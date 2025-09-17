Feeding wildlife may seem kind—but it can be deadly

Tourists often hope for close encounters with wild animals, and in places like Sri Lanka and India, seeing Asian elephants is a big draw. These giant creatures, known for their intelligence and majesty, are now becoming increasingly familiar with people — sometimes too familiar.

In recent years, scientists have started to raise concerns about the consequences of feeding wild elephants. A new long-term study shows that while offering food to wildlife might seem harmless, or even helpful, it can lead to serious risks for both animals and humans.

Feeding Wild Elephants: A Growing Concern

In the southern boundary of Udawalawe National Park in Sri Lanka, some elephants have begun showing up regularly where tourists gather. Why? They’re looking for snacks. Tourists often toss sugary foods and snacks from sightseeing vehicles, not realizing the harm they could cause. Over time, a pattern has emerged. Elephants have become conditioned to expect food, developing behaviors that scientists refer to as “begging.”

Elephants at the fences, Udawalawe National Park. (CREDIT: Udawalawe Elephant Research Project)

This shift in behavior has real consequences. Elephants have broken fences and crossed into populated areas, leading to deadly encounters. Several people have been injured or killed, and at least three elephants have died. Plastic food wrappers and bags, accidentally consumed with the treats, have also harmed the animals.

Assistant Professor Shermin de Silva, a wildlife biologist at the University of California San Diego, led the study. She and her team studied 18 years of data from Udawalawe. What they found was troubling: up to 15% of the park’s male elephants have been observed begging for food. One well-known elephant named Rambo became something of a local star due to his bold behavior, which kept him coming back to tourists for years.

But this kind of attention isn't good for the animals. “Many people, especially foreign tourists, think Asian elephants are tame and docile, like domestic pets,” said de Silva, who also runs the conservation nonprofit Trunks & Leaves. “They don’t realize these are formidable wild animals and try to get too close in order to take photographs or selfies, which can end badly for both parties.”

The Dangers of Food Conditioning

The study, published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence, describes how food conditioning in elephants has long-term effects. Once animals learn that humans can be a food source, they return again and again. This causes them to rely less on their natural environment and more on human interaction, which often leads to conflict.

Human–elephant interactions and habituation at the fence. (CREDIT: Udawalawe Elephant Research Project)

In India’s Sigur region, scientists observed similar behavior. Study coauthors Priya Davidar and Jean-Philippe Puyravaud of the Sigur Nature Trust monitored 11 male elephants who had been fed by people. Four of those elephants later died — likely from causes related to human interaction. One of the elephants was lucky enough to be rehabilitated and returned to natural foraging.

These stories show that once wild animals grow used to people and their food, they often put themselves in danger. The researchers also stress the risk of disease transmission. Close contact between humans and wildlife can spread harmful bacteria and viruses. This is especially dangerous when animals eat directly from tourists' hands or from plastic-wrapped snacks.

"Food-conditioned animals can become dangerous, resulting in the injury and death of wildlife, people or both," the study warns. And the costs can be high — not only in terms of safety, but also conservation. Feeding may seem kind in the moment, but it can threaten entire populations of animals in the long run.

A Conflict Between Conservation and Tourism

Tourism in national parks and wildlife areas is a major source of income for local communities. Wild elephants are especially attractive to tourists, and seeing one up close is often a highlight of any visit. In this way, tourism can support conservation. However, when tourists feed animals, it creates a problem that’s hard to control.

Correlation between tendency to stand at the fence and number of observations for n = 55 individuals seen at the fence in at least 1 year. (CREDIT: Udawalawe Elephant Research Project)

De Silva points out that people who feed wild animals are usually acting from good intentions. Whether it’s a tourist in Asia or someone leaving scraps for raccoons in their backyard, people often believe they are helping. Some feel a personal connection with animals and want to express care through sharing food.

“But this encourages wild animals to seek food from people, attracting them to areas that can put themselves or people at risk,” de Silva said. She explained that these behaviors are especially dangerous when they become common among younger animals, who then grow up never learning how to find food naturally.

The study describes how elephants’ natural movement patterns change when they begin to rely on humans. Over time, they may forget where to find seasonal fruits or wild plants that make up their natural diet. This can lead to long-term dependence, which puts more stress on both the animals and the people living near them.

What Responsible Wildlife Tourism Looks Like

Despite the dangers, tourism remains a powerful tool for conservation if it is managed wisely. The researchers argue that feeding bans should be strictly enforced, especially in protected areas. Tour operators, park rangers, and local guides can all play a role in educating visitors.

With rare exceptions, people should not feed wild animals. Watching from a distance, taking photos without disturbing the animal, and learning about their habitat are all better ways to support conservation. Responsible wildlife tourism allows people to connect with nature while helping to preserve it.

The study also suggests that clear rules and consistent enforcement can make a difference. In places where feeding bans are in place and respected, animals are less likely to become food-conditioned. This makes the environment safer for both animals and humans. While feeding elephants might make them easier to see during a tour, the risks far outweigh the benefits. Elephants that lose their natural fear of people can become aggressive. And when conflicts happen, it is often the animals that suffer the most.

A Message for Tourists and Wildlife Lovers

The findings of this long-term study offer a clear message to tourists and wildlife enthusiasts alike: feeding wild animals may feel good, but it often does more harm than good. As de Silva puts it, “Such feeding can also cause animals to lose their ability to forage for themselves if the behavior becomes prevalent, especially with young animals.”

By avoiding direct interactions and choosing tour operators who prioritize animal welfare, visitors can enjoy wildlife responsibly. The goal is not to stop people from caring about animals, but to guide that care in ways that protect wildlife for the future.

In the end, elephants and other animals benefit most when left wild. Respecting their space and supporting efforts to protect their habitats will help ensure they thrive for generations to come.

Related Stories