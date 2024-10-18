Researchers discover the secret to doubling weight loss

Participants with more of these genes experienced significantly better results when combining regular running with their genetic advantage. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Recent research suggests that your ability to lose weight could be influenced by a set of 14 specific genes, often referred to as "skinny genes."

A study led by Dr. Henry Chung from the University of Essex uncovered a strong genetic connection to weight loss. Participants with more of these genes experienced significantly better results when combining regular running with their genetic advantage.

Over an eight-week period, participants who had more of these markers lost as much as 5 kg, while those without them saw an average weight loss of 2 kg. The research specifically highlighted the PARGC1A gene, which encodes the protein PGC-1-a, as being crucial to the most significant weight loss outcomes.

According to the study, 62% of the weight loss was attributed to genetic factors, while the remaining 37% was linked to exercise and lifestyle habits.

Waterfall plot of change in body mass (%). This is separated for each participant and highlighted the group they are in. Each participant number is presented outside of the bar as a data label. Where EG = Exercise group and CG = Control group. (CREDIT: Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport)

Dr. Chung emphasizes that while genetics play an important role, lifestyle and diet are still essential components for weight management. He cautioned that without the right lifestyle changes, these genetic advantages wouldn't amount to much.

"This study highlighted some important genes associated with taking inches off the jeans, but it’s important to remember that the genes will do nothing without exercise and lifestyle changes as they are all interlinked," Dr. Chung explained. "Without intervention, they won’t show their true potential, and then it doesn’t matter what genes you have!"

Beyond just weight loss, Dr. Chung advocates for regular physical activity for its broad range of health benefits, such as improved mental health and cardiovascular fitness. His advice? Keep exercising, even if the number on the scale doesn't immediately reflect the hard work.

The study, which followed 38 participants aged between 20 and 40, instructed them to maintain their usual diets and routines aside from the 30-minute runs they engaged in three times a week. They were monitored before and after the eight-week program to assess the genetic and lifestyle impacts on their weight.

This recent paper, published in the Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport, builds on Dr. Chung's previous work linking genetics to running performance. The findings raise hopes for the development of more personalized health interventions.

A depiction of the interaction between alleles and body mass over both intervention groups separately. (CREDIT: Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport)

Dr. Chung is optimistic that understanding an individual’s genetic profile could lead to better health outcomes. “If we can better understand someone’s specific genetic profile, hopefully, this will translate to better and more successful interventions for improving health outcomes,” he said.

Obesity and unhealthy weight gain have long been a burden on global health systems and the economy. Approximately 64% of UK adults are considered overweight or obese, a major risk factor for diseases like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and increased mortality.

Weight loss—particularly when it exceeds 5% of body weight—has consistently shown to improve metabolic health and reduce disease risks. As a result, clinical guidelines urge those in high-risk groups to actively pursue weight reduction strategies.

Physical activity (PA) has long been recognized as a crucial component in combating obesity, but significant barriers prevent many people from engaging in regular exercise. These include limited access to facilities and structured exercise programs. However, simple activities like running outdoors are accessible to most and require minimal resources.

A moderator analysis plot representing the effect of the interaction term (the intervention grouping multiplied by summed allele scores. (CREDIT: Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport)

Running, for example, is a highly effective way to burn calories and increase energy expenditure, which is key to weight loss. Exercise programs that meet minimum physical activity recommendations—150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly—can induce weight loss of about 2-3 kg over 8 weeks to a year.

Although exercise contributes to weight loss and lean body mass retention, individual responses to physical activity vary significantly. Some studies have reported that weight loss from exercise can range from a reduction of 14 kg to a gain of 2 kg, even among participants following the same exercise regime. This variability can often be traced back to differences in genetic profiles.

Genetics play a critical role in how individuals respond to exercise and weight loss interventions. Previous studies have shown that genes influence energy expenditure, appetite regulation, fat metabolism, and even how the body adapts to exercise.

Family studies of identical twins have demonstrated the impact of genetic factors on body mass index (BMI) in response to physical activity. One such gene, PPARGC1A, interacts with several transcription factors responsible for regulating energy expenditure and fat burning.

Despite the knowledge that genetics are important, research on the specific gene variants, known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), is still limited. These genetic variations can lead to different responses to the same exercise program. SNPs are the most common type of genetic variation, and they are often used to explain individual differences in body mass response to endurance training.

As this research continues, identifying these genetic variations may allow for more personalized approaches to weight loss and fitness. Although much work remains, understanding how genetics influence weight loss and fitness could eventually lead to targeted interventions that help people achieve better health outcomes.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.