Eating cheese can significantly improve brain health, study finds

Dementia is a growing global concern as the proportion of older adults experiencing cognitive decline steadily increases. Preventing dementia has become a priority for achieving healthier and longer lives. Early intervention is key, as preserving cognitive function before significant decline begins can delay or prevent the onset of dementia.

Scientific research sheds light on various factors influencing cognitive health, with diet emerging as a pivotal player.

Over the years, studies have underscored the connection between diet and brain function. Specific dietary choices, such as adopting a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and moderate wine consumption, have shown promise in delaying cognitive decline.

Similarly, high intake of dairy products like milk and cheese, particularly in midlife, has been linked to reduced risks of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Vegetables, especially dark green varieties rich in nutrients such as phylloquinone, beta-carotene, and alpha-tocopherol, also play a vital role. These nutrients have been associated with better learning and memory capabilities in older adults. However, not all findings align perfectly, highlighting the complexity of this area of research.

Dairy Products: A Mixed Bag of Evidence

Dairy products, particularly cheese, have drawn attention for their potential cognitive benefits. Some studies suggest that incorporating cheese into the diet may improve specific aspects of brain health.

For example, a randomized trial involving older women with mild cognitive impairment showed that consuming mature cheese for three months significantly increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein linked to cognitive function.

However, this study found no notable improvement in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores, a common test for assessing cognitive health.

Conversely, other studies, such as those analyzing long-term dairy consumption, have reported inconclusive results. A study tracking participants over two years found no consistent association between low-fat milk, yogurt, cheese, or fermented dairy products and cognitive performance.

Researchers like Lee and colleagues argue that existing evidence is insufficient to conclusively link dairy intake with reduced risks of cognitive decline.

Cheese and Cognitive Function

Recent findings published in Nutrients by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute add new dimensions to this discussion.

This study focused on the elderly population in Tokyo, Japan, where 1,516 individuals aged 65 and older participated in a detailed dietary and cognitive health survey. Researchers aimed to assess the relationship between cheese consumption and cognitive abilities using the MMSE.

Participants consuming cheese regularly demonstrated higher cognitive scores, with fewer falling below the MMSE threshold of 23—a marker for potential cognitive impairment. Intriguingly, these individuals also tended to have more diverse diets, but this diversity did not diminish the observed positive link between cheese and cognitive health.

Although promising, these findings should be interpreted cautiously. As a cross-sectional study, it captures data at a single time point, making it challenging to establish cause-and-effect relationships. Furthermore, self-reported dietary habits may introduce inaccuracies, and reliance on specific MMSE thresholds might not align with other research conventions.

The study’s authors acknowledge these limitations, stating, “The results suggest that cheese intake is inversely associated with lower cognitive function even after adjusting for multiple confounding factors. However, a large-scale longitudinal analysis is needed to elucidate the causal relationship.”

A Holistic Approach to Brain Health

Dietary strategies are just one piece of the puzzle in maintaining cognitive well-being. Physical activity, mental stimulation, and overall health management are equally critical.

For instance, avoiding risk factors such as diabetes, frailty, and vitamin deficiencies can significantly influence cognitive outcomes. Combining these strategies with a balanced diet rich in diverse nutrients could offer a more comprehensive approach to brain health.

While the debate continues over the exact role of cheese in cognitive health, incorporating it into your diet may be a worthwhile addition to a broader strategy. Cheese is versatile and can be enjoyed in countless ways—whether as a snack, part of a meal, or paired with other nutritious foods.

Scientific inquiries into the relationship between food and cognitive health remain ongoing. Future studies, particularly those following participants over extended periods, will help clarify the potential benefits of dairy products like cheese in preventing or mitigating cognitive decline.

In the meantime, prioritizing a well-rounded diet that includes nutrient-rich foods alongside regular exercise and mental engagement may pave the way for a healthier mind. Cheese might not be a magic bullet, but it could be a small yet flavorful step toward maintaining sharpness and vitality as you age.

