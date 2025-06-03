People with dementia can work—and AI can help

Digital tools and inclusive work design can help people with dementia stay employed and thrive at work. (CREDIT: Pexels)

As workplaces continue to change with technology, many still believe that older people, especially those with dementia, can’t keep up. This stereotype is not only false—it’s harmful. It overlooks the strengths these individuals can still offer and the tools that can support them. Today’s digital world doesn’t have to leave anyone behind. In fact, it can open doors for people with dementia to keep working and contributing in meaningful ways.

Breaking Down the Stereotypes

The belief that older people don’t understand technology is outdated. It’s even more misleading when applied to workers with dementia. Many people now in their 60s have spent decades using computers, the internet, and smartphones. They’re far from digitally illiterate. A diagnosis of dementia doesn’t suddenly erase a lifetime of experience. Yet many employers treat it that way.

“There is widespread prejudice that those with dementia cannot cope with, or benefit from, digital technology,” says Dr. James Fletcher of the University of Bath. “But it’s worth putting some perspective on this—an experienced 60-year-old employee with early stage dementia will have grown up through the digital, internet and social media revolutions.”

Nearly 370,000 people are diagnosed with young onset dementia each year, yet inclusive digital tools can keep them active in the workplace. (CREDIT: Pixabay)

Despite their skills and experience, people with dementia often face pressure to leave their jobs. Many feel they must hide their condition. Others leave because workplaces lack the tools or understanding to support them. But Fletcher and his colleague Dr. Olivia Brown believe this doesn’t have to be the case.

Rethinking Work Environments

Fletcher and Brown’s recent study offers a new way forward. They argue that dementia isn’t always disabling. What matters most is how the workplace responds. When work environments are poorly designed, cognitive impairments become harder to manage. When they’re supportive, people can continue to thrive.

Small changes can make a big difference. Adjusting font sizes, using clear colors, improving lighting, and offering calendars or reminders all help. Voice controls and smart assistants can handle tasks like scheduling or note-taking. Even something as simple as a swipe card can be easier to manage than a numeric key code.

“Quite simple adjustments to the working environment…could make a big difference for somebody diagnosed with dementia,” says Fletcher. “We need to approach this in the way we already respond to people with diverse needs.”

He explains that the symptoms of dementia don’t stay the same. “There is a misplaced tendency to see a dementia diagnosis in black and white terms,” adds Brown. “The reality is, the effects can vary day-to-day and hour-to-hour depending on environment and relationships.”

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

The rise of artificial intelligence offers even more support. Tools like large language models and voice-command software can help users find the right words, organize ideas, and structure information clearly. These are some of the tasks people with dementia may struggle with, and AI can help fill the gap.

“AI is superb at solving many of the problems faced by those with dementia,” Fletcher notes. It can help users write emails, manage calendars, and complete other digital tasks that are part of daily work life.

With 9% of dementia cases affecting those under 65, rethinking dementia in the workplace is more urgent than ever. (CREDIT: iStock)

Hybrid working is another powerful option. Being able to work from home gives employees flexibility. It also lets them set up their own environment in ways that help them focus and reduce stress.

With these tools and approaches, workplaces can become more inclusive. Employers won’t just help people with dementia—they’ll also benefit from retaining skilled, experienced workers.

More Than an Ageing Issue

One of the biggest misunderstandings about dementia is that it only affects older adults. This isn’t true. Around 9% of the world’s 35.6 million people living with dementia are under 65. That’s roughly 370,000 new cases of young onset dementia each year. Some people are diagnosed in their 40s or 50s—well before retirement age.

Still, most policies and research ignore this group. The focus stays on older populations, leaving younger workers with dementia out of the picture. That has real consequences. Without support, many leave the workforce too early.

“The reality is, this is not dealt with in any meaningful way right now—there are very rarely strategies in place,” says Fletcher. He hopes the UK government’s recent plans to encourage more disabled people into work will address this. If so, their research could help shape future policies.

“There are many who could stay in the workforce and don’t,” Fletcher says. “And this is not just an issue for older people—growing numbers of younger people are being diagnosed.”

Putting Workers at the Center

The research draws from disability studies and dementia studies alike. It calls for a “coproductive” approach, which means involving people with dementia in shaping the tools and policies that affect them. This method centers their voice and experience, helping build workplaces that work for everyone.

This also pushes back against “digital ageism”—the idea that older adults can’t handle modern tools. When companies leave older workers out of the conversation, they risk making tech that doesn’t work for them. Digital tools can and should be designed with all users in mind. When that happens, they help bridge gaps instead of widening them.

Conceptual map of a digital future for working lives with dementia. (CREDIT: Olivia Brown, et al.)

Fletcher and Brown say this shift isn’t just possible—it’s necessary. Employers need to stop treating dementia as an automatic end to someone’s career. With smart technology and thoughtful design, people with dementia can stay productive and feel valued.

A Better Future Through Inclusion

The future of work shouldn’t leave people behind. As populations age and technology moves forward, the two can grow together. Dementia doesn’t have to mean unemployment. With the right tools, workplaces can become more inclusive and flexible.

To get there, we need more research that includes people with dementia at every step. Their insights will help design better environments, better technology, and better lives. Employers who make this shift won’t just support their workers. They’ll gain loyalty, experience, and perspective. When workplaces adapt, everyone wins.

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology.

