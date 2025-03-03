Scientists may have finally found the way to directly detect dark matter

Using cutting-edge infrared spectrographs, scientists set new limits on dark matter properties, advancing the search for the universe’s missing mass. (CREDIT: Ralf Kaehler/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory)

For nearly a century, scientists have grappled with the enigma of dark matter, an unseen substance believed to shape galaxies and the universe itself. While its gravitational influence is evident in galactic rotation curves, its fundamental properties—mass and non-gravitational interactions—remain elusive.

Despite decades of research, no direct detection has been made. Now, a groundbreaking approach using advanced infrared spectrographs may offer a new way forward in the search for this cosmic mystery.

The Search for an Elusive Particle

One promising dark matter candidate is the axion-like particle (ALP), a theoretical elementary particle that interacts with photons. Some models predict ALPs in the mass range of 0.01 to 7.7 electron volts (eV). These particles could decay into two photons, creating narrow-line emissions in the infrared spectrum.

This panel shows the constraints on the decay rate multiplied by the number of photons in the final state, q, as a function of the mass mϕ. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

Unlike the hot dark matter theory of the 1980s, which suggested particles too light to form structures like galaxies, ALPs could act as cold dark matter under certain production conditions.

Recent research suggests that ALPs could explain anomalies in the cosmic infrared background if their mass is near 2 eV. Theoretical studies also indicate that if their photon coupling strength reaches around GeV, they could simultaneously account for two independent cosmic infrared excesses. Motivated by these possibilities, researchers have turned to state-of-the-art spectrographs to hunt for ALPs.

Using Infrared Spectrographs as Dark Matter Detectors

A team from Tokyo Metropolitan University, led by Associate Professor Wen Yin, has harnessed cutting-edge infrared spectrographs to search for signs of dark matter decay. They used the Warm Infrared Echelle Spectrograph for Realizing Extreme Dispersion and Sensitivity (WINERED), installed on the 6.5-meter Magellan Clay Telescope in Chile.

This high-resolution instrument, developed by the University of Tokyo and Kyoto Sangyo University, offers unparalleled sensitivity in the near-infrared spectrum (0.9–1.35 micrometers). With a spectral resolution reaching up to R=68,000, WINERED allows for precise detection of narrow spectral lines that could indicate the presence of ALP decay.

The team observed the Leo V dwarf spheroidal galaxy for one hour on July 6, 2023, followed by 30 minutes of blank sky observation to eliminate background noise. On November 2, 2023, they conducted a second session, targeting the Tucana II galaxy for 1.2 hours, with 0.7 hours of blank sky observation. By analyzing the data, they searched for excess infrared emissions that could signal ALP decay.

Setting New Limits on Dark Matter Lifetime

Despite the precision of their measurements, no clear decay signatures were found. However, this absence of detection provided valuable constraints on ALP properties. The researchers established one of the strongest limits yet on dark matter decay rates for masses between 1.8 and 2.7 eV. Their findings suggest that if ALPs exist, they have an incredibly long lifetime—at least to seconds, roughly ten to a hundred million times the age of the universe.

This panel displays the translated constraints on the photon coupling, gϕ⁢γγ, for the ALP dark matter (q=2). The horizontal dashed line denotes the bound from stellar cooling. The limits from JWST blank sky observations by Refs. Janish and Pinetti (2023); Roy et al. (2023) and MUSE Todarello et al. (2023) are also shown for comparison. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

Their study also demonstrated the effectiveness of infrared spectrographs in dark matter searches. Unlike other methods that rely on indirect background models, their approach directly measured spectral lines, ensuring robust results.

Their work complements other dark matter searches, such as those using the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The JWST method, which subtracts continuous background spectra, provides an alternative way to constrain dark matter properties, though its effectiveness is limited in certain regions of the sky due to interstellar absorption.

A Step Closer to Understanding the Universe

The results mark a significant advancement in dark matter research. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, scientists are pushing the boundaries of what is known about the cosmos.

Even though no direct detection was made, the findings provide a crucial benchmark for future studies. The team also noted anomalies in their data—potential hints of unexplained excess emissions—that warrant further investigation.

Examples of slit images before and after the sky subtraction are shown in left and right panels. The upper (lower) panels are for LeoV (Tucana II). The brightness corresponds to the number of photons. The images are reduced to the data of flux/standard deviation in terms of wavelength. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

With additional observations and improved techniques, the search for dark matter continues. By refining these methods and expanding the search to different wavelengths, researchers hope to uncover the missing piece of the cosmic puzzle.

The quest to understand dark matter is far from over, but with each study, scientists get closer to revealing the true nature of this mysterious substance.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.