Memory that lasts: The science of SuperAgers explained

The science of SuperAgers reveals how some people keep sharp memory at 80+, offering clues to healthier brain aging. (CREDIT Shutterstock)

Growing older often comes with the expectation of memory loss. By age 80, the average person recalls far fewer words on standard memory tests than they did in middle age. Scientists long assumed this steady decline was unavoidable, but new research is rewriting that story. A rare group of people in their 80s and beyond, known as “SuperAgers,” are defying expectations and showing what’s possible for the aging brain.

For 25 years, researchers at Northwestern Medicine have been studying these extraordinary individuals. Unlike their peers, SuperAgers perform on memory tests as well as people 20 to 30 years younger. They don’t just keep their sharpness longer; their brains hold structural and cellular features that make them unlike both average older adults and even younger adults.

Dr. Sandra Weintraub, professor of psychiatry, behavioral sciences, and neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, explained: “It’s really what we’ve found in their brains that’s been so earth-shattering for us.”

The discoveries are more than impressive data points. They suggest that the brain’s potential is far greater than once believed, and that resistance to decline is not just possible but scientifically measurable.

Participants in a study of superior brain function after age 80 gathered this week at Northwestern University. (CREDIT: Ben Kesling/The Wall Street Journal / Alzheimer's & Dementia)

What Makes a SuperAger Different

The term “SuperAger” was first introduced by Dr. M. Marsel Mesulam, founder of the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at Northwestern. Since 2000, nearly 300 participants have enrolled in the SuperAging study, and 77 of them have donated their brains for post-mortem research.

To qualify, participants must score at least 9 out of 15 on a delayed word recall test, a score typical for someone in their 50s or 60s rather than someone in their 80s. This level of performance is twice the average score for an 80-year-old.

Brain scans and microscopic studies show why. Unlike typical aging brains, SuperAger brains maintain thicker outer layers, known as the cortex. In fact, they have an anterior cingulate cortex that is thicker than that of younger adults. This region integrates emotion, decision-making, and motivation — functions often linked to quality of life.

At the cellular level, the story becomes even more remarkable. SuperAgers possess larger entorhinal neurons, cells essential for memory, and a greater density of von Economo neurons, which are tied to social behavior and higher cognitive function. Their brains also reveal fewer Alzheimer’s-type changes, such as inflammatory cells and protein tangles. Dr. Weintraub summarized the findings: “Our results show that exceptional memory in old age is not only possible but is linked to a distinct neurobiological profile.”

Resistance and Resilience in the Brain

Not every SuperAger has the same biological shield. Some never develop harmful plaques or tangles, which are protein buildups linked to Alzheimer’s disease. This is called resistance. Others do develop them but don’t suffer the damage typically caused by those changes. That’s resilience.

-“What we realized is there are two mechanisms that lead someone to become a SuperAger,” said Weintraub. “One is resistance: they don’t make the plaques and tangles. Two is resilience: they make them, but they don’t do anything to their brains.” This dual pathway sheds light on why some people maintain strong memory even when their brains contain changes usually tied to dementia.

(A) The green area in the rendering of the brain on the left depicts the anterior cingulate cortex, which in quantitative magnetic resonance imaging studies was found to be thicker in SuperAgers not only compared to age-matched neurotypical controls but also compared to a cohort of normal individuals 20 to 30 years younger. (B) Micrograph of Nissl-stained neurons in the anterior cingulate cortex of a SuperAger brain, visualizing a population of von Economo neurons (arrows). Von Economo neurons are found in considerably higher density in SuperAgers. (CREDIT: Sandra Weintraub, et al.)

The Social Side of SuperAging

Brain biology tells only part of the story. Lifestyle and personality traits also appear to play a role. SuperAgers tend to be gregarious, outgoing, and socially active. While exercise and diet habits vary widely among them, the shared theme is strong personal relationships and frequent interaction with others.

These social connections may help protect the brain by strengthening neural networks and reducing stress-related damage. Scientists are still investigating how much weight to give these behavioral factors, but the pattern is consistent across participants.

Many of the most striking findings have come from brain donations. At the Mesulam Center, participants are evaluated yearly, and some choose to donate their brains for detailed study after death.

Dr. Tamar Gefen, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and director of the Laboratory for Translational Neuropsychology at Feinberg, sees the impact firsthand. “I am constantly amazed by how brain donation can enable discovery long after death, offering a kind of scientific immortality,” she said.

Thanks to this generosity, scientists have been able to examine cellular features of SuperAger brains in ways that living scans cannot reveal. Without these donations, many of the breakthroughs would have been impossible.

(A) Superagers display significantly lower density ofneurofibrillary tangles and pre-tangles in the entorhinal cortexcompared to neurotypical elderly (B). (CREDIT: Sandra Weintraub, et al.)

What This Means for the Future of Aging

The SuperAging program, now in its 25th year, is helping to overturn the belief that cognitive decline is inevitable in later life. The work has drawn interest from research centers across the country and abroad, all eager to understand how memory can be preserved into advanced age.

Findings from the Northwestern team were recently summarized in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. The paper marks both the 40th anniversary of the National Institute on Aging’s Alzheimer’s Disease Centers Program and the 25th anniversary of the National Alzheimer Coordinating Center.

As Weintraub and her colleagues emphasize, these discoveries are not just about rare individuals. The long-term hope is that by identifying traits of SuperAgers, scientists can develop interventions to strengthen memory in the wider population. Deeper exploration into the SuperAging profile could lead to strategies for preventing dementia, boosting cognitive resilience, and helping millions of people age with sharper minds.

The story of SuperAgers is reshaping how society views aging. It suggests that old age does not have to mean cognitive loss. By unlocking the biology and behaviors behind their remarkable abilities, scientists are building a roadmap toward healthier aging for everyone.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.