic in Canada, was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna. Sponsored by Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Orforglipron, the trial aimed to see just how effective and safe the pill could be.

A total of 3,127 adults from nine countries—including the U.S., China, Brazil, Japan, and Spain—took part. Every participant had a body mass index of 30 or higher, which classifies as obese, but none had type 2 diabetes. By excluding diabetes, the researchers could better focus on obesity itself without the added complexity of another metabolic condition.

The trial population was diverse in gender, age, and health background. Many lived with conditions tied to obesity, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. More than a third of the participants were men, giving the trial a broad and representative group of people.

Results That Speak Volumes

The results after 72 weeks showed a clear and dose-dependent effect. People taking the highest 36 mg dose lost an average of 11.2% of their body weight, compared with only 2.1% in the placebo group. Those on 12 mg lost 8.4%, while the 6 mg dose produced a 7.5% reduction.

The results of two separate analyses combined into one panel. The curves at the left show changes from week 0 to week 72 based on observed on-treatment means with standard errors according to the efficacy estimand, including all data points obtained during the treatment period and up to the earliest date of discontinuation of orforglipron or placebo or the initiation of prohibited weight-management treatments. (CREDIT: New England Journal of Medicine)

The researchers also looked at milestones. In the 36 mg group, 54.6% lost at least 10% of their body weight, 36% lost 15% or more, and nearly 1 in 5 dropped 20% or more. By contrast, only 12.9% of people in the placebo group managed to lose 10% or more.

To put that into perspective, losing just 5% of body weight is often enough to improve blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. The much higher reductions seen here suggest that Orforglipron could make a real difference for those battling obesity.

Health Gains Beyond the Scale

Weight loss was not the only benefit. Participants taking Orforglipron also saw lower systolic blood pressure—the top number in a blood pressure reading—along with reduced waist circumference. Triglycerides and non-HDL cholesterol dropped, both of which are important markers for heart health.

Improvements in inflammatory markers were also noted, hinting that the drug may lower overall health risks beyond weight alone. Patients reported feeling better physically and mentally, with more energy, higher self-esteem, and greater ability to carry out daily activities.

The percentage of patients with a weight reduction of at least 5%, 10%, 15%, or 20%, as calculated by logistic-regression analysis (treatment-regimen estimand). (CREDIT: New England Journal of Medicine)

As Dr. Wharton explained, “Patients who received orforglipron had a mean weight reduction of as much as 11.2%, and such reductions were associated with improvements in blood pressure, blood fats, blood sugar profiles, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein—a marker of systemic inflammation.”

Side Effects and Safety

Like all drugs, Orforglipron was not without drawbacks. The most common side effects were stomach-related, including nausea, diarrhea, and constipation. These were generally mild to moderate and tended to lessen over time. Still, some participants discontinued treatment, especially at higher doses—up to 10.3% in the Orforglipron groups compared with 2.7% in the placebo group.

Serious adverse events were rare and occurred at similar rates across both treatment and placebo groups. This finding reassures doctors that the medication does not appear to add new health risks beyond those already seen in this drug class.

Most existing GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide, must be injected. While these injections are effective, many people find them inconvenient or intimidating. A pill is far easier to take, which could mean better adherence and broader access to treatment.

Efficacy estimand results comparing Orforglipron and Semaglutide. (CREDIT: New England Journal of Medicine)

Dr. Wharton highlighted that oral therapy could expand obesity care to groups who are often excluded due to the cost and complexity of injections. A once-daily pill may prove far more practical for patients who want a simpler solution.

Limitations and Next Steps

The trial was not without limitations. It did not compare Orforglipron directly with other approved medications, and its body mass index cutoffs were based on White populations, which may not capture obesity risks in other ethnic groups. Also, people with diabetes were not included, so it’s unclear how the drug performs in that population.

Despite these gaps, the trial’s strengths were notable. It involved a large, diverse population from multiple countries and was long enough to give a meaningful picture of both weight loss and side effects. The findings now pave the way for regulatory review, though Orforglipron is not yet approved by the FDA or other global health agencies.

Practical Implications of the Research

If Orforglipron gains approval, it could expand access to effective obesity treatment by offering a pill rather than an injection. This might lower costs, improve adherence, and open the door for patients who have avoided injectable drugs.

For people struggling with obesity, this could mean a safer, more manageable path to long-term weight loss, better heart health, and an improved quality of life.

For researchers, it highlights the potential of oral GLP-1 receptor drugs to reshape obesity care worldwide.

Research findings are available online in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

