Molecules found in eye fluid offer new hope for glaucoma detection

Scientists at the University of Missouri have discovered two molecules that could help detect glaucoma early and even protect vision. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Glaucoma is one of the most common causes of irreversible vision loss, especially in older adults. It slowly damages the optic nerve and often shows no early signs. Many people do not realize they have the disease until their vision begins to fade. By then, some damage is already permanent.

This makes glaucoma especially dangerous. The nerve cells affected, called retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), play a vital role. These cells send signals from the eye to the brain. When they break down, sight is lost—and unlike other tissues in the body, these nerves don’t grow back.

Doctors have relied on one major method to slow glaucoma: reducing the pressure inside the eye. But this treatment only goes so far. While it may slow the disease, it doesn’t stop the nerve damage. That’s why there’s a growing call for something more—treatments that protect nerve cells from dying in the first place.

Metabolic profiling of aqueous humor distinguishes healthy controls from patients with POAG. (CREDIT: Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science)

A new study out of the University of Missouri has brought the medical world a step closer to that goal. Researchers have discovered two small molecules in the eye that could not only help detect glaucoma earlier, but may one day offer a new way to treat it.

The Search for Biomarkers

Pawan Singh, a professor at Mizzou’s School of Medicine, has been leading this promising research. His goal is clear: to find molecular warning signs—known as biomarkers—that appear early in glaucoma patients, before major vision loss occurs.

His latest work looked at the clear fluid that fills the front part of the eye. This fluid, called aqueous humor, helps maintain eye pressure and carries nutrients. In people with glaucoma, Singh’s team found that two key molecules—agmatine and thiamine—were present in much smaller amounts than in people without the disease.

Agmatine and thiamine are both metabolites, which are small molecules created as the body breaks down food and carries out other chemical processes. These specific metabolites appear to have an important role in the eye’s health.

“In several cases, people do not find out they have glaucoma until they are older and their eye pressure is elevated,” Singh explained. “Our long-term goal is to see if doctors could one day do a simple blood test to check for these biomarkers.”

If doctors could screen for glaucoma by testing for these molecules, it could mean catching the disease before damage occurs. This would be a major shift in how glaucoma is diagnosed and managed. Early detection could allow treatment to begin while vision is still intact.

Protective Powers in Plain Sight

Singh’s work didn’t stop at identifying these biomarkers. His team also ran pre-clinical studies to see if these molecules might serve another purpose. Could they actually help prevent vision loss?

The answer, so far, looks promising.

In lab tests, both agmatine and thiamine showed strong neuroprotective effects. When introduced in experimental models, they helped protect retinal ganglion cells from damage. In these studies, eyes treated with the molecules showed less cell death and better visual function.



Hierarchical clustering and random forest analyses of metabolites. (CREDIT: Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science)

This suggests a powerful possibility: agmatine and thiamine might one day be developed into treatments for glaucoma. These treatments could take the form of eye drops or dietary supplements, helping to slow or even halt the loss of sight.

“While more work needs to be done,” Singh noted, “the eye doctors I have spoken to here at Mizzou are very excited about this research, so I am proud and hopeful for the future.”

Neuroprotective treatments are widely seen as a missing piece in the fight against glaucoma. While lowering eye pressure helps, it doesn’t fully prevent vision loss. A drug or supplement that directly protects nerve cells could completely change the treatment landscape.

A New Chapter in Eye Care

This study was published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science. Though the findings are still early-stage, they are generating excitement among scientists and eye care professionals.

What makes this study stand out is its double focus. It not only identifies molecules that could serve as early warning signs, but also explores how those same molecules might offer treatment. This two-part approach is rare in glaucoma research.

Another strength is the team’s access to advanced technology at the University of Missouri. Mizzou’s research labs and collaborative environment allowed Singh’s group to perform detailed analysis of the eye fluid samples. This kind of in-depth study wouldn’t be possible without high-tech equipment and skilled researchers.

Glaucoma-induced dysregulation of amino acids, vitamins, and nucleic acid metabolites. (CREDIT: Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science)

“Mizzou’s impressive research infrastructure and our collaborative team help make this research possible,” Singh said.

The discovery also ties into a growing field known as metabolomics. This area of science looks at the small molecules in body fluids and tissues to better understand health and disease. By using metabolomics, Singh’s team could spot changes in the chemical makeup of the eye that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Looking Ahead

Although these results are promising, there’s still more work ahead. The next steps will involve testing the effectiveness and safety of agmatine and thiamine in larger studies. Eventually, clinical trials in humans will be needed to see if these molecules can truly protect vision in glaucoma patients.

The team is also exploring whether blood tests could detect the same molecules. If that works, it could mean an even easier way to screen for glaucoma. Instead of waiting for symptoms or eye pressure changes, doctors could use a simple blood draw to catch the disease early.

This kind of breakthrough could be especially helpful in rural or underserved areas where regular eye exams are less common. A quick, low-cost blood test could help bring early glaucoma detection to more people, preventing blindness before it starts.

Dysregulated metabolites in glaucoma impact diverse essential metabolic pathways. (CREDIT: Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science)

Singh’s research is a reminder that big progress can come from small molecules. What once seemed like routine components of eye fluid are now being recognized as powerful tools. These metabolites may hold the key to one of eye care’s biggest challenges.

If further studies confirm these results, patients may one day take eye drops that don’t just relieve pressure, but actually stop the disease in its tracks. Or they might get a simple test that flags glaucoma years before symptoms appear.

In the meantime, researchers at Mizzou will continue their work, driven by a shared goal: to protect sight and improve lives.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.