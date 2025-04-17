Paleontologists unearth massive apex predator 5x larger than T-Rex

A massive predator once roamed the Earth, towering over its rivals and casting a long shadow on the ancestors of T. rex. (CREDIT: Julius Csotonyi)

A massive predator once roamed the Earth, towering over its rivals and casting a long shadow on the ancestors of T. rex. This giant, now known as Ulughbegasaurus, ruled the prehistoric world around 90 million years ago, long before the rise of its more famous cousin.

The fossil record has now offered up this long-lost apex hunter, rewriting what scientists thought they knew about dinosaur ecosystems. The find opens a rare window into a time when tyrannosaurs were not yet the kings of the food chain.

It all began in the 1980s when a Russian paleontologist uncovered a fossilized jawbone in Central Asia—today’s Uzbekistan. That fossil, though promising, sat largely ignored in Moscow’s Vernadsky State Geological Museum for years.

Everything changed in 2019 when Dr. Kohei Tanaka noticed something unusual about the bone. His instincts proved right. The jaw’s size and shape suggested a meat-eater unlike any previously described from that region or period.

A reconstruction shows the upper jaw of the Ulughbegsaurus. (CREDIT: Dinosaur Valley Studios)

3D Modeling of the Upper Jaw

Tanaka teamed up with Darla Zelenitsky, a paleontologist from the University of Calgary. Using 3D modeling, they matched the jawbone to previously found fossil teeth. Their analysis confirmed the fossil belonged to a new species—Ulughbegasaurus—a predator unknown to science until then.

This creature was no lightweight. It stretched 24 to 26 feet from nose to tail and weighed more than 2,200 pounds. In contrast, early tyrannosaurs of the same era were small, measuring only about 10 feet long and weighing under 440 pounds.

Zelenitsky compared their size difference to a grizzly bear standing beside a coyote. “They likely kept the tyrannosaurus down,” she said. "Ulughbegasaurus was the dominant apex predator of its time."

The sheer size of Ulughbegasaurus gave it a commanding presence, but its formidable blade-like teeth also set it apart. These teeth enabled slashing bites, a sharp contrast to the bone-crushing jaws of the later T. rex.

According to Zelenitsky, Ulughbegasaurus would have held a significant advantage over its smaller tyrannosaur relatives, not only in hunting prey but also in securing dominance in the food chain.

The disappearance of Ulughbegasaurus approximately 89 million years ago marked a pivotal moment in dinosaur evolution. Its extinction likely allowed tyrannosaurs to grow larger and ascend to the role of apex predators.

Over millions of years, these smaller tyrannosaurs evolved into the giant species we now recognize, including the T. rex, which could reach up to 40 feet in length and weigh over 15,000 pounds.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum – Study authors, from left: Darla Zelenitsky, Jared Voris, Caleb Brown and François Therrien. (CREDIT: Royal Tyrrell Museum)

"The extinction of Ulughbegasaurus may have been driven by changes in prey or environmental conditions," Zelenitsky suggested. The disappearance of large herbivores or shifts in vegetation could have disrupted the predator's food supply. Despite its dominance, the prehistoric landscape eventually reshaped itself in favor of other species.

This discovery fills a critical gap in our understanding of dinosaur ecosystems during the Late Cretaceous period. For years, paleontologists had puzzled over the absence of a large predator in the fossil record from that era.

Zelenitsky emphasized the significance of finally identifying Ulughbegasaurus, stating, "The apex predator was missing from the species, and now here it is. It’s surprising it took this long to identify such a large predator."

Ulughbegasaurus represents not just a remarkable find but also a reminder of the dynamic and competitive nature of evolution. While it dominated its time, its extinction paved the way for the rise of one of history's most famous predators.

The fossil fragments of the newly discovered Ulughbegsaurus were found in Uzbekistan. (CREDIT: Tanaka et al. 2021)

Other predatory dinosaurs that were larger than T. Rex

Several predator dinosaurs were larger than Tyrannosaurus rex. Here's a breakdown of some of the notable examples, their timeframes, diets, and relative sizes:

Spinosaurus

Time Period: Lived approximately 112–93 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous period. This is earlier than T. rex, which lived about 68–66 million years ago during the late Cretaceous.

Lived approximately 112–93 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous period. This is earlier than T. rex, which lived about 68–66 million years ago during the late Cretaceous. Diet: Primarily piscivorous (fish-eating) but also likely an opportunistic predator/scavenger. Fossil evidence suggests it hunted large fish and possibly other animals near water.

Primarily piscivorous (fish-eating) but also likely an opportunistic predator/scavenger. Fossil evidence suggests it hunted large fish and possibly other animals near water. Relative Size: Estimated length: 50–59 feet (15–18 meters), compared to T. rex’s 40–42 feet (12–13 meters). Weight: Around 7–10 tons, similar to or slightly heavier than T. rex. Unique feature: Its long crocodilian snout and sail-like structure on its back made it a striking predator, distinct from the bulkier T. rex.



Researchers have identified Ulughbegasaurus, a massive dinosaur that dominated prehistoric ecosystems before T. rex. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Giganotosaurus

Time Period: Lived around 98–97 million years ago during the late Cretaceous, also earlier than T. rex.

Lived around 98–97 million years ago during the late Cretaceous, also earlier than T. rex. Diet: Likely preyed on large sauropods, including Argentinosaurus. Its teeth were adapted for slicing through meat, and it may have hunted in packs.

Likely preyed on large sauropods, including Argentinosaurus. Its teeth were adapted for slicing through meat, and it may have hunted in packs. Relative Size: Estimated length: 40–46 feet (12–14 meters). Weight: 8–10 tons, comparable to T. rex but with a more elongated body and smaller arms. Distinction: It had a longer but less robust skull than T. rex, making it a specialized predator.



Giganotosaurus lived around 98–97 million years ago during the late Cretaceous. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Carcharodontosaurus

Time Period: Lived approximately 100–93 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous, predating T. rex.

Lived approximately 100–93 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous, predating T. rex. Diet: Likely preyed on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Paralititan and Ouranosaurus.

Likely preyed on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Paralititan and Ouranosaurus. Relative Size: Estimated length: 39–45 feet (12–14 meters). Weight: 6–9 tons. Distinction: It had serrated teeth resembling those of sharks (hence its name, "shark-toothed lizard") and a slender body.



Carcharodontosaurus lived approximately 100–93 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mapusaurus

Time Period: Lived approximately 97–93 million years ago during the late Cretaceous, around the same time as Giganotosaurus and before T. rex.

Lived approximately 97–93 million years ago during the late Cretaceous, around the same time as Giganotosaurus and before T. rex. Diet: Likely specialized in hunting giant sauropods in South America. Evidence suggests it may have lived and hunted in groups.

Likely specialized in hunting giant sauropods in South America. Evidence suggests it may have lived and hunted in groups. Relative Size: Estimated length: 40–44 feet (12–13.5 meters). Weight: Around 6–8 tons. Distinction: Similar in size to Giganotosaurus but slightly lighter.



Mapusaurus lived approximately 97–93 million years ago during the late Cretaceous, around the same time as Giganotosaurus and before T. rex. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

These larger predators were generally less robust than T. rex, whose powerful bite and muscular build made it a formidable predator despite its smaller size. Many of these larger theropods also lived earlier, meaning they likely never encountered T. rex in the wild.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.