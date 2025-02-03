Lead pollution likely caused IQ declines in ancient Rome

Roman-era industrial activities, such as silver mining, caused lead pollution that affected human health and cognitive development across ancient Europe. (CREDIT: Christie’s images / Corbis)

The devastating health effects of lead exposure are well-documented, even at low levels. Modern studies highlight how lead disrupts cognitive development, particularly in children.

Research, published in the journal, PNAS, now reveals that this toxic metal posed a significant health threat even during the Roman Empire, more than 2,000 years ago.

Evidence from ice cores, atmospheric modeling, and historical records demonstrates how industrial activities of that era, such as mining and smelting, contributed to widespread air pollution and cognitive decline across Europe.

The Roman economy heavily relied on silver mining, an activity that released massive quantities of lead into the atmosphere. Silver extraction involved melting lead-rich minerals, a process that produced thousands of ounces of lead for every ounce of silver. This lead was released into the air, traveling vast distances and contaminating the environment.

Recent studies used ice cores from the Arctic to trace this pollution. These cores, extracted from ancient ice sheets, preserve a detailed history of atmospheric conditions.

Grass covered mounds mark the site of the Roman-era lead mine at Charterhouse on Mendip in the United Kingdom. (CREDIT: Andrew Wilson)

Gas bubbles and pollutants trapped in the ice provide insights into historical air quality. Scientists analyzed lead isotopes within these cores to identify their origin and link them to Roman-era mining and smelting activities.

“The idea that we can do this for 2,000 years ago is pretty novel and exciting,” said Joe McConnell, a research professor at the Desert Research Institute (DRI) and the study’s lead author.

Advanced atmospheric modeling allowed researchers to map pollution levels across Europe during the Pax Romana, a 200-year period of relative peace and economic stability at the height of the Roman Empire. Lead concentrations reached as high as 150 nanograms per cubic meter near industrial centers, with average levels over Europe exceeding 1 nanogram per cubic meter.

The study revealed that lead pollution was not confined to industrial regions. Atmospheric currents spread the contaminants across the continent, exposing populations far removed from mining activities.

This widespread pollution serves as a stark reminder of how industrial practices can have far-reaching consequences, impacting even those who are geographically distant from the source.

Lead’s detrimental effects on human health are profound. Even small amounts can impair children’s cognitive development, causing reduced IQ, concentration challenges, and poorer academic outcomes.

Modern epidemiological studies have shown that blood lead levels (BLLs) as low as 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL) warrant medical intervention. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states there is no safe level of lead exposure.

By combining atmospheric lead data with modern health studies, researchers estimated the impact of Roman-era pollution on European populations. They concluded that young children’s BLLs were approximately 2.4 μg/dL higher than pre-industrial levels.

This increase likely reduced average intelligence quotients (IQ) by 2 to 3 points across the population. While this may seem minor, such a widespread decline would have significantly impacted societal productivity and innovation.

Ice sample on the melter during continuous ice core chemical analyses at the Desert Research Institute (CREDIT: Sylvain Masclin)

“An IQ reduction of 2 to 3 points doesn’t sound like much,” said Nathan Chellman, a coauthor and DRI research professor. “But when you apply that to essentially the entire European population, it’s kind of a big deal.”

The implications of this cognitive decline are vast. Reduced intellectual capacity among a population can hinder technological progress, governance, and cultural development.

In the Roman Empire, where intellectual advancements were vital to sustaining its expansive infrastructure and administration, even a small decline in average intelligence could have ripple effects on society’s resilience and adaptability.

McConnell’s Ice Core Laboratory at DRI has pioneered the study of ice cores, extracting columns of ice from Greenland and Antarctica that span thousands of years. These cores act as time capsules, preserving volcanic ash, gas bubbles, and pollutants that reveal details about past climates and industrial activities.

The team’s work has provided precise timelines by linking pollution levels to historical events, such as plagues and pandemics that coincided with population declines. Collaborating with historians and archaeologists, they’ve unearthed new understandings of the Roman era.

Carefully preparing the longitudinal ice core samples for high-resolution lead measurements. (CREDIT: Jessi LeMay/DRI)

“The resulting research changed our understanding of the era by finding precise linkages between the lead pollution records and historical events,” said Andrew Wilson, a coauthor and ancient historian at Oxford University.

For example, lead pollution peaked during the late Roman Republic—a time of intense mining activity—but fell sharply during the Republic’s crisis in the first century BCE. Pollution levels rose again with the establishment of the Roman Empire, only to decline temporarily during the Antonine Plague (165 to 180 CE), which devastated the population.

The insights gained from ice core research extend beyond lead pollution. These records have also shed light on climate shifts, volcanic eruptions, and the impacts of other pollutants. This multidisciplinary approach highlights how human activity has shaped the environment for millennia, offering a deeper understanding of historical interactions between humans and their surroundings.

While lead pollution from the Roman Empire pales in comparison to the levels seen in the 20th century, the findings underscore how industrial activities have long affected human health.

During the height of the Roman Empire, more than 500 kilotons of lead were released into the atmosphere. Although Arctic lead pollution was up to 40 times higher during the 1970s due to leaded gasoline, the Roman example illustrates humanity’s enduring impact on the environment.

Modern efforts to curb lead exposure, such as banning leaded gasoline and restricting its use in paints and pipes, have significantly reduced environmental contamination.

The Clean Air Act of 1970 in the United States marked a turning point, leading to dramatic declines in BLLs and a growing understanding of lead’s harms. However, the legacy of lead persists, particularly in older homes and contaminated soil.

“As lead pollution has declined during the last 30 years, it has become more and more apparent to epidemiologists and medical experts just how bad lead is for human development,” McConnell said.

Lead exposure remains a global challenge. Millions of children worldwide are still affected by unsafe levels, often in developing regions where environmental regulations are less stringent. By understanding the long history of lead’s impact, society can better address current and future challenges.

The Roman Empire’s lead pollution offers a cautionary tale. Industrial progress has always come at a cost, often borne by human health and the environment. Today, science provides tools to quantify these impacts and inform policy decisions, ensuring that history does not repeat itself.

Further studies on ancient pollution not only illuminate the past but also guide modern approaches to sustainable development. By learning from historical missteps, societies can strive to balance progress with the preservation of human and environmental health.

This research serves as a reminder that the consequences of industrial activities are long-lasting, and proactive measures are essential to mitigate harm for future generations.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.