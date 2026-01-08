Gen Z is turning away from alcohol in Australia — could bring lasting public health benefits

New research tracking Australians for over 20 years shows Generation Z drinks far less alcohol than previous generations, a change that could bring major public health benefits if it continues. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Younger Australians are quietly reshaping the nation’s relationship with alcohol, and the change appears deeper and more durable than many once believed. New research suggests this shift is not a temporary pause in youthful drinking, but a generational transformation that could bring lasting public health benefits if it continues.

A long-term study led by researchers at Flinders University examined more than 20 years of data from over 23,000 Australians. The findings show that alcohol abstinence is rising, and average weekly drinking is falling, especially among younger generations. Generation Z stands out as the clearest signal of change, with markedly lower alcohol use than any cohort before it.

The study draws on data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey, known as HILDA. This nationally representative survey has followed Australians over time, allowing researchers to observe how behaviors evolve across the lifespan. Participants were grouped into five generations: the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z.

Predicted values for typical quantity of alcohol consumption per drinking occasion across the lifespan stratified by generational cohorts. (CREDIT: Addiction)

What sets this research apart is its ability to separate the effects of aging from true generational change. In the past, declines in drinking among young adults were often dismissed as a phase. People were expected to drink more as they aged. This study challenges that assumption.

A Clear Break From the Past

Lead author Dr Gianluca Di Censo from Flinders’ College of Medicine and Public Health and the National Centre for Education and Training on Addiction says the data reveal a decisive break from historical patterns.

“Our research shows that over the course of their lives, Gen Z are nearly 20 times more likely to choose not to drink alcohol compared to Baby Boomers, even after adjusting for sociodemographic factors,” he said. “This isn’t just a phase; it appears to be a sustained change in behavior that could have long-term public health benefits.”

Alcohol abstinence is typically lowest in early adulthood. That pattern still holds. However, Generation Z shows a much higher likelihood of not drinking at all when compared with earlier generations at the same age. This difference remains even after accounting for income, education, employment, and other social factors.

Generation Z also consumes far less alcohol per week than older cohorts. Millennials, while drinking more than Gen Z, still consume less overall than Baby Boomers did at similar life stages. Taken together, the findings suggest a broad cultural movement away from alcohol that spans more than one generation.

Predicted values for typical quantity of alcohol consumption per drinking occasion across the lifespan stratified by generational cohorts. (CREDIT: Addiction)

Weekly Drinking Down, Patterns Shifting

The decline is not limited to abstinence alone. Weekly alcohol consumption has fallen across younger cohorts, even when some still drink heavily on occasion. The study found that Millennials and Generation X sometimes reported higher amounts per drinking session than Baby Boomers. Yet their total weekly intake was lower.

This points to a complex picture. Binge drinking remains a concern for some groups, particularly younger adults. At the same time, the steady, routine drinking that once defined Australian social life appears to be weakening.

Co-author Dr Kirrilly Thompson says these results challenge long-held ideas about national identity.

“For decades, alcohol has been deeply embedded in social life, but that’s changing,” she said. “Younger Australians are growing up in a different world; one where abstaining from alcohol is increasingly normal, and where digital socializing, rising living costs, and health awareness are reshaping how people spend their time and money.”

Social media, online gaming, and virtual communities now play a larger role in how young people connect. Nights out centered on alcohol are no longer the default way to belong.

Predicted values for typical quantity of alcohol consumption per week across the lifespan stratified by generational cohorts. (CREDIT: Addiction)

Older Generations Still At Risk

While attention often focuses on youth drinking, the study highlights a less discussed issue. Older Australians, especially those in the Silent Generation, reported the highest levels of weekly alcohol consumption. In fact, their intake exceeded that of Baby Boomers.

This finding suggests that alcohol-related harm may remain concentrated among older adults, even as younger people step back. Chronic conditions linked to long-term drinking, including liver disease and certain cancers, are more likely to affect these age groups.

The contrast underscores why public health strategies cannot focus on youth alone. Declines in young people’s drinking do not automatically reduce harm across the population.

Why These Trends Matter

Alcohol use contributes to a wide range of preventable health problems. Reduced consumption at the population level can lead to fewer injuries, lower rates of chronic disease, and decreased pressure on healthcare systems.

An alcohol-free toast. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

If Generation Z continues to drink less as they age, the long-term benefits could be substantial. Lower lifetime exposure to alcohol may reduce risks that typically accumulate over decades. This includes cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and mental health conditions linked to heavy drinking.

The study’s authors emphasize that these outcomes are not guaranteed. Patterns can still change. Economic stress, marketing, and social norms all influence behavior. Still, the evidence suggests a promising trajectory.

Understanding What Drives the Shift

The research did not directly examine why younger Australians are drinking less. However, the authors point to several likely influences.

Health awareness has increased sharply over the past two decades. Information about alcohol-related harm is more accessible than ever. At the same time, younger people face higher living costs, housing pressure, and job insecurity. Alcohol often competes with other financial priorities.

Cultural norms have also evolved. Choosing not to drink no longer carries the same stigma it once did. In many social circles, abstinence is now accepted, or even respected.

Dr Di Censo says understanding these drivers is critical.

“If we can understand what’s driving this decline in alcohol use among younger people, whether it’s economic pressures, social norms, or policy changes, we can use that knowledge to support healthier behaviors across all age groups,” he said.

Implications for Policy and Prevention

The findings arrive at a moment when alcohol policy remains a contested space. The authors suggest that measures such as minimum alcohol pricing, limits on advertising, and targeted health campaigns could help reinforce positive trends.

At the same time, they stress the importance of focusing on groups still at high risk. Adolescents who engage in binge drinking and middle-aged adults with high weekly intake remain priorities for intervention.

Rather than assuming progress is automatic, the study argues for policies that protect and strengthen generational gains.

Dr Thompson says the broader message is hopeful.

“This research shows that change is possible,” she said. “Generation Z are redefining what it means to socialize and celebrate, and they’re doing it with less alcohol. That’s something we should be paying attention to, not just as researchers, but as a society.”

Research findings are available online in the journal Addiction.

