Researchers discover significant link between sugar consumption and aging

Researchers at UC San Francisco discovered a link between diets rich in vitamins and minerals, especially those with minimal added sugar, and a younger biological age at the cellular level. They studied three different measures of healthy eating and their effects on an “epigenetic clock” – a biochemical test that estimates both health and lifespan.

The results revealed that better diets corresponded with younger-looking cells. However, even healthy diets were impacted by added sugar, as each gram consumed was associated with an increase in epigenetic age.

“The diets we examined align with existing recommendations for preventing disease and promoting health, and they highlight the potency of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients in particular,” said Dorothy Chiu, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health and the study's first author. “From a lifestyle medicine standpoint, it is empowering to see how heeding these recommendations may promote a younger cellular age relative to chronological age.”

This study is among the first to show a link between added sugar and epigenetic aging, particularly in a diverse group of midlife women, including both Black and white participants. Most previous studies have focused on older white individuals.

Characteristics of 624 Participants Within the Overall Follow-Up Sample, Analytic vs Nonanalytic Sample (CREDIT: Jama Network)

The findings enhance our understanding of sugar's harmful effects on health, noted co-senior author Elissa Epel, PhD, a UCSF professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

“We knew that high levels of added sugars are linked to worsened metabolic health and early disease, possibly more than any other dietary factor,” Epel said. “Now we know that accelerated epigenetic aging is underlying this relationship, and this is likely one of many ways that excessive sugar intake limits healthy longevity.”

Participants reported consuming an average of 61.5 grams of added sugar daily, with a range from 2.7 to 316 grams. For context, a bar of milk chocolate contains about 25 grams of added sugar, while a 12-ounce can of cola has about 39 grams. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends that adults consume no more than 50 grams of added sugar per day.

In this cross-sectional study, researchers analyzed food records from 342 Black and white women, averaging 39 years old, from Northern California. They compared their diets with epigenetic clock measures derived from saliva samples.

The women’s diets were scored based on their adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods and a diet linked to lower risk for chronic disease.

Additionally, researchers created the “Epigenetic Nutrient Index (ENI),” based on nutrients linked to antioxidative or anti-inflammatory processes and DNA maintenance and repair. These nutrients included Vitamins A, C, B12, and E, folate, selenium, magnesium, dietary fiber, and isoflavones.

Scoring Rubric for the ENI as Based on the Dietary Reference Intakes (CREDIT: Jama Network)

Adherence to any of these diets was significantly associated with lower epigenetic age, with the Mediterranean diet showing the strongest association. Even when considering healthy diets, foods with added sugar were still linked to accelerated biological aging.

“Given that epigenetic patterns appear to be reversible, it may be that eliminating 10 grams of added sugar per day is akin to turning back the biological clock by 2.4 months, if sustained over time,” said co-senior author Barbara Laraia, PhD, RD, a UC Berkeley professor in the Food, Nutrition and Population Health program. “Focusing on foods that are high in key nutrients and low in added sugars may be a new way to help motivate people to eat well for longevity.”

These findings emphasize the importance of reducing added sugar intake and following a nutrient-rich diet to promote healthier aging at the cellular level. By making mindful dietary choices, you can potentially improve your health and longevity.

How Much Sugar is Too Much?

The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar per day, and men should limit themselves to 9 teaspoons (38 grams). Unfortunately, many people consume far more than this, often without realizing it.

Short-Term Effects of Excessive Sugar Intake

Energy Spikes and Crashes: When you consume sugary foods or drinks, your blood sugar levels spike quickly. This can give you a temporary boost of energy. However, this is often followed by a rapid drop in blood sugar, leading to feelings of fatigue and irritability. Dental Problems: Sugar is a major cause of tooth decay. Bacteria in your mouth feed on sugar and produce acid that can erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities.

Long-Term Health Risks

Weight Gain and Obesity: Consuming high amounts of sugar can lead to weight gain. Sugary foods and drinks are high in calories but low in nutritional value, which can contribute to obesity. Obesity is a significant risk factor for many health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes: A diet high in sugary foods and drinks can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, where your body's cells become less responsive to insulin, causing higher blood sugar levels. Heart Disease: High sugar intake is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Diets rich in sugar can raise blood pressure, increase inflammation, and lead to higher levels of triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood), all of which are risk factors for heart disease. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): Consuming too much sugar, especially fructose, can lead to fat buildup in the liver, resulting in NAFLD. This condition can progress to liver damage if left unchecked. Mental Health Issues: Some studies suggest that high sugar consumption may be linked to an increased risk of depression and anxiety. The exact relationship is still being studied, but it's believed that sugar can affect mood and stress levels.

How to Reduce Sugar Intake

Read Labels: Pay attention to food labels and ingredient lists. Look for hidden sugars, which can be listed under various names such as high fructose corn syrup, sucrose, and dextrose. Choose Whole Foods: Opt for whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods are naturally lower in sugar and provide essential nutrients. Limit Sugary Drinks: Beverages like soda, fruit juices, and sports drinks are often high in added sugars. Choose water, unsweetened tea, or sparkling water instead. Watch Out for Snacks: Many snacks, such as granola bars and flavored yogurt, can contain high amounts of added sugar. Choose healthier options like nuts, seeds, and fresh fruit. Cook at Home: Preparing meals at home allows you to control the ingredients and reduce the amount of added sugar in your diet.

Being mindful of your sugar intake can help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases, and improve your overall well-being. Making small changes, such as choosing whole foods and reading labels, can make a big difference in your health over time.

