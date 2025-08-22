Nanotechnology drives new breakthrough in artificial photosynthesis

Harnessing sunlight to power the future has taken a major step forward thanks to new research on nanosized oxyhalide photocatalysts. A team of Japanese scientists has demonstrated that shrinking and reshaping particles of a compound known as Pb2Ti2O5.4F1.2, or PTOF, can lead to record-breaking efficiency in producing hydrogen from water and converting carbon dioxide into useful fuel. Their work opens the door to cleaner energy production and highlights how much particle size and structure matter in solar-driven chemistry.

Why photocatalysts matter for clean energy

Clean energy is not only about generating electricity. It is also about producing storable fuels that can power industry, transportation, and everyday life. Photocatalysts are at the heart of this challenge. These special materials absorb visible light and trigger chemical reactions by creating charge carriers—electrons and holes—that can split water into hydrogen or convert carbon dioxide into liquid fuels. Hydrogen is an important green fuel, and formic acid, made from CO2, can act as both a liquid fuel and a hydrogen carrier.

Among the many materials studied for this purpose, lead-based oxyhalides such as PTOF have stood out. They have the ability to absorb visible light efficiently and survive harsh chemical conditions, making them reliable candidates for long-term use. Until now, however, their actual performance in fuel production had been far below expectations.

Researchers used a low-temperature microwave-assisted hydrothermal method with water-soluble titanium complexes to synthesize nanosized, porous PTOF particles, achieving quantum yields of 15.4% for hydrogen production and 10.4% for formic acid generation under visible light. (CREDIT: Institute of Science Tokyo)

The nanosized oxyhalide photocatalyst breakthrough

A team led by Professor Kazuhiko Maeda at the Department of Chemistry, School of Science, Institute of Science Tokyo, working with Professor Osamu Ishitani of Hiroshima University, has found a way to unlock the hidden potential of PTOF. By using water-soluble titanium complexes in a microwave-assisted hydrothermal process, they were able to create PTOF particles at the nanoscale. These particles were not only much smaller but also porous, with far greater surface areas than traditional samples.

Compared to the larger, bulky particles produced using titanium chloride, the nanosized PTOF particles measured just 50 to 100 nanometers. This downsizing boosted performance dramatically. PTOF derived from citric acid precursors achieved hydrogen production rates up to sixty times higher than before, reaching an apparent quantum yield of 15.4 ± 1.0% at 420 nanometers—the highest ever reported for an oxyhalide photocatalyst.

When tartaric acid precursors were used, the resulting even smaller particles, just 15 to 30 nanometers, showed exceptional performance in reducing carbon dioxide to formic acid. Combined with a binuclear ruthenium catalyst, these particles reached a record-high quantum yield of 10.4 ± 1.8% at 420 nanometers. These values far surpass earlier attempts and set new global benchmarks for this class of materials.

“The synthesis method established in this study enables world-leading photocatalytic performance for H2 production and the conversion of CO2 into formic acid among oxyhalide photocatalysts, using an environmentally friendly process,” explained Maeda.

How nanosized structures enhance efficiency

The reason for this leap in performance lies in the physics of charge carriers moving inside the particles. When light strikes a photocatalyst, it excites electrons and creates holes. These charge carriers must reach the particle’s surface to participate in chemical reactions. In large particles, carriers often recombine before reaching the surface, wasting valuable energy. By making particles smaller, researchers shortened carrier travel distance, reducing recombination and boosting efficiency.

There is, however, a trade-off. Shrinking particles too much can introduce structural defects, which sometimes reduce performance. This study is remarkable because the researchers balanced size reduction with stability, achieving the best of both outcomes.

X-ray diffraction patterns for chl-PTOF, la-PTOF, cit-PTOF, tart-PTOF, and PTOF. (CREDIT: Institute of Science Tokyo)

Eco-friendly synthesis for scalable solar fuels

The method used to produce these nanosized oxyhalides is simple and sustainable. The team combined lead nitrate, potassium fluoride, and titanium complexes, then applied microwave heating at 473 Kelvin, about 200°C. This process, microwave-assisted hydrothermal synthesis, requires lower temperatures than conventional methods and avoids the use of harsh chemicals.

The result was nanosized PTOF with porous, sponge-like structures and surface areas near 40 square meters per gram. In comparison, traditional samples showed surface areas of only 2.5 square meters per gram. Porous structures expose more active sites for reactions, further increasing efficiency.

The eco-friendly nature of this process makes it especially attractive for scaling up. If adapted for industrial use, it could enable affordable photocatalyst production to power solar-driven fuel plants.

Results for photocatalytic reactions of RuRu’ (2.7 μmol g–1)-adsorbed PTOF samples in MeCN–TEOA mixed solution (4:1 v/v) under visible light (λ = 435 nm). (CREDIT: Institute of Science Tokyo)

Nanosized oxyhalide photocatalyst potential for artificial photosynthesis

This research highlights the promise of artificial photosynthesis, which mimics how plants use sunlight to create chemical energy. By designing catalysts that drive similar reactions under controlled conditions, scientists aim to produce sustainable fuels on a large scale.

“This study underscores the importance of controlling the morphology of oxyhalides to unlock their full potential as photocatalysts for artificial photosynthesis. These findings are expected to significantly contribute to the development of innovative materials that help address global energy challenges,” concluded Maeda.

The record-setting efficiency of nanosized oxyhalide photocatalysts shows what is scientifically possible and offers a blueprint for renewable energy solutions. The ability to generate hydrogen cleanly and convert carbon dioxide into useful fuels could transform how the world approaches climate and energy.

Research findings are available online in the journal ACS Catalysis.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.