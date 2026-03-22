Earth’s tectonic plates were already shifting 3.5 billion years ago

The rocks didn't look like much from the outside. Scattered across a remote stretch of western Australia called North Pole Dome, they were ancient, weathered, and largely ignored for the better part of Earth's history. But locked inside those formations, in tiny magnetic minerals no larger than grains of dust, was a record of something that geologists have argued about for decades.

Earth's outer shell was moving. And it was doing so 3.5 billion years ago.

A study published in Science, led by researchers from Harvard's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, presents what the authors describe as the oldest direct evidence yet of plate movement. The work doesn't end a long-running debate about when modern plate tectonics began. However, it does push the story much deeper into the planet's past than many scientists expected.

A Two-Year Hunt Inside Ancient Stone

The researchers focused on the Pilbara Craton, a fragment of early Earth in western Australia that ranks among the best-preserved pieces of Archean rock on the planet. These formations date to a time when microbial life already existed. The young Sun burned dimmer than today. Moreover, the planet was still sorting itself out under conditions nothing like the modern world.

Magnetization directions from North Pole Dome, East Pilbara Craton, Western Australia. (CREDIT: Science)

The team used paleomagnetism, a technique that treats certain minerals as tiny time capsules. When those minerals crystallize, they lock in the direction of Earth's magnetic field at that exact moment. Billions of years later, careful laboratory work can read those directions back out. This offers a kind of ancient GPS coordinate for where a rock sat on the globe when it formed.

The logistics alone were formidable. The researchers collected more than 900 rock samples from over 100 sites across North Pole Dome, drilling cylindrical cores from the outcrops and precisely recording each sample's orientation. Back at Harvard, the cores were sliced, arranged on trays, and measured with a magnetometer sensitive enough to detect magnetic signals far weaker than those a compass needle responds to.

Then the slow work began.

The team heated each sample step by step, reaching temperatures up to 590 degrees Celsius, to strip away younger magnetic overprints and isolate the original signals recorded billions of years ago. Notably, that process consumed roughly two years.

"We took a really big gamble," said lead author Alec Brenner, now a postdoctoral researcher at Yale. "Demagnetizing thousands of cores takes years. And boy, did it pay off. These results were beyond our wildest dreams."

Motion That Could Not Be Explained Away

Tracking rocks formed across approximately 30 million years just after the 3.5-billion-year mark, the team found that part of East Pilbara drifted from 53 degrees to 77 degrees latitude during that interval. It also rotated clockwise by more than 90 degrees. The motion occurred at rates of tens of centimeters per year over several million years. Then it slowed sharply within about 10 million years. This was followed by a relatively quiet period.

Paleomagnetic constraints on H component age. Orthographic sample demagnetization plots are in in situ coordinates; NRM, natural remanent magnetization. (CREDIT: Science)

A skeptic might ask whether that movement reflects the whole planet reorienting at once rather than one piece of the shell sliding around. The team anticipated that objection. They compared their Pilbara results against earlier paleomagnetic data from another ancient crustal block, the Barberton Greenstone Belt in South Africa. That block had been studied independently. During the same time interval, Barberton stayed near the equator and showed little movement.

One block moving rapidly while another sat nearly still is not something a single, planet-wide reorientation can produce. The lithosphere, the rigid outer layer of crust and uppermost mantle, would have to be broken into separate pieces for the two regions to behave so differently.

"We're seeing motion of tectonic plates, which requires that there were boundaries between those plates and that the lithosphere wasn't some big, unbroken shell across the globe, as a lot of people have argued before," Brenner said. "Instead, it was segmented into different pieces that could move with respect to each other."

Roger Fu, a professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard and a senior author on the study, put the broader stakes plainly. "Almost everything unique about the Earth has something to do with plate tectonics at some level," he said.

What the Evidence Does and Does Not Show

The researchers are careful about what they are claiming. This study does not argue that Earth had fully modern plate tectonics 3.48 billion years ago. That question remains open, and the authors say so directly.

Geophysicists have proposed several models for how the early Earth's surface behaved: a stagnant lid with one continuous outer shell, a sluggish lid with slow or intermittent movement, and an episodic lid in which activity came in bursts before quieting again.

Paleogeography of the East Pilbara Craton (orange) and Barberton Greenstone Belt (blue). (CREDIT: Science)

The new evidence rules out the stagnant-lid scenario for this particular interval, which is significant. It cannot, however, cleanly separate the remaining alternatives. The rocks show relative motion between crustal blocks. They do not confirm that the planet was running the same subduction-driven system that shapes continents and ocean basins today.

A secondary finding adds another layer of complexity. The same rock sequence recorded what appears to be the oldest known geomagnetic reversal, an ancient flip in the direction of Earth's magnetic field. Fu noted that finding is not conclusive on its own. However, it hints that the geodynamo operating inside Earth's core may have functioned somewhat differently then than it does now, and that the magnetic field itself was part of an evolving planetary system, not a stable background feature.

The Pilbara Craton is one of very few places on Earth where rocks this old survive in a form usable for paleomagnetic analysis. Younger geology has overwritten or destroyed most of the equivalent record elsewhere.

Practical Implications

Pinning early plate motion to a specific time window has consequences that reach beyond the geological record itself. Plate tectonics is not simply a story about how continents drift. Rather, it governs how volcanic gases get recycled into the atmosphere, how ocean chemistry is regulated, how mountain ranges rise and erode, and how nutrients cycle through the biosphere. The timing of when Earth's surface became geologically dynamic enough to sustain those processes is bound up with questions about when habitable environments became possible.

This study gives scientists a firmer baseline for those broader investigations. It also forces a revision of planetary models that assumed the Archean Earth sat beneath a single immobile shell.

By 3.5 billion years ago, Earth was not sitting still. Its surface was already broken, already moving, and already doing the slow, grinding work that would eventually make a living planet out of an otherwise ordinary rock orbiting an average star.

Research findings are available online in the journal Science.

The original story "Earth's tectonic plates were already shifting 3.5 billion years ago" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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