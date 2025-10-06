Harvard study links Mediterranean diet to constipation and digestive relief

As people grow older, their bodies begin to change in subtle and sometimes frustrating ways. One of those changes, though rarely talked about, is a rising risk of chronic constipation. The problem can be painful, persistent, and even lead to larger health issues. Now, new research has brought much-needed clarity to how certain eating habits can play a major role in preventing it before it starts.

A huge study by a group of scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital is offering new details. The hospital is part of the Mass General Brigham system. Scientists compared five popular diets to see how they affect the risk of getting constipated later in life. What they found is that diet matters a lot—and it's not all "healthy eating" created equal.

A Look at Over 96,000 Lives

The study tracked more than 96,000 adults in three large health studies: the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The long-running studies have been tracking participants for decades, recording detailed information about health, diet, and lifestyle.

The mix of plant foods, healthy fats like those in nuts and olive oil, and limited intake of processed ingredients may work together to promote smoother digestion. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

For their research, researchers selected participants who were healthy at the start of the study. They then followed them over years, noting who would go on to develop symptoms. Operationalization of chronic constipation was defined as 12 weeks or more of symptoms in a year's time—hard or infrequent bowel movements, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation.

Kyle Staller, MD, MPH, gastroenterology expert and senior author of the study, explained the thinking behind the research. "Chronic constipation affects millions of people and can really impact a patient's quality of life," he said. "Our data suggest that with aging, certain healthy diets may benefit our gut over and above the known cardiovascular benefits."

The Five Diets Compared

Five different eating styles that are popular throughout the entire United States were researched by scientists:

Mediterranean Diet – Packed with vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, olive oil, and lean protein sources like fish.

– Packed with vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, olive oil, and lean protein sources like fish. Plant-Based Diet – Plant-based, emphasizing vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, with fewer or no animal foods.

– Plant-based, emphasizing vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, with fewer or no animal foods. Low-Carb Diet – Focus on low carbohydrates, with higher intake of fats and proteins.

– Focus on low carbohydrates, with higher intake of fats and proteins. Western Diet – High in red meat, processed meats, refined grains, sweet treats, and fried foods.

– High in red meat, processed meats, refined grains, sweet treats, and fried foods. Inflammatory Diet – High in processed foods and low in anti-inflammatory nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and omega-3 fats.

Researchers were curious if consuming one of these diets would make it more or less probable for an individual to develop chronic constipation over time.

Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, nuts, and healthy fats may help prevent constipation in older adults, according to new research. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Mediterranean and Plant-Based Diets Lead the Way

The evidence was conclusive: those persons who ate the Mediterranean or plant-based diets enjoyed a lower risk of chronic constipation. Both diets are described as containing a lot of whole foods and natural sources of fiber, but the bombshell came when researchers looked more in-depth.

"We have long had the expectation that the advantages of consuming a healthy diet would be due to fiber, but our analyses revealed the advantage of these healthy diets for constipation were not related to fiber intake," Staller stated. That indicates that the protective effect of these diets operates beyond the extent of fiber. Other elements of the diet—such as the ratio of fats, content of plant foods, and anti-inflammatory components—can also play significant roles in the operation of the gut.

On the other hand, people who followed Western or inflammatory diets were at higher risk for chronic constipation. These diets are typically low in fiber and high in elements that delay digestion or trigger gut inflammation. In the case of people who followed a low-carb diet, results were less radical; it did not increase or decrease constipation risk by much.

Diet's Role Beyond Digestion

The findings are important because most research in the area has been focused on treating the constipation once it has happened, and not preventing it from happening at all. The new study puts the conversation back to prevention.

Dietary patterns and incident chronic constipation in three prospective cohorts of middle- and older-aged adults. (CREDIT: Kyle Staller, et al.)

"Chronic constipation has been viewed as a condition to be controlled, not avoided," Staller added. "But our study supports the idea that diet actually can make a difference before symptoms appear."

The researchers also highlighted that constipation is more than just a minor annoyance. It can interfere with daily life, stress people out, and even raise the risk of more severe complications like hemorrhoids, rectal bleeding, or bowel obstructions.

More Than Just Fiber

While fiber remains central, this research points toward a new vision of gut health. Digestive-promoting diet appears to include something beyond fiber. The perfect harmony of nutrients—specifically, those of natural, unprocessed food—may feed the nervous system in the gut, soothe inflammation, and allow digestive muscles to move stool more effectively.

That is the reason why the Mediterranean and plant diets were so different. Their blend of vegetable food, healthy fats like the kind in nuts and olive oil, and limited intake of processed food could be working together to make smoother digestion easier. "Our findings indicate that a diet high in vegetables, nuts and healthy fats may prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults," said Staller.

What This Means for the Future

The study gives credence to the idea that prevention is one of medicine's best tools. While pills and rapid fixes are everywhere, long-term health may start on your plate.

Scientists think that doctors and medical providers will start applying the findings to more effectively advise their patients, especially those whose age or way of life places them at higher risk for constipation.

With an aging population and rising incidence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders, dietary choice may play an even greater role in maintaining health. This research might be the first step towards reassessing treatment of constipation—not just as a symptom to treat, but as a condition that is often preventable.

Research findings are available online in the journal Gastroenterology.

Related Stories