Scientists discover a hidden molecular secret behind animal evolution

New research shows that muscle proteins evolved in diverse ways across species, challenging long-held assumptions about how animals move. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Movement defines life across the animal kingdom. From a fish cutting through water to a bird taking flight, muscles power every action. For decades, scientists believed the machinery behind those movements stayed largely the same across species. New research suggests that assumption may be wrong.

A study by The Ohio State University reveals that a key muscle protein, known as myosin, has evolved in far more diverse ways than once thought. The findings suggest that the differences between animals may run deeper than body shape or size. They may be rooted in tiny molecular changes that shape how muscles work.

A Fundamental System Reexamined

Inside every vertebrate muscle cell, myosin works with another protein called actin. Together, they create the force needed for movement. This process has been known for more than a century.

Scientists long assumed this system worked almost identically across mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish. The idea seemed logical. All these animals rely on muscle contraction to survive.

Evolution of skeletal muscle MYH genes and subfamilies. (CREDIT: Proceedings of the Royal Society B)

However, new evidence shows that the details of this system vary more than expected. Small changes in how myosin interacts with actin can alter how fast muscles move, how much energy they use, and how often they contract.

“A lot of the story of vertebrate evolution has to do with these incredibly different body forms and different physiologies, while the core machinery has been treated as a constant,” said James Pease. “What we found is that the core machinery is actually quite variable.”

Digging Into Genetic History

To uncover these differences, researchers analyzed genomic data from hundreds of species. They examined more than 1,200 myosin proteins across vertebrates and traced their history over roughly 500 million years.

The results revealed a complex pattern of gene duplication and loss. Instead of sharing a single set of muscle proteins, each major group of animals developed its own version over time.

This process created at least 50 previously unknown gene subfamilies. These newly identified groups expand the known diversity of myosin far beyond earlier estimates.

“With the advent of molecular biology and being able to explore things at the protein and gene level, we’ve untangled that while the traits that we see on the surface seem very similar, the routes that they’ve taken to get there through molecular processes have been very distinct and very different,” said Christina Harvey.

Core skeletal muscle MYH proteins are not one-to-one related among vertebrate classes. (CREDIT: Proceedings of the Royal Society B)

Different Paths To Similar Results

One of the most surprising findings is that similar muscle functions can arise through different molecular routes. Birds, mammals, and reptiles may all have fast-moving muscles, but they achieve that performance using different versions of myosin.

This challenges the traditional view of muscle types. Scientists often classify muscles as fast-twitch or slow-twitch based on studies in mammals. The new research suggests that this framework does not apply universally.

“The molecular basis of what makes a fast-twitch or slow-twitch muscle in mammals doesn’t translate to birds or to lizards or to fish,” Pease said. “It’s a different molecular basis.”

In other words, animals may reach similar outcomes through entirely different internal designs.

Specialized Muscles Within Species

The diversity does not stop at differences between species. Even within a single animal, different muscles can rely on distinct myosin proteins.

In rattlesnakes, for example, the muscles that control the tail rattle use a unique form of myosin. This protein appears in high concentrations and has not been documented in other contexts.

MYH genes show variable expression in muscles across vertebrates. (CREDIT: Proceedings of the Royal Society B)

Other parts of the same snake’s body rely on different versions. This specialization allows the animal to perform highly specific movements, such as rapid rattling or controlled locomotion.

These findings suggest that evolution fine-tunes muscle function at a very detailed level. Different tasks demand different molecular tools.

A Constant State Of Change

The study also found that myosin genes exist in clusters within the genome. These clusters remain in place across species, but the genes within them change over time.

New genes emerge through duplication. Others disappear or lose function. This ongoing turnover creates a dynamic system that can adapt to new demands.

Harvey described this process as continuous and widespread. Each major group of vertebrates shows its own pattern of gene change.

“Every major group of vertebrates exhibits its own distinct gene turnover,” she said.

MYH loops and other sites are variable among and within vertebrate species. (CREDIT: Proceedings of the Royal Society B)

This constant reshaping allows muscles to evolve while maintaining their core function.

Small Changes, Big Effects

At the molecular level, even minor differences can have large effects. Changes in specific regions of the myosin protein can alter how quickly it uses energy or how strongly it binds to actin.

These variations influence muscle speed, strength, and endurance. They help explain why animals move in such different ways, from the slow endurance of an elephant to the rapid strike of a snake.

Researchers believe these changes did not happen by chance. The repeated emergence of new gene forms suggests that natural selection played a role.

“If this diversity of all of these molecular subtypes weren’t important, there would probably be only one type of myosin,” Pease said. “These different molecules that are new had specific roles.”

Rethinking Evolution At Its Core

The findings challenge a long-standing idea in biology. Core systems, such as muscle contraction, were often viewed as stable building blocks that changed little over time.

This study shows that even these fundamental systems can evolve in complex ways. Variation at the molecular level may play a larger role in shaping life than previously recognized.

Musculoskeletal changes may have driven key adaptations, helping animals survive in different environments. These changes could influence how species hunt, escape predators, or move through their habitats.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research could reshape how scientists study evolution and physiology. By revealing hidden diversity in muscle proteins, it opens new ways to understand how animals adapt to their environments.

The findings may also influence medical research. Studying different versions of myosin could help scientists better understand muscle diseases or develop new treatments.

In the future, insights from this work may guide bioengineering efforts. Researchers could design materials or systems that mimic specialized muscle functions.

The study also highlights the value of large genetic datasets. By comparing species at the molecular level, scientists can uncover patterns that are not visible through anatomy alone.

Ultimately, this research shows that evolution operates not only through visible traits but also through subtle changes deep within cells. Understanding these changes may help explain how life has become so diverse.

Research findings are available online in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The original story "Scientists discover a hidden molecular secret behind animal evolution" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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