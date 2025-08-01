Scientists discover how wasps could help slow down human aging

The jewel wasp is special because, unlike most invertebrates, it has a working DNA methylation system. (CREDIT: AI Generated / The Brighter Side of News)

In the quiet hum of a lab, scientists have found an unexpected ally in the fight to understand aging—a tiny, jewel-toned wasp. With its shimmering metallic body and short life, Nasonia vitripennis, known as the jewel wasp, may seem like just another insect. But recent findings show it might hold powerful clues about how biological aging works—and how it might be slowed.

A team at the University of Leicester, led by PhD student Erin Foley and professors Eamonn Mallon, Charalambos Kyriacou, and Christian Thomas, discovered that jewel wasps can hit pause on their biological clocks during a unique early-life stage. This natural pause, called diapause, delays development without stopping it entirely. The result? Wasps that live longer and age more slowly on a molecular level.

The wasp that paused time

Most aging studies use creatures like fruit flies or roundworms, which grow quickly and are easy to study. But these organisms don't have the same kind of DNA methylation system that humans use—a key process in aging research. DNA methylation involves chemical marks added to DNA over time, especially at CpG sites, and it's central to what's known as the “epigenetic clock.” This clock tracks biological aging more accurately than simply counting birthdays.

Researchers discovered that jewel wasps can hit pause on their biological clocks during a unique early-life stage. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The jewel wasp is special because, unlike most invertebrates, it has a working DNA methylation system. That makes it a great model for studying the link between methylation and aging in a way that might actually relate to human biology. Plus, the wasps only live a few weeks, so scientists don’t have to wait long to see results.

This insect's biggest trick? When raised under certain cold, dark conditions, its larvae slip into diapause. It's a bit like a natural hibernation. During this time, development slows to a crawl. And when the wasps finally emerge as adults, they don't just live longer—they age more slowly at the molecular level.

“It’s like the wasps who took a break early in life came back with extra time in the bank,” said Professor Mallon, the study’s senior author.

Related Stories

Aging slowed by 29%

To test this, researchers exposed mother wasps to cool temperatures and short daylight cycles, triggering diapause in their offspring. Those larvae spent three months in chilled darkness before continuing their growth. Once they emerged, scientists tracked their lifespan and biological age using an epigenetic clock based on whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. They took samples at five points after the wasps became adults: days 6, 12, 18, 24, and 30.

The results were striking. Wasps that had gone through diapause lived about 36% longer. Even more impressive, they aged 29% more slowly on a molecular level. Their DNA methylation patterns changed more gradually compared to those that skipped diapause.

The clock wasn't just ticking slower at random. It showed changes in specific genetic pathways involved in nutrient sensing and development—especially insulin/IGF signaling and mTOR. These are the same pathways that researchers are exploring in humans to potentially delay aging or extend healthspan.

Professor Eamonn Mallon at the University of Leicester. (CREDIT: University of Leicester)

From baby break to longer life

While it’s known that some animals can extend their lifespan through dormant states like hibernation or torpor, this study stands out. It shows that the effects of early developmental slowdowns can last well into adulthood—even after normal life resumes. That’s a major step forward in understanding how timing during development can shape biological age.

The study also confirms that epigenetic aging isn't fixed. It's flexible. In other words, how you develop early in life can influence how you age later on, at the molecular level.

“This shows that aging isn’t set in stone,” Mallon explained. “It can be slowed by the environment, even before adulthood begins.”

This kind of plasticity—how much the epigenetic clock can be shaped by experience—is a hot topic in aging science. Until now, researchers didn’t have a simple model to explore this in depth. The jewel wasp now fills that gap.

Diapause effect on lifespan and epigenetic aging. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Why this matters for humans

Of course, humans don’t enter diapause. But the biological pathways involved—like insulin signaling and mTOR—are deeply conserved. That means what works in a wasp might help reveal broader principles that also apply to people.

There’s growing interest in anti-aging therapies that target these same nutrient-sensing systems. Drugs like metformin and rapamycin, for example, aim to extend lifespan by tweaking how the body processes energy and stress. This new study backs up the idea that timing and environment can leave lasting effects on how fast the body’s clock ticks.

What makes this discovery even more exciting is the possibility of experimenting further. The wasp’s short life and simple genetic tools make it perfect for testing how changes in diet, light, or temperature affect aging at the DNA level.

A rising model for epigenetic research

The researchers built their epigenetic clock by identifying DNA regions—called CpGs—that change predictably with age. Using elastic net regression, a statistical method, they trained the clock to predict how old a wasp is based on its DNA methylation patterns. The clock worked well, and more importantly, it could detect the slower aging in wasps that had paused as larvae.

This clock now offers a solid way to explore how and why aging happens. It gives researchers a tool to test whether changes in behavior, nutrition, or stress during early life can shift the pace of aging.

“Understanding how and why ageing happens is a major scientific challenge,” Mallon said. “This study opens up new avenues for research, not just into the biology of wasps, but into the broader question of whether we might one day design interventions to slow ageing at its molecular roots.”

Pressing pause on aging

In the end, this glittering insect might offer a practical, scalable model for aging research. It gives scientists a rare chance to see how early-life events echo through the lifespan, right down to the level of DNA.

By using diapause to slow down both development and biological aging, this small wasp shows that nature has ways to tweak the clock. It may be a humble insect, but its impact on how we understand aging could be huge.

As Mallon put it, “In short, this tiny wasp may hold big answers to how we can press pause on ageing.”

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.