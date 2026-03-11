Five major leadership issues in the age of Zoom and Teams meetings

Study of IT executives reveals five hidden tensions shaping leadership in Zoom and Teams video meetings. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Video calls promise connection. They place coworkers face to face across cities and continents with a single click. Yet the same technology that keeps remote teams linked can quietly reshape how leadership works, sometimes in ways managers did not expect.

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland examined how video platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom influence leadership in remote workplaces. Interviews with 33 senior managers from large IT companies revealed a consistent pattern. Video technology helps leaders coordinate work and communicate information. At the same time, it creates new tensions in how teams interact and make decisions.

“Our study offers concrete recommendations for managers who wish to support their employees' well-being, interaction and ability to work in digital environments,” said Professor Jonna Koponen of the University of Eastern Finland.

Two different ways managers use video

The researchers found that leaders rely on video in two distinct ways.

Theoretical framework of video technology as an informative or interactive tool in e-leadership. (CREDIT: Information Technology and People)

First, video functions as an information channel. Managers use recorded or live video messages to share updates, financial briefings, or company announcements with large groups. In one example, a chief financial officer recorded a message and uploaded it to the company intranet so employees could watch it at any time.

Video also makes it easier to distribute information to many employees simultaneously. One manager described a webinar series during the COVID-19 pandemic that focused on employee well-being and attracted several hundred participants each month.

In these situations, video mainly acts as a broadcasting tool. The advantages are clear: information travels quickly, and employees can access it whenever they need it.

Interactive meetings, however, tell a different story.

When flexibility turns into overload

When managers use video calls for discussions with teams or individuals, the technology becomes both helpful and problematic.

One common tension involves flexibility. Video meetings allow leaders to schedule discussions quickly and connect people in different locations. Meetings can start instantly and avoid travel time.

Yet that same convenience can fill calendars.

One executive described the problem directly: “Employees can’t move things forward because everyone’s calendars are so full… the lack of even the slightest break between video meetings leads to fatigue.”

Managers often spend entire days moving from one virtual meeting to another. What initially improves efficiency can eventually drain productivity.

Suggestions for tension management. (CREDIT: Information Technology and People)

The missing pieces of human interaction

Another tension concerns social connection.

Video allows employees to see one another and maintain some sense of community. Some organizations even arrange virtual coffee breaks or social events online. One company shipped wine to employees’ homes and held a remote tasting session.

Still, leaders say video rarely replaces in-person relationships.

Trust can be harder to build through screens, especially when teams have never met face to face. Emotional cues also become harder to read. Managers sometimes struggle to offer support when employees face difficult conversations.

One manager recalled having to lay off workers through a video call. The experience felt particularly harsh because employees were often alone at home without colleagues nearby.

Casual conversations also disappear. Hallway chats and cafeteria discussions often carry informal knowledge that never appears in scheduled meetings.

Engagement is harder than it looks

Participation presents another challenge.

Video platforms offer tools such as breakout rooms, chat boxes, and reaction icons that can encourage discussion. Some managers deliberately give every participant a chance to speak.

But attention is fragile during long virtual meetings.

Different uses of video technology in IT companies. (CREDIT: Information Technology and People)

Participants may turn off cameras, check messages, or work on other tasks. One manager admitted the temptation personally: remaining fully present requires patience, especially during lengthy sessions.

Brainstorming sessions also tend to suffer online. Several executives said innovation discussions work better in person, where energy and spontaneity are easier to sustain.

Equality across distance, but not always across people

Video meetings can also change team dynamics.

On one hand, remote communication places everyone in the same virtual room. Employees in different offices or countries gain equal access to meetings and information. A team divided between Finland and Ireland told researchers the technology made collaboration feel more balanced.

Yet differences among employees become more visible.

Some people dominate discussions while others remain silent. Work habits can diverge as well. Highly driven workers may fill their schedules with meetings, while less motivated employees may withdraw from conversations entirely.

The result is a paradox. The technology levels geographical barriers but can amplify personal differences.

Practical implications of the research

The study suggests that successful remote leadership depends on balancing what video technology enables and what it limits.

Managers may need to place clearer boundaries on meeting schedules to avoid constant back-to-back calls. Creating space for informal conversations can also help restore the spontaneous communication that disappears in virtual environments.

Leaders may also need to rethink participation during meetings by encouraging cameras on, assigning speaking roles, or using collaborative tools to keep employees engaged.

The broader lesson is simple. Video platforms do more than transmit conversations. They reshape how information flows, how trust forms, and how teams work together.

For organizations relying on remote work, learning to navigate these tensions may become a central skill of modern leadership.

Research findings are available online in the journal Information Technology and People.

The original story "Five major leadership issues in the age of Zoom and Teams meetings" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

