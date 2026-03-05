From Usain Bolt to Gout Gout – why elite sprinters run so differently

New research suggests there is no single perfect sprint technique. Speed emerges from each athlete’s unique body and coordination. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Two sprinters can cross the same finish line seconds apart, yet their strides may look nothing alike. One might stretch long, elastic steps across the track. Another may move with rapid turnover and compact motion. Coaches have long tried to mold athletes toward a single model of “perfect” sprint form. New research suggests that idea may be fundamentally flawed.

A perspective paper published in Sports Medicine argues that sprinting is not defined by one ideal technique. Instead, top speed emerges from a complex interaction between an athlete’s body, environment, training history, and moment-to-moment coordination.

The study, led by movement scientist Dr Dylan Hicks from Flinders University’s College of Education, Psychology and Social Work, involved collaborators from ALTIS, Johannes Gutenberg University, and Nord University. Their work applies a framework known as dynamical systems theory to sprinting, viewing the human body as a complex system whose movement patterns self-organize during performance.

Schematic of the sources of constraints and boundary conditions to action within sprint running, which must be considered from the perspective of the athlete, rather than at the level of the description of the source. (CREDIT: Sports Medicine)

“For decades, sprint coaching has often been based on the belief that all athletes should move in one prescribed way,” Hicks said. “But our research shows that sprinting is far more complex. The best athletes in the world don’t all run the same.”

Instead of copying a universal template, elite runners succeed by coordinating their bodies efficiently under pressure.

When speed looks different for every athlete

The researchers point to the emerging Australian sprinter Gout Gout as a clear example of how individual physical traits shape sprint mechanics.

Gout’s stride stands out because of its long step length and explosive power. Those characteristics stem from a combination of limb length, muscle-tendon elasticity, and neuromuscular coordination.

“Gout Gout shows how individual characteristics can shape world-class speed in different ways,” Hicks said.

While comparisons to Olympic legend Usain Bolt often appear in media coverage, the paper emphasizes that Gout’s performance reflects his own biomechanics rather than an attempt to imitate anyone else.

Bolt himself offers a striking example of how structural differences influence sprinting. During his world-record 100-meter run at the 2009 World Athletics Championships, Bolt averaged a step length of 2.44 meters. Competitors in the same race averaged about 2.22 meters per step, a difference of 22 centimeters that allowed Bolt to take nearly four fewer steps over the race distance.

Lead author, Dr Dylan Hicks at the SA Athletics Stadium. (CREDIT: Flinders University)

Yet height alone does not guarantee success. Bolt’s unusual stride worked because it coordinated with his neuromuscular control, power production, and timing.

“You can’t coach another athlete to simply copy that,” Hicks said. “What you can do is understand the principles behind his coordination and create the right conditions for each athlete to find their own most effective version.”

The athlete as a complex system

Much of the research centers on dynamical systems theory, a framework used to study complex biological systems. Within this view, sprinting is not controlled by one factor but emerges from interactions among many components.

Those components include biomechanics, muscle activation, psychology, fatigue, environment, and coaching instructions. Small changes in any of these areas can influence how the body organizes movement.

Researchers describe these influences as “boundary conditions.” Some remain stable, such as an athlete’s height or limb length. Others change rapidly, including fatigue, weather, or running surface.

Because these conditions interact constantly, sprint mechanics adapt throughout a race. Technique shifts as runners accelerate, reach maximum velocity, and begin to tire. What might appear to be inconsistency often reflects the body adjusting to changing demands.

Two elite sprinters, each of whom have run below 20 s in the 200 m, displaying different coordination patterns at toe-off to achieve the same goal-directed task (e.g. block clearance into acceleration) (CREDIT: Sports Medicine)

Movement variability, once seen as a flaw, may actually be essential.

Dynamical systems theory treats variability as part of the learning process. When athletes explore slightly different movement patterns, their bodies can reorganize coordination to find more effective solutions.

Why traditional coaching models fall short

Traditional sprint coaching often relies on reductionist models. Coaches isolate specific variables such as ground reaction forces, step frequency, or limb angles, then design drills to reinforce those patterns through repetition.

Many training programs also rely on drills such as A-skips, high knees, or heel flicks to rehearse portions of the sprinting motion.

The new research does not dismiss drills outright. Instead, it questions the assumption that perfecting isolated components will automatically produce faster sprinting once those components are combined.

According to the authors, dividing sprinting into separate parts can overlook how coordination emerges during the full movement. Transitions between phases, such as the shift from acceleration to upright sprinting, involve continuous adjustments that drills alone may not capture.

The authors also note that coaching literature often disagrees on which “correct” positions athletes should adopt, highlighting how difficult it is to define a universal sprint technique.

Coordination pattern classification system with coupling angles divided into eight coordination bins. Segmental dominancy (%) is shown around the circumference of the polar plot. (CREDIT: Sports Medicine)

Studies analyzing elite sprinters have shown that athletes rely on different combinations of step length and step frequency to achieve top speed. Even among runners who break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters, no single mechanical pattern dominates.

Encouraging athletes to discover their own speed

Rather than enforcing a rigid template, the researchers suggest that coaches focus on shaping the training environment.

By adjusting task constraints, such as spacing hurdles, altering running surfaces, or varying stride rhythms, coaches can encourage athletes to experiment with movement patterns. Over time, the body self-organizes into coordination strategies that match the athlete’s physical characteristics.

For example, mini-hurdle “wicket” drills can guide athletes toward different stride patterns. Shorter spacing encourages faster step frequency, while wider spacing promotes longer strides. Instead of telling an athlete exactly how to move, the drill creates conditions that prompt the body to adapt.

This approach also appears in training methods that introduce variability, sometimes called differential learning. In such systems, athletes perform repeated movements with subtle changes in rhythm, posture, or stride patterns. Those variations create “noise” that may help the body reorganize coordination.

A six-month study cited in the review compared traditional sprint training with a differential learning approach. Athletes in the differential group improved maximum velocity by 0.37 meters per second, compared with 0.14 meters per second in the traditional group.

While the study involved a small sample, the results illustrate how variability in training may influence coordination.

Research findings are available online in the journal Sports Medicine.

The original story "From Usain Bolt to Gout Gout - why elite sprinters run so differently" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories