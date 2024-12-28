Recent air pollution controls linked to major health gains in the US

Proposed policies to weaken the Clean Air Act threaten decades of public health progress, risking thousands of lives and billions in health costs. (CREDIT: UCLA Health)

The Clean Air Act (CAA) has been a cornerstone of public health protection in the United States for over half a century. Its stringent regulations on emissions from power plants have resulted in remarkable reductions in pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), leading to significant improvements in air quality and public health.

However, this critical legislation faces an uncertain future as proposed policy platforms, such as Project 2025 and the America First Agenda, aim to weaken its enforcement and regulatory scope.

The Impact of Air Pollution Control Devices

Air pollution control devices (APCDs) have been instrumental in mitigating the harmful effects of power plant emissions. These devices, mandated or encouraged under the CAA, have dramatically reduced the release of harmful pollutants.

Between 1995 and 2022, SO2 emissions from power plants decreased by 93%, while NOx emissions fell by 87%. This has translated into a stark decline in health risks, including coal-related excess deaths, which plummeted from over 40,000 in 2000 to just 1,600 in 2020.

The Clean Air Act, signed in 1970, empowered the EPA to regulate air quality and emissions, tackling harmful pollutants to protect public health and the environment. Decades later, it remains a key driver of improved air quality in the U.S. (CREDIT: Michigan in the World)

Recent estimates published in the American Journal of Public Health reveal that APCDs prevented up to 9,000 premature deaths and saved nearly $100 billion in health costs in 2023 alone. These devices captured approximately 1.2 million tons of SO2 and 1 million tons of NOx emissions, underscoring their effectiveness in protecting public health. Despite these successes, proposed rollbacks threaten to dismantle these gains.

Dr. Jonathan Buonocore, an environmental health expert, emphasizes the importance of these measures. “Air pollution control devices and other provisions of the Clean Air Act are a bedrock part of the public health infrastructure in the United States,” he notes. “There are big public health benefits to protecting or strengthening it.”

Consequences of Weakening Environmental Protections

If the proposed policies under Project 2025 or the America First Agenda are enacted, the consequences could be dire. These platforms advocate for loosening air quality standards, reducing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulatory authority, and ceasing the operation of existing APCDs.

A hypothetical worst-case scenario analysis found that halting APCD operations could increase SO2 emissions by 2.9 times and NOx emissions by 1.8 times. Such changes would significantly elevate public health risks.

Saravanan Arunachalam, a researcher at the University of North Carolina, warns, “Any future efforts to weaken the Clean Air Act may elevate this sector back to the top again, and further increase the overall disease burden for Americans.”

The health impacts of such rollbacks extend beyond premature deaths. APCD use has been linked to reductions in stroke, heart attacks, and asthma in adults, as well as decreased risks of low birth weight and developmental issues in children.

These benefits are particularly pronounced in regions like Appalachia, the Midwest, and the Mountain West, where coal-fired plants are prevalent. More than 85% of the reductions in emissions have been attributed to SO2 capture at these facilities.

Widening Health Disparities

Weakening the CAA would disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, exacerbating existing health inequities. Low-income communities and people of color, who already bear a heavier burden of environmental hazards, would face increased exposure to harmful emissions.

Additionally, these changes could undermine local climate action plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through electrification of transportation and buildings.

Total Health Benefits of SO2 and NOx Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) Installed on Electricity-Generating Units, at Power Plant Facility Level: United States, 2023. (CREDIT: AJPH)

Dr. Mary Willis, an epidemiologist, underscores the broad benefits of strong environmental regulations. “Health benefits from APCDs may be concentrated in specific locations, but these results show that strong environmental regulations benefit everyone,” she states.

Beyond immediate health risks, these policy changes could also hinder progress in addressing climate change. Jeremy Fisher of the Sierra Club points out the broader implications: “These misguided plans to unravel pollution protections and undermine the Clean Air Act would jeopardize the health and safety of millions. Lives are on the line.”

The Need for Stronger Policies

The Clean Air Act’s success highlights the vital role of robust environmental regulations in safeguarding public health. Weakening these protections could reverse decades of progress, making Americans less healthy and increasing healthcare costs. The research team’s findings provide a stark warning about the potential consequences of regulatory rollbacks.

“Air pollution policy and climate policy are ultimately health policy,” says Dr. Jonathan Levy, a senior environmental health researcher. “These policy platforms targeting the EPA threaten to take us backward.”

In 2024, healthcare costs in the U.S. continue to rise, driven by inflation, advancements in medical technology, and increased demand for services. Patients face higher premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and prescription drug prices, prompting calls for reforms to improve affordability and access. (CREDIT: The Los Angeles Times)

The commentary was coauthored by a coalition of environmental and public health experts, including researchers from Boston University, the Sierra Club, and Columbia University.

Their work underscores the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Clean Air Act to protect both current and future generations from the devastating impacts of air pollution.

