Life may have formed billions of years earlier than previously thought

Scientists have found water existed shortly after the Big Bang, suggesting planets and life could have formed billions of years earlier than thought. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

When scientists look to the skies for clues about life's origins, water is one of the first things they seek. Life, as it's understood today, requires water, making its cosmic origins a significant mystery.

Recent discoveries reveal that the universe wasn't as dry as scientists once thought. In fact, water first appeared much earlier—within just 200 million years after the Big Bang, billions of years sooner than previously imagined.

A groundbreaking study led by astrophysicist Dr. Daniel Whalen, from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, provides the first evidence that water formed rapidly after the universe began.

This discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, reshapes how you might understand the cosmic timeline of life.

Primordial supernova explosions. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

How Early Supernovas Sparked Cosmic Water

After the Big Bang, the universe contained only basic elements: hydrogen, helium, lithium, and tiny traces of barium and boron. These early conditions lacked oxygen, the critical element needed to form water. Oxygen didn't exist until the first generation of stars exploded, creating events called Population III supernovas.

“The key finding is that primordial supernovae formed water in the Universe that predated the first galaxies,” explained Dr. Whalen. These supernovae forged oxygen deep within their cores, and when stars exploded, oxygen mixed with hydrogen gas. This simple combination sparked water molecules, marking the very first moment water appeared in the universe.

Researchers focused their study on two specific types of supernova explosions. The first, called core-collapse supernovae, happens when massive stars collapse under their own weight. The second, pair-instability supernovae, occurs when a star’s inner pressure suddenly falls, leading to its collapse. Both of these explosive events scattered oxygen into surrounding gas clouds, quickly forming water molecules.

Cosmic Clouds Become Stellar Nurseries

Even though the overall amount of water created by these early explosions was relatively small, the water concentrated heavily in dense gas clouds. These cloud cores became the most likely birthplaces for stars and eventually planets. Scientists found that some of these early gas cores had water concentrations nearly matching those in our Solar System today.

“Although the total water masses were modest, they were highly concentrated in the only structures capable of forming stars and planets,” Dr. Whalen noted. This suggests that water-rich protoplanetary disks, the early forms of solar systems, could have existed even before galaxies were fully formed.

This finding challenges earlier assumptions that water—and therefore, the possibility of life—emerged long after galaxies developed. Instead, the conditions necessary for life appeared surprisingly early. Habitable planets may have started forming right after these first cosmic explosions, setting the stage for life far sooner than anyone imagined.

Supernova water masses. Total water masses in the CC (blue) and PI (red) supernovae as a function of time since the explosion. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

A New Timeline for Life’s Beginnings

The discovery that water existed just 100–200 million years after the Big Bang pushes back the timeline for when planets—and potentially life—could have first emerged. It reveals the universe didn't need billions of years to prepare the essential building blocks for life.

Dr. Whalen emphasized the broader implications of this discovery, stating, "This implies the conditions necessary for the formation of life were in place way earlier than we ever imagined—it’s a significant step forward in our understanding of the early Universe."

With these findings, it's easier to picture a universe quickly becoming hospitable. Cosmic history is now seen not as a slow march toward habitability but as a swift and dynamic process. The conditions needed for life appeared rapidly, soon after the universe's fiery beginning.

Confirming Early Cosmic Water

To confirm their findings, researchers relied on powerful numerical simulations, modeling these ancient supernovae in precise detail. By analyzing these simulations, scientists identified the exact moments water molecules first appeared.

Water mass fractions in the dense cloud cores. Images of water mass fractions in the CC supernova core at 90 Myr (a) and the PI supernova core at 3 Myr (b). The images are 3.0 pc (a) and 0.1 pc (b) on a side. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

This is the first time anyone has modeled water's creation during these early cosmic events. The findings promise to reshape how astronomers approach the search for life elsewhere in the universe.

Future studies, particularly those using advanced telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, could confirm these results. Webb, designed to peer deep into the early universe, may soon provide real-world observations of these primordial water-rich clouds. Such observations would strongly support the theory presented by Dr. Whalen’s team.

Redefining the Search for Life

These discoveries also have important implications for how scientists search for life beyond Earth. If water and planetary systems existed so soon after the Big Bang, the universe might hold far older civilizations than previously thought possible.

Scientists once believed life had a narrow window of opportunity to emerge. Now, the early availability of water expands this timeline significantly. It suggests life, or at least the potential for it, existed billions of years before the formation of Earth's solar system.

Clump formation in the CC SN halo. (a) The 2 × 105 and 4.6 × 104 solar mass halos at z = 28.11 (center) just before merging at z = 26.4 and later growing to 1.1 × 106 solar masses and forming the 13 solar mass star at z = 22.2. (b) Zoom-in of the merged halo showing dense clumps created by turbulence during the encounter. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The early cosmic water discovery doesn't confirm life elsewhere, but it does make the universe feel more promising. Scientists can now focus their search in areas once dismissed as too primitive or young for life. The conditions necessary for life—mainly liquid water—existed nearly from the universe's beginning, increasing the odds of finding life elsewhere.

Dr. Whalen summed up the excitement around this research: "Water was already a key constituent of the first galaxies." That simple statement underscores a profound shift. Water wasn't just a late arrival; it was an early and critical ingredient in shaping cosmic history.

For scientists, this breakthrough changes the perspective on life's origins. Instead of being a rarity emerging billions of years later, the stage was set almost immediately. Water, the essence of life, was woven into the universe’s fabric much earlier than anyone ever dreamed.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.