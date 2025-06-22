Breakthrough eye drops reverse vision loss from age-related macular degeneration

Researchers develop peptides that block toll-like receptors, opening the door to new treatments. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Toll-like receptors, or TLRs, are the immune system’s early warning sensors. They detect microbial invaders and damage signals, helping the body mount a defense. But when TLR signaling veers off course, the results can be disastrous—triggering chronic inflammation, infections that linger, or autoimmune flare-ups.

These issues have pushed scientists to explore new solutions. One bold approach involves small TLR-targeting peptides. By fine-tuning how TLRs signal, these peptides aim to bring balance back to the immune system and calm excessive inflammatory responses.

How TIR-Derived Peptides Interrupt Inflammatory Signals

Inside cells, TLRs communicate using TIR domains. These specialized protein regions kickstart the immune alarm by assembling into structures called signalosomes. Once formed, these signalosomes activate powerful transcription factors like NF-κB and IRFs that drive inflammation.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss among individuals over 65. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The architecture of TIR domains is surprisingly consistent across species. Each has a compact core of β-sheets wrapped in α-helices. It’s along these surfaces that critical protein-to-protein connections form—connections that researchers are now learning how to interrupt.

Several peptides derived from these TIR regions can disrupt those connections. By blocking the interfaces where TIR domains link up, these peptides prevent the formation of inflammatory signalosomes. In preclinical models, they've shown strong anti-inflammatory action.

To push the discovery process further, scientists built a massive “TIR surfacesome” library. It includes over 190,000 peptides modeled from TIR domains in various organisms. This tool lets researchers test huge numbers of peptide variations with precision and speed.

Using this library, researchers found peptides that latch onto key adapter proteins like MyD88TIR and MALTIR. These peptides slowed down TLR signaling in immune cells known as macrophages. The result was a notable drop in inflammation, with promising results in early models of sepsis and age-related macular degeneration.

TLR-Targeting Peptides Show Promise for AMD Treatment

In people over 65, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss. Most patients have the dry form, which can slowly worsen and, in some cases, progress into the more dangerous wet form. Existing therapies—many of which involve repeated injections—carry risks and show limited benefit. That’s where TLR-targeting peptides may offer new hope.

Published in the journal, Advanced Science, researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), led by Dr. Moon-Hyeong Seo, sought to overcome these limitations by targeting TLR pathways implicated in AMD pathogenesis.

By leveraging their extensive peptide library, they identified candidates capable of modulating TLR signaling. These peptides were formulated into eye drops, a preferred method of drug delivery in ophthalmology, offering a less invasive alternative to injections.

Schematic of the overall experiments. Fragmented peptide sequences exposed on the surface of the TIR domain family (PF01582) were collected to construct the TIR surfacesome (T-Surf) library. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

When tested in mouse models of dry AMD, the peptide-based eye drops demonstrated remarkable efficacy. Retinal cells were protected, and degeneration was significantly reduced.

These results were comparable to those seen in normal, healthy mice. The success of this approach highlights the potential of peptide therapeutics to revolutionize AMD treatment by improving convenience, safety, and patient adherence.

Eye Drops as a Game-Changer in Peptide Drug Delivery

“The development of these eye drops marks a significant step forward in AMD treatment,” said Dr. Seo. “Our research aims to develop global drugs for aging-related diseases, including ophthalmic conditions. Collaboration with pharmaceutical companies will be key to advancing these therapies to clinical trials.”

The ability to screen large peptide libraries efficiently has been transformative for drug discovery. Traditional methods relied on low-throughput approaches, which limited the exploration of the vast, unsequenced diversity of TIR domains.

Design, construction, and selection of the T-Surf peptide library. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

Advances in DNA synthesis and sequencing now allow researchers to analyze thousands of user-defined sequences simultaneously. This enables systematic identification of peptide binders that can regulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and modulate disease pathways.

For TLR research, the TIR surfacesome library represents a milestone. This platform has not only uncovered new therapeutic peptides but also provided insights into cross-species TIR interactions, an area previously overlooked in molecular evolution and infectious disease studies.

From Library to Lab: Breakthroughs in Peptide Screening

The discovery of motifs that mediate PPIs paves the way for developing innovative treatments for inflammatory diseases.

In mouse models, peptides derived from this screening process inhibited TLR signaling and showed anti-inflammatory effects. In conditions like lipopolysaccharide-induced sepsis, these peptides reduced inflammatory damage and improved survival rates. Their application extends beyond AMD, offering hope for treating a range of diseases driven by immune dysregulation.

Suppression of TLR signaling by the selected peptides. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

The therapeutic potential of TLR-targeting peptides is vast. Beyond inflammation and AMD, these peptides may address conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune disorders, and chronic infections. The development of non-invasive delivery methods, like eye drops, further expands their applicability.

However, challenges remain. The low sequence similarity among TIR-targeting peptides complicates the prediction and design of new candidates. High-throughput approaches, combined with advanced computational tools, are essential to overcome these hurdles. The integration of cross-species analysis and molecular evolution studies could also reveal novel therapeutic targets.

Future Outlook: Peptides as a Frontier in Immune-Modulating Therapies

Dr. Seo’s team continues to push the boundaries of peptide drug development. “Our mission-driven research aims to create accessible and effective treatments for aging-related diseases,” he stated.

With ongoing collaboration between academic institutions and industry, these innovations could soon transition from the laboratory to the clinic, offering new hope for patients worldwide.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.