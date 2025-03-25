Revolutionary experiment concludes that light exists in 37 dimensions

Physicists have taken quantum strangeness to an extraordinary new level by measuring light across 37 dimensions. (CREDIT: DALL-E / labrujulaverde.com)

Physicists have taken quantum strangeness to an extraordinary new level by measuring light across 37 dimensions. Their groundbreaking experiment pushes quantum mechanics beyond classical expectations, shaking up longstanding ideas about reality itself.

The researchers used a specialized fiber-based system to reveal the Greenberger–Horne–Zeilinger paradox in a radically new manner. Their findings highlight that quantum physics is far stranger and less classical than previously understood.

The GHZ Paradox: A Challenge to Local Realism

Everyday experiences follow clear, sensible rules. For example, if you find a letter in your mailbox, someone obviously delivered it there. This simple logic—called local realism—assumes objects exist clearly and events happen predictably, influenced solely by immediate surroundings.

But quantum mechanics rejects such straightforward reasoning. In this bizarre quantum world, particles can exist in multiple states simultaneously until someone observes them. The GHZ paradox illustrates how this idea mathematically breaks classical rules, even suggesting absurd outcomes like one equaling negative one.

Detailed experimental setup. the blue lines denote optical fibers, and the red strokes indicate light propagating in free-space sessions. electronic connections are denoted by gray lines. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Broadening the Scope of Quantum Entanglement

To explore these strange predictions, the team conducted an ambitious experiment amplifying quantum effects to an unprecedented degree. By entangling photons and expanding the experiment's scope dramatically, they confirmed that quantum reality profoundly contradicts classical thinking.

Originally, the GHZ paradox described quantum weirdness using just three dimensions. Yet, the researchers boldly increased this number to 37 dimensions, greatly amplifying the complexity involved.

Photons—the tiny particles making up light—were controlled in ways requiring 37 separate points of reference. Handling quantum states at this scale allowed researchers to deeply explore how quantum mechanics diverges from common sense and classical physics.

"Quantum physics is more nonclassical than many of us thought," said Zhenghao Liu, a physicist from the Technical University of Denmark and co-author of the study. "It could be that, 100 years after its discovery, we are still only seeing the tip of the iceberg."

Using high-speed electro-optical modulation and time-bin encoding, the researchers were able to precisely control and measure the photonic states. Their fiber-based photonic processor allowed them to map quantum measurements across 37 spatial dimensions, setting new records for experimental quantum mechanics.

The Breakdown of Local Realism

One of the key takeaways from the experiment is that quantum mechanics does not conform to classical expectations. By creating a GHZ-type paradox in 37 dimensions, the researchers demonstrated a breakdown of local realism in ways previously unexplored.

Graphs of exclusivity. the vertices with the same color belong to the same context. A pentagon is the simplest graph which shows nonclassicality when considered as an exclusivity graph. Measurements with such an exclusivity structure exhibit a three-context hardy-type paradox, but the quantum success probability is less than 1. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

In classical terms, the paradox suggests that an event could occur without a causative link—like a letter appearing in your mailbox without a postal worker delivering it. In quantum terms, the experiment showed that the relationship between entangled particles was so deeply nonlocal that their correlations could not be explained by any hidden variables.

The research team mathematically confirmed that their experiment achieved the strongest recorded manifestation of quantum nonlocality. By showing that the paradox holds true even under extreme conditions, they provided new evidence that classical models fail to explain the quantum world.

"This work opens several avenues for future research," the authors stated. "We hope our findings can be used to build even stronger quantum advantages in high-dimensional systems."

Future Implications for Quantum Computing and Technology

The findings from this study have major implications for quantum computing and information processing. GHZ-type paradoxes, which demonstrate the failure of classical descriptions, are essential for understanding quantum correlations. These correlations are the backbone of quantum computing, encryption, and other advanced technologies.

Data acquisition. An exemplary control signal and recorded oscilloscope trace centered at the measure period. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

By proving that a three-context GHZ paradox can exist in a 37-dimensional space, the researchers established new constraints on the nature of quantum systems. Their findings suggest that quantum computing could leverage such extreme nonclassicality to achieve even greater efficiency and processing power.

The study also has philosophical implications. It raises questions about why humans experience reality in classical terms despite the universe behaving in deeply nonclassical ways at the quantum level. The results suggest that what we perceive as reality may be just a simplified version of a much more complex quantum structure.

As quantum research continues, new experiments will likely expand beyond 37 dimensions, pushing even further into the unknown. The findings from this study are just the beginning of a deeper exploration into the paradoxical nature of quantum mechanics.

If this is only the tip of the iceberg, the quantum world may hold even greater surprises beneath the surface.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.