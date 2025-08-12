Human aging models suggest people may never live past 150 – here’s why

If you’ve ever wondered just how far the human body can push its limits, new research may have found an answer. A team of scientists has used massive health datasets and mathematical modeling to estimate that human resilience—the body’s ability to bounce back from illness or injury—hits an irreversible decline somewhere between the ages of 120 and 150. After that point, the body may no longer be able to recover from even minor setbacks, making death inevitable.

Published in Nature Communications, the study drew on anonymized medical data from more than half a million people in the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia.

The researchers, from Singapore-based biotech firm Gero, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York, and the Kurchatov Institute in Moscow, analyzed repeated blood tests that measured two key indicators: the ratio of certain immune cells and the variability in red blood cell size. These are known as biomarkers of aging—biological clues that, much like graying hair, tend to shift as we grow older.

Quantification of aging and development. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Measuring the Body’s “Bounce-Back” Ability

By tracking changes in these biomarkers over time, the scientists calculated what they call the Dynamic Organism State Indicator, or DOSI. This number reflects a person’s biological age and can predict how quickly they recover from physical stress. According to Dr. Marc J. Kahn of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the study, the problem is simple: recovery times stretch longer and longer as we age until, eventually, they become so slow that resilience is lost altogether.

The team validated their findings using another measure—physical activity. Younger participants tended to log more daily steps, while older individuals showed a steady decline in movement. Both the DOSI and step-count data pointed to the same lifespan boundary: the window between 120 and 150 years.

The Quality of Life Question

While the prospect of a 150-year lifespan sounds impressive, experts stress that longevity isn’t the same as living well. “Health in old age has huge societal implications,” said Judith Campisi of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Beyond personal well-being, longer lifespans without better health could strain medical systems and increase costs in time, money, and resources.

That’s why researchers argue that increasing resiliency—helping the body recover more quickly in old age—should be as much a focus as simply extending life. Potential future solutions range from developing mechanical organs to reprogramming aging cells, ideas that sound straight out of science fiction.

The relation between the dynamic organism state indicator (DOSI) and lifestyles, frailty, and health risks. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The Variables of Life and Death

Even with such precise modeling, Campisi notes that human life expectancy remains highly individual. Genetics, income, diet, environment, and healthcare access all influence how long someone lives. And because the datasets came from only three countries, the findings may not reflect global patterns. Still, without major changes to our biology, the researchers suggest the extreme upper limit for human life will likely hold.

As Campisi wryly put it, “For sure, we’re all going to die.”

Past Studies and Findings

Previous research into human lifespan limits has reached similar conclusions. In 2016, Jan Vijg of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine published a study in Nature estimating that humans are unlikely to live beyond 125 years based on historical life expectancy trends. However, other scientists have argued there may be no fixed limit, suggesting that advances in medicine, genetics, and lifestyle could continue pushing the boundaries of longevity.

Physiological state fluctuations and loss of resilience. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Various modeling approaches have attempted to define this boundary, but the results often depend on the datasets, populations studied, and assumptions made. While the exact number remains debated, most studies agree that the upper limit—if it exists—sits somewhere within the range identified in the latest research.

Practical Implications of the Research

If scientists can find ways to extend human resiliency, we could see not just longer lifespans but also healthier later years. Improving recovery in old age might allow people to maintain independence, reduce the burden on caregivers, and lower healthcare costs. These benefits could transform aging from a prolonged period of decline into a more active, fulfilling stage of life.

Such advances could also have profound effects on retirement planning, workforce participation, and social systems. If 80-year-olds had the health of today’s 60-year-olds, economies and communities would need to adapt to a whole new concept of aging.

