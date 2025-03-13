Red wine vs. white wine: Which one carries a higher cancer risk?

Alcohol consumption has long been associated with an increased risk of cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is strong evidence linking it to several types of cancer.

In 2020 alone, alcohol consumption was attributed to approximately 741,300 cancer cases worldwide, making up 4.1% of all diagnosed cases. Ethanol, the primary component in alcoholic beverages, metabolizes into acetaldehyde—a highly reactive compound known to cause DNA damage, leading to mutations that contribute to cancer development.

Despite this established risk, wine consumption has remained popular, particularly red wine, which many believe offers health benefits. Some assume that red wine’s high levels of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and resveratrol, provide protective effects against certain diseases, including cancer.

But does the type of wine consumed make a difference in cancer risk? Researchers have sought to answer this question, and their findings challenge common perceptions.

Wine consumption has remained popular, particularly red wine, which many believe offers health benefits. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Investigating Red vs. White Wine and Cancer Risk

A team of researchers from the Brown University School of Public Health recently conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis to compare the cancer risks associated with red and white wine.

Led by epidemiologist Eunyoung Cho, the study examined data from 42 observational studies, encompassing nearly 96,000 participants. The goal was to determine whether red wine offers protective benefits against cancer compared to white wine and whether one type of wine poses a greater health risk.

“Our analysis included as many published epidemiological studies as possible that separately explored the relationship between red and white wine consumption and cancer risk,” said Cho. “The results revealed no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine overall. However, we did observe a distinction when it came to skin cancer risk. Specifically, the consumption of white wine, but not red wine, was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.”

While both types of wine contain ethanol, which converts into acetaldehyde, the presence of other compounds in red and white wine may contribute differently to cancer risk. Red wine has higher levels of polyphenols such as resveratrol, which has been studied for its potential anti-cancer properties.

However, the study’s findings did not confirm any protective effect of red wine consumption. Instead, the research pointed to a specific risk linked to white wine.

White Wine and Increased Skin Cancer Risk

Among the key findings, the study reported a 22% increased risk of skin cancer associated with white wine consumption compared to red wine. The reason for this association remains uncertain. Some researchers speculate that lifestyle factors may play a role.

Funnel plot of meta-analysis on wine intake (highest vs. lowest) and risk of all cancer after conducting trim-and-fill analysis. (CREDIT: MDPI)

People who consume more white wine might also engage in behaviors that elevate skin cancer risk, such as frequent sun exposure or indoor tanning. However, these factors alone do not fully explain the link.

The researchers emphasized that ethanol exposure remains the primary concern. When ethanol is metabolized, acetaldehyde interacts with DNA and proteins, causing cellular damage.

Some studies suggest that white wine may contain higher levels of acetaldehyde compared to red wine, possibly due to differences in fermentation and aging processes. This could contribute to the observed increased risk of skin cancer among white wine drinkers.

Gender Differences and Wine-Related Cancer Risk

The study also found a stronger association between white wine intake and overall cancer risk in women. This suggests that biological differences in alcohol metabolism or hormonal factors could influence cancer susceptibility in female drinkers.

Forest plot of meta-analysis using random effects model for white wine consumption associated with skin cancer risk (comparing highest vs. lowest intake). (CREDIT: MDPI)

Previous research has linked alcohol consumption to an increased risk of breast cancer due to its effects on estrogen levels. The findings raise new questions about whether white wine poses unique risks for women compared to other alcoholic beverages.

While the study did not find conclusive evidence that red wine reduces cancer risk, it challenges the widespread belief that red wine is inherently healthier than white wine. The research underscores the need for further investigation into how different types of alcoholic beverages influence cancer development, particularly regarding their impact on various demographic groups.

Rethinking Wine’s Role in Public Health

The findings of this study contribute to an ongoing debate about alcohol consumption and health. While moderate wine consumption is often associated with heart health benefits, particularly in Mediterranean diets, the potential cancer risks should not be overlooked. The results suggest that all alcoholic beverages, regardless of type, contribute to cancer risk due to their ethanol content and subsequent metabolic byproducts.

Eunyoung Cho, associate professor of epidemiology and of dermatology. (Credit: Brown University)

Current public health recommendations already advise limiting alcohol intake to reduce cancer risk. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) both emphasize that there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption.

This new research adds to the growing body of evidence that supports these guidelines. It also highlights the importance of educating consumers about the potential risks associated with wine consumption, especially regarding white wine and its link to skin cancer.

As scientists continue to investigate the effects of different alcoholic beverages on human health, individuals may need to rethink their assumptions about wine. The perception that red wine offers health benefits may not be entirely accurate, and the potential risks associated with white wine should be further explored.

Until more definitive conclusions are reached, moderation remains key, and those concerned about their cancer risk should consider reducing their alcohol intake.

