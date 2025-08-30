Fierce crocodile relative Kostensuchus atrox found in Patagonia

Seventy million years ago, southern Patagonia was a warm, seasonally wet landscape where dinosaurs, turtles, frogs, and mammals thrived. Hidden within its floodplains, a powerful predator stalked its prey. Thanks to a remarkably complete fossil unearthed near El Calafate in Argentina’s Santa Cruz Province, you now know its name: Kostensuchus atrox.

An Exceptional Discovery

The fossil, described in PLOS One by Fernando Novas of the Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales and colleagues, is one of the best-preserved examples of its kind. Found in the Chorrillo Formation, the skeleton includes an intact skull, jaws, and several body bones. That level of preservation is rare for peirosaurids, the extinct group of reptiles related to today’s crocodiles and alligators.

Novas called the find “remarkable for the completeness of its skeleton, which allows us to understand not only its skull but also the body structure and musculature that supported its predatory lifestyle.”

Skeletal reconstruction of Kostensuchus atrox gen. et sp. nov. (CREDIT: PLOS One)

Physical Traits and Power

Kostensuchus atrox stood out with a wide, short snout that made up just over half its skull length. Inside its jaws sat sharp, blade-like ziphodont teeth. Combined with a deep chamber for jaw muscles, the reptile had the tools for an exceptionally strong bite.

Its skeleton also suggests a body built for strength. A broad shoulder blade and sturdy upper arm bones reveal an animal with significant muscle mass. This predator likely relied on brute force to overpower prey.

At roughly 3.5 meters long, or about 11.5 feet, and weighing around 250 kilograms (550 pounds), it matched the size of a large adult human in length but was far more dangerous. Scientists believe it preyed on medium-sized dinosaurs and other animals sharing its environment.

Naming a Predator

The name Kostensuchus atrox draws from both local and ancient traditions. “Kosten” is the strong wind of Patagonia in the Tehuelche language, while “Souchos” refers to the crocodile-headed god of ancient Egypt. “Atrox” means “fierce” or “harsh” in Latin. Together, the name captures the strength and power of a predator shaped by its windswept land.

In its ecosystem, K. atrox was one of the top predators, second only to the giant dinosaur Maip macrothorax, which reached up to nine meters in length. Its presence reveals that late Cretaceous Patagonia hosted a complex food web where even powerful hunters had rivals.

The Chorrillo Formation has long fascinated paleontologists for its rich fossil record. Alongside dinosaurs, it has yielded fossils of mammals, birds, turtles, frogs, and insects. Adding K. atrox to this mix completes the picture of a vibrant ecosystem teeming with both prey and predators.

Map of the fossil locality of Kostensuchus gen. nov. The map shows the locality in southern Patagonia (Santa Cruz Province, Argentina). (CREDIT: PLOS One)

Extending the Reach of Peirosaurids

The discovery matters for more than its dramatic appearance. Kostensuchus atrox is the first peirosaurid known from the Chorrillo Formation. That makes it the southernmost record of this group, showing these crocodile relatives lived much farther south than previously confirmed. Even more, its existence so late in the Cretaceous suggests peirosaurids endured until the very end of the age of dinosaurs.

Because most peirosaurid fossils are fragmentary, scientists have struggled to piece together their evolutionary story. The completeness of K. atrox provides a rare opportunity to compare its features to similar fossils from other parts of Argentina and even Madagascar. These comparisons help reveal how crocodyliforms spread and adapted across continents during the Cretaceous.

During the Maastrichtian stage, Patagonia’s climate was warm and seasonally humid, with rivers and floodplains supporting diverse plant and animal life. Against this backdrop, K. atrox hunted, competed, and thrived. The fossil record suggests a landscape alive with dinosaurs, amphibians, reptiles, and early mammals.

3D model of remains of Kostensuchus atrox n.gen et sp. as found in the concretion in left lateral view. (CREDIT: PLOS One)

Finding a predator of this size in that environment confirms that southern Patagonia supported not just large dinosaurs but also formidable crocodyliforms. It paints a fuller picture of survival and competition in the closing chapter of the dinosaur era.

Practical Implications of the Research

Discoveries like Kostensuchus atrox matter because they connect more than bones. They show how ecosystems evolved, how predators competed, and how groups of animals spread across continents.

For paleontologists, this fossil helps refine evolutionary trees of crocodile relatives and clarifies how life adapted to different climates and landscapes before the mass extinction event. For the public, it underscores that Earth’s history is full of creatures just as remarkable and fearsome as the dinosaurs themselves.

Details of rostral anatomy of Kostensuchus atrox gen. et sp. nov. Photographs of right antorbital region in lateral view (A) and left surface of rostrum in anterolateral view (B). (CREDIT: PLOS One)

In the future, studies like this can guide research into biodiversity, extinction, and survival, offering lessons for how modern species might respond to changing environments.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.