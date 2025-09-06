Groundbreaking human trial could transform life for people with spinal cord injuries

A groundbreaking human trial has begun that could transform life for people with spinal cord injuries. The project, developed over three decades, uses a unique cell-based approach that scientists hope can restore lost nerve function and independence.

The trial, taking place at Gold Coast University Hospital, is testing a treatment built from nasal cells. These specialized cells, called olfactory ensheathing cells, normally help nerves in the nose regenerate to support the sense of smell. Researchers believe they can also encourage repair in damaged spinal tissue.

A therapy decades in the making

Leading the work is Professor James St John, who heads Griffith University’s Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research. He is carrying forward the legacy of the late Professor Emeritus Alan Mackay-Sim AM, whose pioneering research on nasal cells laid the foundation for this therapy.

Griffith University's Professor James St John holding a nerve bridge. (CREDIT: Griffith University)

“Once the cells have been removed from the patient’s nose, they are then used to create an innovative nerve bridge which is about the size of a very small worm,” Professor St John explained. “The nerve bridge is then implanted into the spine at the site of the injury, offering what we think is the best hope for treating spinal cord injury.” This tiny bridge serves as a physical and biological pathway for nerve growth, with the goal of restoring lost connections across damaged areas.

Beyond safety: meaningful outcomes

Patients in the study will undergo three months of intensive rehabilitation before transplantation and eight months afterward. The design is a blinded, randomized control trial to ensure rigorous results. While the first goal is to confirm safety, the team will also monitor whether patients regain any functional improvements.

Professor St John emphasized that even small gains can change lives. “The ability to regain some sense of function, whether it’s regaining independent function of their bladder or bowel, regaining movement in their fingers, or the ability to stand and hug a loved one again can improve quality of life. Regaining some form of independence can open the world up to people living with a chronic acquired spinal injury.”

Animal studies suggest the olfactory nerve bridges can promote meaningful repair. Now, the focus is to see if that promise holds true for humans.

Related Stories

Powered by long-term support

The clinical trial is possible thanks to decades of funding from philanthropic groups and government partners. Peter Johnstone, CEO of the Clem Jones Foundation, highlighted the role of consistent backing.

“The Clem Jones Foundation has supported this world-leading project from day one alongside other philanthropic groups and individuals which meant it also attracted state and federal government funding commitments,” he said. “All of the funding partners recognise that results from medical research never happen overnight but rely on long-term funding as well as the long-term application of the knowledge, skills, and hard work of the talented team of researchers at Griffith University.”

Support has also come from the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation. Its founder, Perry Cross AM, became a ventilated quadriplegic after a rugby accident at 19. His personal experience has fueled his advocacy.

Ensheathing cells under a microscope. (CREDIT: Griffith University)

“This clinical trial represents a long-awaited breakthrough that speaks to the enduring strength of those impacted by spinal cord injury and the extraordinary belief of those who support us,” Cross said. “For too long, individuals living with paralysis have been told that recovery lies beyond the horizon of possibility. Today, we challenge that notion with evidence, ambition and above all, hope.”

Cross added that the project shows how philanthropy, combined with scientific vision, can accelerate change. “Every contribution has mattered, and each gesture of support has brought us closer to this point. For someone like me, who knows all too well the permanence of spinal cord injury, this trial offers not just the possibility of improved function, but a renewed sense of independence and dignity; qualities that define the human experience.”

Translating research into reality

The project reflects how carefully planned translational research can turn lab findings into therapies. Professor St John noted, “To have a cell transplantation therapy progressing to clinical trial after only eight years is testament to the benefits of the strategic translational research program the team has used.”

Professor St John credited the Motor Accident Insurance Commission, the Clem Jones Foundation, the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation, the National Health and Medical Research Council, and the Medical Research Future Fund for providing the crucial resources. “To be able to develop the therapy in Queensland is thanks to the incredible support from our funding partners and the dedicated spinal injury community which has been the inspiration and driving force behind the therapy development,” he said.

A step toward independence

Though still early, the trial represents a major step in a journey that has stretched across decades of research and advocacy. For many living with paralysis, it carries the weight of possibility. Restoring even partial function could allow someone to manage basic needs more independently, move their hands, or embrace a loved one again.

For those who have long heard that repair is impossible, this new approach offers a different message: that recovery may no longer be beyond reach.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.