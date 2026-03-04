How a $100 million donation is changing Team USA athletes’ lives

A $100 million donation promises long-term financial security for U.S. Olympians and Paralympians starting with the 2026 Winter Games. (CREDIT: YouTube / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The idea that professional Olympic athletes are all living lavish, affluent lives does not hold true in many cases.

Most compete for years with little income. They often work part-time jobs on the side and suffer from sponsor uncertainty or financial hardship due to training costs. Many athletes also face financial difficulties long after their competition has ended.

However, the current state of Olympic athlete finances may be changing.

Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, has donated $100 million to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The contribution is the largest single donation ever made to the organization. It will create a long-term financial safety net for American Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including winter athletes.

Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

A New Financial Safety Net For Athletes

Stevens has established what are called the Stevens Financial Security Awards. The program will offer all Olympic and Paralympic athletes from the United States the opportunity to receive a combined total of $200,000 in financial support for each Winter Olympic Games they participate in, starting with the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This award will give Olympic and Paralympic athletes access to these funds in two installments.

One half of the total amount becomes accessible 20 years after an athlete's first Olympic participation and/or when the athlete turns 45 years old, whichever occurs last. The second half is guaranteed to the athlete's survivors after the athlete passes away. This structure gives them the chance to create a more secure future over a longer period of time than would otherwise be possible.

Stevens explained his motivations for creating the program when it was originally announced.

"I believe that no Olympic athlete should be held back financially from achieving the highest possible level of performance on behalf of their country."

Financial Reality For American Olympians

The financial circumstances of U.S. Olympians are very different from those in many other countries around the world.

Unlike in some nations, such as China, Russia, and South Korea, where the government funds Olympic programs directly, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee relies primarily on private donations, broadcast revenues, and sponsorships as funding sources. This system can create instability for many Olympic athletes.

The financial circumstances of U.S. Olympians are very different from those in many other countries around the world. (CREDIT: Delta News Hub)

Only a small number of American athletes earn significant sponsorship contracts. These deals help them support their training and daily living expenses.

The majority of Olympic athletes rely on minor stipends and external jobs for income while competing. Studies indicate that many Olympic athletes survive on an income similar to those living paycheck to paycheck while preparing to compete at an international level.

Limited Financial Rewards

The difference in how Americans are compensated compared to competitors in other countries can be striking.

For example, Olympic medal bonuses are currently $37,500 for a gold medal, $22,500 for a silver medal, and $15,000 for a bronze medal. Athletes who fail to reach the podium often receive little, if any, financial compensation for the years of preparation it takes to reach the Olympics.

Surveys of American athletes also indicate that a large portion of Olympic athletes earn an annual salary of less than $25,000 during their competitive careers.

For Olympic athletes who retire at an early age, often by their mid-20s or early 30s, long-term financial challenges can follow.

In addition, athletes have described a change in mindset when looking toward the future as a result of the new program.

Olympic medal bonuses are currently $37,500 for a gold medal, $22,500 for a silver medal, and $15,000 for a bronze medal. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

A Different Outlook For Future Competitors

Winter Olympic athletes now view the program as reflecting a more positive future than they did in previous Olympic competitions.

Rather than leaving Olympic competition with few savings, athletes now understand that years of effort may eventually produce financial benefits. The delayed structure of the award reinforces that idea.

It should also be noted that the longer an athlete competes and represents Team USA, the more financial support they can receive through the program.

For example, a three-time Olympian could receive up to $600,000 in financial support over the course of that athlete's life.

This financial incentive could also provide an additional reason for athletes to prolong their careers in their chosen sport.

Historically, repeat Olympians are responsible for a large percentage of Team USA's medal count. Approximately 60% of Team USA's medals have come from athletes who competed in multiple Olympic Games.

The introduction of a financial cushion could give competitors an opportunity to extend their careers. Some athletes who might otherwise retire early because of financial pressure may now continue competing longer.

Broader Changes To Support Olympians

The Stevens Financial Security Award was conceived to provide financial security for Olympians through 2032. It also reflects broader efforts to create stronger support systems for elite American athletes.

Although it provides direct financial support, the program is also intended to symbolize a larger movement to develop more durable safety nets for Olympic competitors.

Training for the Olympic Games requires an intense commitment of time, finances, and resources. Many Olympic competitors spend tens of thousands of dollars each year on equipment, transportation, coaching, and medical care.

These expenses can accumulate quickly. They also come with little guarantee of financial return.

For athletes competing in smaller sports, sponsorship opportunities are often limited.

By building guaranteed long-term assistance regardless of whether an athlete wins a medal or secures sponsorship deals, the Stevens Financial Security Award is intended to honor the commitment required to compete at the Olympic level.

The original story "How a $100 million donation is changing Team USA athletes' lives" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

