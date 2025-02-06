Regular dental flossing can reduce risk of stroke and heart disease

New research suggests that flossing at least once a week may lower stroke risk and reduce heart irregularities. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Flossing your teeth at least once a week may do more than protect against cavities. A new study suggests it could lower the risk of stroke and irregular heartbeats.

Researchers found that regular flossing is linked to a reduced chance of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain.

The Connection Between Oral Health and Stroke

Poor oral health affects billions worldwide. A 2022 global health report, published by the WHO, identified untreated tooth decay and gum disease as the most widespread health conditions. While brushing and dentist visits are widely recommended, researchers aimed to determine whether flossing provided additional benefits for stroke prevention.

The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which began in 1987, examined more than 6,000 adults’ flossing habits and cardiovascular health over 25 years. Researchers assessed their history of high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol levels, smoking, body mass index, education, and dental hygiene practices. Participants were also monitored for stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heartbeat that increases stroke risk.

Flossing your teeth at least once a week may do more than protect against cavities. (CREDIT: WHO / Malin Bring)

By the end of the study, 434 strokes had been recorded. Among them, 147 resulted from large artery clots, 97 were caused by heart-driven clots, and 95 stemmed from hardening of smaller arteries. Additionally, 1,291 participants developed AFib.

The results revealed a clear trend: flossing was associated with a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke, which occurs when a clot forms in the heart and travels to the brain. It also correlated with a 12% lower risk of AFib.

How Flossing May Reduce Stroke Risk

The exact reason flossing helps prevent stroke is still being explored, but researchers believe it may reduce inflammation and infection in the mouth. Bacteria from gum disease can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation that contributes to artery hardening and clot formation.

"Oral health behaviors are linked to inflammation and artery hardening," said study lead author Souvik Sen, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. "Flossing may reduce stroke risk by lowering oral infections and inflammation and encouraging other healthy habits."

Inflammation plays a major role in cardiovascular diseases. Studies have shown that people with severe gum disease are at higher risk for heart disease and stroke. When gums become inflamed due to plaque buildup, bacteria can enter the bloodstream, increasing the likelihood of clot formation.

AFib, a condition affecting millions of people in the U.S., was another surprising finding in the study. By 2030, more than 12 million Americans are expected to have AFib, according to the American Heart Association. While AFib itself is not directly caused by poor oral health, chronic inflammation from gum disease may contribute to the development of irregular heart rhythms.

Affordable Prevention with Big Benefits

Flossing is a simple, inexpensive habit that could have major health benefits. Unlike dentist visits or medical treatments, flossing is accessible to almost everyone.

Estimated case numbers and prevalence of the major oral diseases combined per WB country income

group (excluding lip/oral cavity cancer). (CREDIT: WHO 2022 Report)

"Many people have expressed that dental care is costly," Sen said. "Flossing is a healthy habit that is easy to adopt, affordable, and accessible everywhere."

Despite its benefits, many people neglect flossing. A 2021 survey by the American Dental Association found that only 41% of U.S. adults floss daily, while 20% never floss. Given its potential role in reducing serious health risks, increasing awareness of flossing's cardiovascular benefits could be an important public health measure.

The Growing Burden of Oral Health Diseases

Globally, untreated oral diseases affect nearly half of the population. Over the past 30 years, the number of cases has grown by one billion, highlighting the lack of access to preventive dental care. Poor oral health affects self-esteem, quality of life, and the ability to work. The economic impact is substantial, with global spending on dental care reaching nearly $390 billion annually.

Despite these challenges, oral diseases are largely preventable. Public health strategies that encourage better oral hygiene, including flossing, could help reduce both dental problems and cardiovascular risks.

Comparison of estimated global case numbers for selected NCDs. (CREDIT: WHO 2022 Report)

"This study offers more insights into the specific dental health behaviors that may be linked to stroke risks and potential risk reduction," said Daniel T. Lackland, Dr.P.H., a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, who was not involved in the study. "With further research, dental health practices could possibly be incorporated into the 'Life’s Essential 8' risk factors." These risk factors include diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood lipids.

While the study relied on self-reported data and did not track changes in flossing habits over time, its findings add to the growing body of research on the connection between oral health and cardiovascular disease. Future research may further explore how oral hygiene habits influence long-term heart and brain health.

Flossing may seem like a small daily habit, but its impact on overall health could be significant. With its affordability and accessibility, it offers an easy way to reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease while improving dental health.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.