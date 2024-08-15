Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet for weight loss, study shows

This reduction in AGEs was also linked to an average weight loss of 13 pounds. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Research by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine reveals that adopting a low-fat vegan diet can dramatically reduce harmful inflammatory compounds known as advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 73%, compared to no reduction on a Mediterranean diet.

This reduction in AGEs was also linked to an average weight loss of 13 pounds, whereas those following a Mediterranean diet experienced no weight change.

The significant decrease in AGEs on the vegan diet is primarily due to the exclusion of meat (41%), the minimal consumption of added fats (27%), and the avoidance of dairy products (14%).

Total AGEs and their changes in response to both diets. MED, The Mediterranean diet; VEG, The low-fat vegan diet. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

“The study helps bust the myth that a Mediterranean diet is best for weight loss,” says Dr. Hana Kahleova, the study's lead author and director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. According to her, choosing a low-fat vegan diet that eliminates dairy and oil—key components of the Mediterranean diet—reduces intake of AGEs, leading to significant weight loss.

AGEs are often ingested through dietary sources, with animal products typically containing higher levels than plant-based foods. Cooking methods that involve high heat and dry conditions, such as grilling, further increase the formation of AGEs, particularly in animal-derived foods rich in fats.

When these compounds circulate in the body in large amounts, they can contribute to insulin resistance, which may result in weight gain. Additionally, AGEs are associated with inflammation and oxidative stress, factors linked to chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

This recent research builds on a previous study by the Physicians Committee that compared the effects of a low-fat vegan diet and a Mediterranean diet. Participants were randomly assigned to follow either a low-fat vegan diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans, or a Mediterranean diet, which included fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, low-fat dairy, and extra virgin olive oil, over a 16-week period.

There were no calorie restrictions for either group. After completing the first phase of the study, participants returned to their usual diets for four weeks before switching to the opposite diet for another 16 weeks. Researchers calculated the dietary AGE content based on self-reported food intake, assigning AGE scores to each item using a published database.

Relationship between changes in dietary AGEs and changes in body weight in the first study period; r = +0.48; p < 0.001. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

“Our research shows that you can use the power of your plate to lose weight with a low-fat vegan diet that’s rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans and low in AGEs,” Dr. Kahleova notes. She emphasizes that this approach is a simple and delicious way to maintain a healthy weight and combat chronic disease.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.