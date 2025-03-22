Omega-3, Vitamin D, and Exercise Proven to Slow Down Aging

Growing older is unavoidable, but researchers may have found simple ways to slow it down. A recent clinical trial suggests that omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and regular strength exercises can work together to reduce biological aging. Scientists discovered these results after measuring chemical changes in DNA from nearly 800 adults aged 70 or older over three years.

Understanding Biological Aging

Biological age differs from chronological age, the actual number of years you've been alive. Biological age describes how rapidly your cells and organs age, reflecting overall health more accurately. Researchers measure this by tracking DNA methylation, a natural process affecting how genes behave. Changes in DNA methylation patterns, known as epigenetic clocks, show whether your body is aging faster or slower than your actual age.

Scientists have developed several types of epigenetic clocks, each offering a unique perspective on aging. PhenoAge, GrimAge, GrimAge2, and DunedinPACE are among the most advanced methods, accurately predicting health risks linked to aging, such as illness and death.

Treatment effects of vitamin D, omega-3 and SHEP individually and in combination on changes in DNAm measures from baseline to year 3. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

According to senior researcher Heike Bischoff-Ferrari, "There is no generally accepted gold standard for measuring biological age. However, we analyzed the best currently validated epigenetic clocks, which reflect the state of the art."

Large Study Provides Reliable Data

The DO-HEALTH trial, led by a team of international researchers from University of Zurich, examined the effects of vitamin D, omega-3, and regular exercise in slowing biological aging. The study involved 777 generally healthy and physically active older adults from Switzerland. Participants took daily doses of either 2,000 international units of vitamin D, one gram of omega-3 from algae, performed regular strength exercises, or combined these treatments.

Most participants were in their mid-70s, with nearly 60% being women. They underwent blood tests at the study's start and again after three years. Scientists used these samples to measure changes in biological age through the four epigenetic clocks.

The trial is one of the largest ever conducted to test these specific treatments. Earlier studies hinted at benefits, but none had tested these interventions in such a detailed, controlled way. According to Bischoff-Ferrari, "These results inspired us to measure the direct influence of these three therapies on the biological aging process in the Swiss DO-HEALTH participants."

Promising Findings from Omega-3 Treatment

Among the findings, omega-3 fatty acids stood out as having a clear benefit. Participants taking omega-3 supplements slowed their biological aging across multiple clocks, gaining up to four extra months of healthy aging over three years. This positive effect remained consistent regardless of gender, age, or body weight.

However, when omega-3 supplements combined with vitamin D and strength exercises, the benefits increased significantly. Particularly, the PhenoAge clock showed that using all three approaches together provided the greatest slowdown in biological aging. This combination resulted in an additional protective effect of around three months over the omega-3 treatment alone.

“This result extends our previous findings from the DO-HEALTH study," said Bischoff-Ferrari, "in which these three factors combined had the greatest impact on reducing the risk of cancer and preventing premature frailty over a three-year period, to slowing down the biological aging process.”

Second generation clocks, Pace of Aging and GrimAge-based plasma proteins explained. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

Supporting Evidence from Previous Research

This latest research builds on earlier findings from the DO-HEALTH project, which revealed several other health benefits. Omega-3 alone previously showed a 13% reduction in infections and a 10% reduction in falls among older adults. Combined, vitamin D, omega-3, and exercise had even stronger effects, cutting rates of invasive cancer by 61% and reducing frailty risk by 39%.

Smaller observational studies and animal tests also support the idea that omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D might slow aging. Vitamin D, in particular, had previously been linked to improved immune function, muscle strength, and reduced inflammation. Physical activity was well known to benefit overall health and longevity, improving strength, flexibility, and metabolism.

Why These Treatments Work Together

Each treatment—omega-3, vitamin D, and exercise—helps reduce biological aging through different biological pathways. Omega-3 fatty acids fight inflammation and improve cell membrane health. Vitamin D strengthens bones and boosts immunity, helping the body resist disease. Regular exercise enhances muscle strength, cardiovascular health, and metabolism, contributing to improved overall aging.

Correlation of chronological age and biological age for DNAm clocks and Pace of Aging. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

Combined, these treatments produce stronger benefits because they work in complementary ways. As Bischoff-Ferrari explained, "Each of these measures works through different mechanisms that complement each other and, when combined, result in a heightened overall effect."

Limitations and Next Steps

Despite these promising findings, researchers acknowledge some limitations. The participants were mainly Swiss and physically active, making them healthier than the general older population. Therefore, results may differ for less active adults or individuals from diverse backgrounds.

To better understand how broadly these findings apply, the researchers plan to analyze data from the full DO-HEALTH study, involving over 2,100 participants from multiple European countries, including Germany, France, Austria, and Portugal. Bischoff-Ferrari emphasizes that future research aims to "account for a greater diversity of genetics and lifestyles."

Furthermore, the team seeks to refine biological age measurements, as epigenetic clocks remain relatively new. The ongoing Global Health Span Extension Consortium aims to use the DO-HEALTH results to validate novel aging biomarkers worldwide.

How These Findings May Impact Your Life

While no one can completely stop aging, this study, published in the journal Nature Aging, provides strong evidence that simple lifestyle adjustments can meaningfully slow biological aging. Incorporating omega-3 supplements, vitamin D, and basic strength training into your routine may not only help you age more slowly but also significantly enhance your quality of life as you grow older.

Bischoff-Ferrari stresses the practical impact of their findings: “These simple interventions could improve health, delay disease, and extend the healthy lifespan for many older adults.”

As research continues, science may soon give clearer guidance on how anyone, regardless of background, can age healthier and more gracefully through small, achievable changes.

