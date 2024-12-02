Scientists reveal the simple secret to living a longer life

Simple changes in physical activity levels can add years to life expectancy, reduce disease risk, and transform public health. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Low physical activity is linked to higher mortality, yet its profound impact on life expectancy remains underappreciated. Recent advances in measuring physical activity have unveiled stronger connections between movement and mortality, offering new insights into how exercise extends life.

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at Griffith University shows that adopting the habits of the most active 25% of the U.S. population could add five years to life expectancy for individuals over 40. These findings, based on objective accelerometry data, underscore the transformative potential of physical activity.

Traditional surveys often relied on self-reported activity levels, yielding inconsistent results. By contrast, accelerometry—devices that objectively track movement—provides a clearer picture. This technology revealed benefits nearly twice as substantial as previously estimated.

One striking discovery highlights that the most active individuals enjoy a 73% lower risk of death compared to the least active. Among the least active, even a modest intervention—a one-hour walk—could translate into six additional hours of life.

Americans over the age of 40 could live an extra 5.3 years if all were as active as the top 25% of the population. (CREDIT: Lennert Veerman, Griffith University)

Physical Activity and Life Expectancy

Professor Lennert Veerman, who led the study, emphasized the vast health potential for those in the least active quartile. "If you're already in the top quartile for activity, an extra hour's walk may not add much because you've likely maxed out your benefit," he explained.

However, for the least active 25%, the gains could be transformative. Increasing their activity levels to match the most active could extend their lives by an average of 11 years. Such a goal isn't unrealistic; one in four people already achieves this level of activity.

This target equates to just under three hours of walking daily or equivalent activity. Not only does this modest effort increase life expectancy, but it also provides protective effects against heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, and chronic illnesses.

Comparing Risks: Low Activity vs. Smoking

The study draws an alarming comparison between low physical activity and smoking. Research suggests that each cigarette shortens life by 11 minutes. Similarly, physical inactivity imposes a severe toll, highlighting the urgency of fostering more active lifestyles.

Dr. Veerman suggests that national guidelines on physical activity require updating to reflect these findings. Current recommendations often underestimate how even small increases in movement can profoundly impact health outcomes.

“If there's something you could do to more than halve your risk of death, physical activity is enormously powerful,” he said.

Life expectancy, activity and age curve results from the study. (CREDIT: BMJ)

The study advocates for broader societal changes to promote physical activity. Dr. Veerman stressed the importance of creating environments that encourage movement, such as walkable neighborhoods, bike-friendly infrastructure, and affordable public transport.

Such investments yield multiple benefits. Beyond increasing longevity, they reduce healthcare costs and environmental pressures. Communities designed for active living can also foster mental well-being and social connections.

The potential to extend life and reduce disease burden through physical activity demands greater attention. This study highlights how simple lifestyle changes can yield extraordinary health benefits, urging individuals, policymakers, and communities to prioritize movement.

By recognizing the underestimated power of physical activity, we can build a healthier, longer-living society. Small steps today can lead to decades of gains tomorrow.

Other health benefits of exercise

Exercise offers a wide range of health benefits beyond simply increasing longevity. These benefits span physical, mental, and emotional health, enhancing overall quality of life. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Improved Cardiovascular Health Strengthens the heart muscle.

Lowers blood pressure and improves circulation.

Reduces risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension. Enhanced Muscular and Skeletal Health Builds and maintains muscle mass and strength.

Improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Enhances flexibility and joint health, which can help prevent injuries. Better Metabolic Function Increases insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Boosts metabolism, aiding in weight management.

Enhances lipid profiles by lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and raising good cholesterol (HDL). Improved Immune Function Moderate exercise boosts immune response, helping the body fend off infections. Digestive Health Improves gut motility and reduces the risk of gastrointestinal conditions such as constipation. Skin Health Improves circulation, delivering nutrients to the skin and promoting healing.

Reduces inflammation and contributes to clearer, healthier skin.

Mental Health Benefits

Mood Enhancement Triggers the release of endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, which improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Reduces levels of stress hormones like cortisol. Cognitive Function Improves memory, attention, and overall brain health by increasing blood flow to the brain.

Reduces the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Better Sleep Regulates sleep cycles and reduces insomnia.

Promotes deeper and more restorative sleep.

Emotional and Social Benefits

Stress Reduction Physical activity acts as a distraction, allowing a break from daily stressors.

Creates a meditative state during repetitive exercises like running or cycling. Increased Confidence Improves self-esteem through physical achievements and changes in body composition.

Encourages a sense of accomplishment. Social Connection Group exercises, sports, or fitness classes foster community and social support.

Shared goals can strengthen relationships and build new friendships.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.