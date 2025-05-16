New light-activated heart tissue revolutionizes heart repair

A team of scientists from Harvard Medical School and Duke University has created a new kind of tissue that can change heart activity using only light—no wires, no surgery, no harm. This groundbreaking method uses specially designed 3D-printed tissues and may offer new hope for repairing damaged hearts without the dangers of invasive procedures.

A new way to make heart tissue beat

Heart tissue relies on electrical signals to pump blood. But when the heart gets damaged, it can’t always send the right signals. Scientists have tried creating 3D-printed heart tissues using cells and soft materials to patch the damage. These bioprinted tissues can help, but they have a serious flaw. They can’t produce the electrical signals the heart needs to beat correctly.

Until now, scientists had to use wires and electrodes to stimulate these artificial tissues. That meant opening the body and placing devices that could damage the tissue they were trying to help. The process was risky, painful, and limited how long the devices could safely stay in the body. The research team solved this problem with a smart twist: light.

The printing process of DAVP can close the left atrial appendage within minutes. The thermal image shows the temperature rise during the printing. (CREDIT: Junjie Yao, Duke University; Shrike Yu Zhang, Harvard Medical School)

Printed tissues powered by tiny solar cells

The team created a 3D-printed tissue scaffold from a gel-like material called gelatin methacryloyl. They added mini solar cells—smaller than a grain of rice—inside this soft framework. Then they seeded the material with heart cells, called cardiomyocytes.

The result is a new kind of living tissue that scientists can control using only light. This light-sensitive active scaffold changes how the heart cells beat when light pulses hit it. There are no wires, no implants, and no damage to the tissue.

Tests showed that when exposed to light, the heart cells beat over 40% faster. Even better, they remained healthy, with more than 96% of cells staying alive during light exposure. The light didn't disturb the electrical patterns in the tissue either. This is a major win because any damage or strange rhythms in the heartbeat could make things worse, not better.

Tested on animals with promising results

After seeing how well this method worked in the lab, the researchers tested it on living rats. They implanted the printed, light-sensitive tissue and shone light on it from outside. The tissue successfully sped up the rats’ heart rates, showing it could work in real-life settings, not just in test tubes.

“We showed for the first time that with this optoelectronically active ink, we can print scaffolds that allow remote control of engineered heart tissues,” said Dr. Y. Shrike Zhang, one of the lead researchers. “This approach paves the way for non-invasive light stimulation, tissue regeneration, and host integration capabilities in cardiac therapy and beyond.”

In simpler terms, the team may have found a new way to heal and control heart tissue that doesn’t involve surgery, wires, or damaging procedures.

Optoelectronically active bioink composition and printing. (CREDIT: Shrike Yu Zhang, et al.)

A safer, smarter way to treat hearts

This new method is a big deal for heart medicine. The heart is one of the most important and delicate organs in the body. When it fails, treatment options can be risky or limited. Wires and electrodes can only stay inside the body for so long. They may need surgery to install or remove. They can also irritate tissue, cause infection, or trigger unwanted immune responses.

But light is gentle. It doesn’t cause damage. It doesn’t touch the cells directly. And now, thanks to this light-sensitive tissue, it can do something powerful—make heart cells beat on command.

Most importantly, this technique doesn’t require any genetic changes to the cells. That’s important because genetic edits, while promising, can come with unknown long-term risks. This approach avoids that entirely by using printed materials and the body’s own cells.

μ-Solar cell characteristics and direct stimulation of CMs. (CREDIT: Shrike Yu Zhang, et al.)

“We are shifting our efforts towards understanding how it might promote long-term tissue regeneration and integrating it seamlessly within the heart’s biology,” Zhang said.

This means future research will look at how these printed tissues can heal the heart over time, not just speed up the beat temporarily.

The future of heart healing

Though this research is still in early stages, it shows a major shift in how doctors might one day fix heart problems. Instead of reaching inside the chest with tools and wires, they may only need light—and a patch of smart, printed tissue.

This light-activated heart tissue represents a major step forward. It's wireless, damage-free, and fully controllable from outside the body. With more testing, this method could become a real option for patients who need safer and smarter heart treatments.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.