Eat your way to youthful hair: Antioxidant in vegetables may stop graying

Hair graying is often seen as a visible sign of aging. Around the world, people search for ways to slow or prevent this process. Despite the demand, few scientifically proven treatments exist. However, new research suggests that an antioxidant found in vegetables may offer a promising solution.

Studying hair graying in humans takes years, making it difficult to develop effective treatments. To accelerate research, scientists at Nagoya University in Japan created a model using genetically modified mice that mimic human hair graying. These mice develop gray hair more quickly, allowing researchers to analyze the aging process at a faster rate.

The study published in the journal Antioxidants, led by Masashi Kato and Takumi Kagawa, focused on how hair follicles lose their pigmentation over time. In both humans and these model mice, hair color depends on melanocyte stem cells (MSCs).

These cells reside in hair follicles and produce melanocytes, which generate pigment. As hair cycles through growth phases, MSCs renew themselves. Over time, this renewal process slows, causing a decrease in melanocytes and, ultimately, gray hair.

The research uncovered a key factor in this process: endothelins. These proteins help regulate melanocyte activity by binding to endothelin receptor B (Ednrb). In aging hair follicles, the production of endothelins declines, leading to decreased melanocyte function. This progressive loss of pigmentation results in gray or white hair. If scientists could find a way to preserve endothelin signaling, they might slow the graying process.

Graphical abstract: The researcher’s study focused on three antioxidants—luteolin, hesperetin, and diosmetin—to assess their anti-graying effects in mice that were bred to go gray like humans. (CREDIT: Antioxidants)

The Role of Luteolin

Luteolin, a naturally occurring plant flavonoid, has gained attention for its potential anti-aging properties. Found in celery, broccoli, carrots, onions, and peppers, luteolin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. However, its impact on hair pigmentation had not been thoroughly studied.

To test luteolin’s effects, researchers treated graying mice with three different antioxidants: luteolin, hesperetin, and diosmetin. The results were striking. Mice treated with luteolin maintained their black fur, while those treated with hesperetin or diosmetin continued to gray. Whether applied topically or given orally, luteolin appeared to prevent hair from losing its color.

“This result was surprising,” Professor Kato said. “While we expected that antioxidants may also have anti-graying effects, only luteolin, not hesperetin or diosmetin, demonstrated significant effects. This finding suggests that luteolin may have a unique medicinal effect that prevents graying.”

Further analysis revealed that luteolin preserved endothelin signaling in hair follicles. By maintaining endothelin expression and receptor activity, it helped sustain melanocyte function. Unlike some treatments that affect the overall hair cycle, luteolin specifically targeted the pigmentation process without influencing hair growth or shedding.

“Interestingly, luteolin had limited effects on hair cycles, indicating that its primary impact is on pigmentation rather than hair growth or shedding,” Professor Kato explained. “This targeted action makes luteolin a particularly intriguing candidate for addressing age-related hair graying.”

Implications for Human Hair Care

Although this research was conducted on mice, the underlying mechanisms of hair graying are similar in humans. This similarity raises hopes that luteolin could be developed into an anti-graying treatment. Because it is already available in supplement form for oral and topical use, luteolin is an accessible candidate for further research.

Luteolin is a plant flavonoid found naturally in fruits and vegetables such as celery, parsley, lettuce, spinach, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, onions (leaves), and apples (skins). (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Current hair dyes cover gray hair but do not prevent the loss of pigmentation. If luteolin proves effective in humans, it could provide a more natural solution, helping people retain their original hair color for longer. Since it functions at the cellular level, it may also offer longer-lasting results than temporary cosmetic fixes.

Beyond graying, researchers believe luteolin’s benefits may extend to other age-related changes. “It would be interesting to investigate whether luteolin's anti-aging effects could also be applicable to other age-related changes, including balding,” Dr. Kagawa suggested.

Future Research and Development

While these findings are promising, more research is needed to confirm luteolin’s effects in humans. Clinical trials would help determine the optimal dosage and application methods for preserving hair pigmentation. Scientists will also explore whether luteolin can be combined with other compounds to enhance its benefits.

Anti-graying effect of external treatment with luteolin on hair in model mice. Results of external treatment with luteolin or a solvent in model mice for hair graying from 7 weeks to 13 weeks of age and from 20 weeks of age to 36 weeks of age. (CREDIT: Antioxidants)

If successful, this research could change the way people approach hair aging. Instead of relying on artificial dyes, future treatments might work at the biological level to maintain natural hair color. With continued advancements, the search for a scientifically supported anti-graying solution may finally be within reach.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.