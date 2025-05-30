New black hole triple discovery rewrites black hole formation and evolution theories

An artist’s illustration shows the black hole V404 Cygni (black dot) pulling matter from a nearby star (orange object at left), as a second, more distant star (white flash at top) circles the system from afar. (CREDIT: Jorge Lugo)

For decades, scientists have known black holes often come in pairs. These binary systems feature a black hole locked in a gravitational dance with a nearby object—usually a star, neutron star, or another black hole.

But a recent finding is rewriting that script. Researchers from MIT and Caltech have spotted something even more complex: a rare "black hole triple." Unlike the usual two-body setup, this system includes a central black hole with two orbiting stars.

One of those stars orbits close, circling the black hole every 6.5 days. The second is far more distant, tracing a massive orbital path that takes 70,000 years to complete.

This finding, published in Nature, is stirring up the field. It suggests black holes might not always form the way scientists thought they did.

Ordinarily, black holes come from the fiery death of a massive star. When the star goes supernova, it collapses inward, creating a black hole—but only after hurling away huge amounts of matter and energy.

That violent explosion should scatter anything orbiting nearby. Yet the distant star in this triple system remains tethered, raising serious questions about how the black hole formed.

Led by Kevin Burdge, a Pappalardo Fellow at MIT, the research team believes the black hole came into being through "direct collapse." In this quieter process, a star collapses under its own weight—no explosion, no flying debris, and nothing to eject distant companions.

“We think most black holes form from violent explosions of stars,” Burdge said. “But this discovery helps call that into question. This system is super exciting for black hole evolution, and it also raises questions of whether there are more triples out there.”

The new findings suggest that black holes can form through different processes than previously thought. If direct collapse is indeed responsible for this black hole’s formation, it opens up the possibility that other black holes might have formed the same way, with their origins hidden from the dramatic explosions astronomers typically observe.

This black hole triple system, V404 Cygni, located about 8,000 light-years away in the Milky Way galaxy, is already well-known to scientists.

Discovered in 1992, it was one of the first objects to be confirmed as a black hole. Since then, it has been extensively studied, appearing in over 1,300 scientific papers. But none of those studies noted the presence of the far-off companion star that Burdge and his team identified.

The breakthrough came while the team was using Aladin Lite, an online tool that allows astronomers to view images from telescopes across the globe.

Burdge was reviewing images of V404 Cygni when he noticed two distinct blobs of light. The first blob was already known to represent the black hole and its close companion star, which is so close that it’s shedding material onto the black hole. But the second blob had gone uninvestigated—until now.

Astrometric configuration of V404 Cygni. (CREDIT: Nature)

Burdge calculated that the distant star was about 3,500 astronomical units (AU) from the black hole. To put that into perspective, one AU is the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

This means the outer star is 3,500 times farther from the black hole than Earth is from the Sun, or roughly 100 times the distance between Pluto and the Sun. This incredible distance further supports the idea that the black hole could not have formed through a violent supernova.

To confirm that the two stars were gravitationally bound to the black hole, the team turned to Gaia, a satellite that has been tracking the movements of stars since 2014.

The researchers analyzed data from the last ten years and found that both stars moved in tandem with each other, providing strong evidence that they are part of the same system. The odds of this tandem motion occurring by chance are one in 10 million, according to Burdge.

“It’s almost certainly not a coincidence or accident,” Burdge says. “We’re seeing two stars that are following each other because they’re attached by this weak string of gravity. So this has to be a triple system.”

The next question was how this unusual system formed. Burdge and his colleagues ran simulations to explore possible scenarios. They modeled the formation of the black hole and its effects on the two stars under different conditions.

In the vast majority of simulations, the only scenario that explained the system’s current configuration was a direct collapse. This gentle process wouldn’t have disturbed the far-off star, allowing it to remain gravitationally bound to the black hole.

The discovery of this black hole triple is also shedding light on the system’s age. The outer star is currently transitioning into a red giant, a phase that occurs near the end of a star’s life.

Based on this observation, the researchers estimate that the system is about 4 billion years old. This is significant because it gives astronomers rare insight into the history of an old black hole.

“We’ve never been able to do this before for an old black hole,” Burdge says. “Now we know V404 Cygni is part of a triple, it could have formed from direct collapse, and it formed about 4 billion years ago, thanks to this discovery.”

MIST stellar isochrones, with the colour bar indicating the age of stars evolving according to these isochrones. The black star with error bars indicates the position of the tertiary, which overlaps with tracks in the range 1.2–1.3 solar masses at ages of around 3–5 Gyr. (CREDIT: Nature)

The research opens new doors for astronomers as they search for more black hole triples and reconsider how these mysterious objects form and evolve. It also raises intriguing questions about how many other black holes could have formed through direct collapse, potentially changing our understanding of stellar evolution.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.